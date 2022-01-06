Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market
Upsurge in the Number of Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Surgical Procedures
Developed economics such as the U.S. and the U.K. are focused on developing innovative endoscope reprocessors
The precision with digitization to drive the automated endoscope reprocessor market
Jan. 06, 2022
The precision with digitization to drive the automated endoscope reprocessor market

The Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market is expected to grow on a robust note going forward. With technology spreading its wings throughout, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness an influx of tech-savvy patients, which would call for clinical mobility. With smartphones penetrating all over at an alarming rate, the healthcare vertical would be seeing a blurring of lines as far as geographies are concerned. This trend would contribute towards a centralized healthcare system shortly.

The precision with digitization to drive the automated endoscope reprocessor market

  1. 1. The Precision with Digitization to Drive the Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market The Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market is expected to grow on a robust note going forward. With technology spreading its wings throughout, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness an influx of tech-savvy patients, which would call for clinical mobility. With smartphones penetrating all over at an alarming rate, the healthcare vertical would be seeing a blurring of lines as far as geographies are concerned. This trend would contribute towards a centralized healthcare system shortly. According to a new research study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global sales of automated endoscope reprocessors are estimated to witness a 6% Y-o-Y increase in 2020, primarily influenced by the recent advancements in the automated endoscope reprocessors market. Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5333 According to the report, increase in the number of endoscope surgical procedures and also rise in hospital-acquired infections is expected to drive the growth of the automated endoscope reprocessors market. Also, increased awareness about sterilization and disinfection and ageing population who are more prone to disorders and require frequent medical check-ups, positively impact the automated endoscope reprocessors market over the forecast period. Company Profiles:  Cantel Medical Corp.  Olympus Corporation  Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.  Steris Plc.  Getinge Group  Hoya Group  Ecolab Inc.  ARC Healthcare Solutions Inc.  Custom Ultrasonics, Inc.  Sanavis Group  Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/5333
  2. 2. Upsurge in the Number of Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Surgical Procedures The demand for minimally-invasive endoscopic surgeries is increasing rapidly. A majority of the surgeries are performed using endoscopic instruments. Automated endoscope reprocessors provide physicians with real time disinfection and reprocessed results and therefore, find wide applications in various minimally-invasive surgeries. Thus, the increase in the number of endoscopic surgeries is anticipated to boost the revenue growth of the automated endoscope reprocessors market. Heavy Reliance on Pass through Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Modern automated endoscope reprocessors machines are built on the pass through framework with physical separation between clean and unclean areas. Such automated endoscope reprocessors models allow loading and reprocessing of endoscopes on one side of the machine while the other chamber is used to unload disinfected and cleaned endoscopes to avoid cross contamination. Moreover, pass through automated endoscope reprocessors models allow healthcare providers to receive high standards of endoscope reprocessing to enhance patient hygiene and safety. These models are expected to aid the growth of the automated endoscope reprocessors market. For example, ADVANTAGE PLUS Pass-Thru Reprocessor, ED- FLOW AER and WD440 PT are few AER models currently available in the market designed on pass through technology. Reprocessing Developments and Advancements in Developed Economies
  3. 3. Developed economics such as the U.S. and the U.K. are focused on developing innovative endoscope reprocessors, which can improve patient safety and eliminate cross contamination. This, in turn, is anticipated to create new scope and opportunities for reprocessing technologies leading to the growth of the automated endoscope reprocessors market. Companies are benefitting from increasing focus on quantification of gentleness by incorporating new technologies in automated endoscope reprocessors. To exemplify, one of such technique is pass through automated endoscope reprocessors. These systems are projected to revolutionize the overall process of endoscope cleaning, thus, contributing to the growth of the automated endoscope reprocessors market. Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/5333 Availability of Glutaraldehyde-free Cleaning Processes to Aid Market Growth In recent years, there has been an increase in demand for glutaraldehyde-free high level disinfectants (HLD) globally. The higher cleaning efficiency and shorter reprocessing cycles allow rapid automated sterilization of endoscopes and enhance the patient’s safety. A large number of manufacturers of automated endoscope reprocessors and HLD have developed specific HLD solutions to clean used endoscopes. For example, per acetic acid (PAA) is less toxic, highly effective and rapid disinfectant with minimal temperature requirements to reprocess endoscopes. The rising demand for glutaraldehyde-free high level disinfectants is anticipated to surge the growth of the automated endoscope reprocessors market. Need for Further Studies to Evaluate Bacterial Surveillance There has been a growing need to evaluate bacteriologic surveillance in large studies for both automated endoscope reprocessors systems and endoscopes. This includes an extended need for evaluation of optimal HLD solutions utilized during the reprocessing and comparative outline of the reprocessing quality by dedicated professional staff within a centralized institutional disinfectant department. This offers a huge opportunity for automated endoscope reprocessors manufacturers to retain their market share by improving the reprocessing procedure protocol, thus leading to the overall growth of the automated endoscope reprocessors market. About Us: – Persistence Market Research Contact us: Persistence Market Research Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751 USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353 Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

The Automated Endoscope Reprocessor Market is expected to grow on a robust note going forward. With technology spreading its wings throughout, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness an influx of tech-savvy patients, which would call for clinical mobility. With smartphones penetrating all over at an alarming rate, the healthcare vertical would be seeing a blurring of lines as far as geographies are concerned. This trend would contribute towards a centralized healthcare system shortly.

