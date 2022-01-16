Healthier you

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Health is the most important thing in our lives, but too often, we make it our last priority.
When was the last time you jogged, ate an apple, walked home from work or avoided a smoky bar? If it’s been a while since you’ve done any of these things, then it’s well past due for you to listen to what I have to say.