1 Renewable Energy Management System BSP-360
2 Presentation Outlines PRODUCT POSITIONING PRODUCT OVERVIEW PRODUCT BENEFITS PRODUCT FEATURES PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3 PRODUCT POSITIONING
4 Product Positioning IoT Devices NMS Controller IoT Device (NMS Agent) NMS Controller with Touch LCD PoE Switch/Router Co...
5 PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6 Product Overview
7 Product Overview  Intuitive and user-friendly management of Renewable energy and PoE, network traffic  Centrally manag...
8 Product Overview  Renewable Energy PoE Managed Switch/Router  Integrates green energy solar power, wind power and PoE ...
9 PRODUCT BENEFITS
10 Product Benefits Battery Status PD Alive Check PoE Schedule 4-Port PoE+ Injector Operating Temp. -10~60°C BSP-360 Maxim...
11 Product Features – Setup Wizard  Setup Wizard
12 Product Features – Setup Wizard  Setup Wizard to Device List Viewing
13 Product Features -- BSP-360  MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) Charge Controller  An MPPT (Maximum Power Point Trac...
14 Product Features -- BSP-360  Zero-Carbon and Stable Power Supply The lead-acidbattery gets recharged by way of the BSP...
15 PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
16 Model BSP-360 Product Image Max. Manageable PLANET ONVIF IP cam 4 IP cams Generation Power Charge Efficient MPPT charge...
17 BluBoxx Communication Pvt. Ltd. 102/B, Surekha Apartment, Pune Satara Road, Pune-411037. Maharashtra, India. Tel: +91-7...
BSP-360 Managed Switch/Router

Renewable Energy Industrial 802.3at PoE Managed Ethernet Switch, BSP-360, is designed for deploying a surveillance or wireless network and remotely monitoring and managing the IP-based devices. Based on its green technology, the BSP-360 can be charged by the inexhaustible and natural source of energy, such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power to conserve energy so as to economically power these remote IP cameras and wireless APs, especially used for such expansive applications as dams, forests, deserts, national parks, nature/animal protection areas and highways.

Contact us
Tel: +91-7875432180 Email: sales@bbcpl.in
Website: https://www.bbcpl.in​

BSP-360 Managed Switch/Router

  1. 1. 1 Renewable Energy Management System BSP-360
  2. 2. 2 Presentation Outlines PRODUCT POSITIONING PRODUCT OVERVIEW PRODUCT BENEFITS PRODUCT FEATURES PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
  3. 3. 3 PRODUCT POSITIONING
  4. 4. 4 Product Positioning IoT Devices NMS Controller IoT Device (NMS Agent) NMS Controller with Touch LCD PoE Switch/Router Coming Soon New Phase-in Available BSP-360 MPPT ONVIF NMS-360 MQTT NMS-360V (12”/10”) Touch LCD MQTT MQTT
  5. 5. 5 PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  6. 6. 6 Product Overview
  7. 7. 7 Product Overview  Intuitive and user-friendly management of Renewable energy and PoE, network traffic  Centrally manage a network of up to 512 nodes (BSP-360) from a control center, greatly boosting network and power management efficiency
  8. 8. 8 Product Overview  Renewable Energy PoE Managed Switch/Router  Integrates green energy solar power, wind power and PoE  Smart power management system, co-working with 200 watts solar PV kit or wind power generator and battery  4-port IEEE 802.3at PoE+ compliant, 120-watt PoE budget  24V DC output  Remote Web-based power monitoring, power usage statistics  Remote PoE power management  SNMP Trap, Event log  MQTT, SNMP protocol and PLANET Smart Discovery utility BSP-360
  9. 9. 9 PRODUCT BENEFITS
  10. 10. 10 Product Benefits Battery Status PD Alive Check PoE Schedule 4-Port PoE+ Injector Operating Temp. -10~60°C BSP-360 Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Battery & PoE Statistics
  11. 11. 11 Product Features – Setup Wizard  Setup Wizard
  12. 12. 12 Product Features – Setup Wizard  Setup Wizard to Device List Viewing
  13. 13. 13 Product Features -- BSP-360  MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) Charge Controller  An MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracker) is an electronic DC to DC converter that optimizes the match between the PV solar panels and the battery bank or utility grid.
  14. 14. 14 Product Features -- BSP-360  Zero-Carbon and Stable Power Supply The lead-acidbattery gets recharged by way of the BSP-360 where solar power is sourced. Thus, the BSP-360 will keep powering PD devices without the need of any cabling.
  15. 15. 15 PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
  16. 16. 16 Model BSP-360 Product Image Max. Manageable PLANET ONVIF IP cam 4 IP cams Generation Power Charge Efficient MPPT charge function Interface (PoE Injector ) 5-port 10/100/1000BASE-T RJ45 copper with 4-port IEEE 802.3af/at PoE (Ports 1~4) Solar Voltage Rating DC 24~45V Maximum Charge Input Current 6A (System with Over Current Protection) PoE Power Budget 120 watts (PoE consumption + DC out and depending on power input) Battery Management Current battery usage status Low voltage cut-off protection 24V DC Output 2 x terminal block pin Fault Alarm 1 digital output (DO) Backup/Restoration USB type A female Product Specifications
  17. 17. 17 BluBoxx Communication Pvt. Ltd. 102/B, Surekha Apartment, Pune Satara Road, Pune-411037. Maharashtra, India. Tel: +91-7875432180, Email: sales@bbcpl.in www.bbcpl.in

