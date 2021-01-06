Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coherent Market Insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19...
NANO-PHARMACEUTICALS MARKET ANALYSIS • Nanopharmaceuticals Market, by Carrier Type (Liposomes, Polymer, Nanocrystals, Inor...
• Market Dynamics • Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases are major factors dr...
• Detailed Segmentation: • Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Carrier: • Liposomes • Polymer • Nanocrystals • Inorganic...
• Protein • Others • Inorganic • By Application: • Oncology • Neurology • Anti-inflammatory • Anti-infective • Cardiovascu...
• By Carrier: • Liposomes • Polymer • Nanocrystals • Inorganic • Protein • Others • By Application: • Oncology • Neurology...
• Latin America • By Product Type : • Adult Hemoconcentrators • Pediatric Hemoconcentrators • By End User • Hospital • Amb...
• By Material Type: • Metallic • Polymer • PLGA- Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid • PLLA- Poly L-lactide • PGA- Polyglycolic A...
• By Material Type: • Metallic • Polymer • PLGA- Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid • PLLA- Poly L-lactide • PGA- Polyglycolic A...
• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation • Kaken Pharmaceutical • Selecta Biosciences • Par Pharmaceutical • Cerulean Pharma...
• Request Sample Report • Request Customization • Download PDF Brochure • Talk to Analyst • Buy Now • Reference: • https:/...
About Us Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our ple...
Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt.Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. Phone: +1-206-7...
Thank You! Kindly follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest company updates Facebook Linkedin Twitter https://www.co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nano pharmaceuticals market size, trends, shares, insights and forecast

7 views

Published on

Nano pharmaceuticals market size, trends, shares, insights and forecast

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nano pharmaceuticals market size, trends, shares, insights and forecast

  1. 1. Coherent Market Insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. NANO-PHARMACEUTICALS MARKET ANALYSIS • Nanopharmaceuticals Market, by Carrier Type (Liposomes, Polymer, Nanocrystals, Inorganic, Protein, and Others), by Application (Oncology, Neurology, Anti- inflammatory, Anti-infective, Cardiovascular, and Others), by End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry Insights and Forecast till 2026 • Nanopharmaceuticals are novel medicine with particle size less than 1 micron, which work on the principle of nanotechnology. Nanopharmaceuticals are widely used in drug delivery as a carrier for therapeutic compound or as a therapeutic compound. Nanopharmaceuticals are designed to target particular cells, tissue or a specific organ.
  3. 3. • Market Dynamics • Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases are major factors driving nanopharmaceuticals market growth. The World Health Organization, factsheet September 2018, estimated around 10 million cases of tuberculosis and around 1.6 million deaths from the disease in 2017. Moreover, advantages of nanopharmaceuticals over macroscopic level medicines is expected to boost the market growth. Nanopharmaceuticals can pass the blood brain barrier and can access the remote areas of brain as well as low solubility of the compound can be developed for enhancing its characteristics. • Key features of the study: • This report provides in-depth analysis of the nanopharmaceuticals market and provides market size (US$ million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018 – 2026), considering 2017 as the base year • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players • It profiles key players in the global nanopharmaceuticals market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans • Key companies covered as a part of this study include, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline and plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Astrazeneca plc., Novavax, Inc., Stryker Corporation, OSI Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Samyang Biopharm, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Par Pharmaceutical, Cerulean Pharma Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Celgene Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A, Shire Plc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited. • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. • The global nanopharmaceuticals market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the nanopharmaceuticals market
  4. 4. • Detailed Segmentation: • Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Carrier: • Liposomes • Polymer • Nanocrystals • Inorganic • Protein • Others • Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Application: • Oncology • Neurology • Anti-inflammatory • Anti-infective • Cardiovascular • Others • Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel: • Hospital Pharmacies • Retail Pharmacies • Online Pharmacies • Global Nanopharmaceuticals Market, By Geography: • North America • By Carrier: • Liposomes • Polymer • Nanocrystals
  5. 5. • Protein • Others • Inorganic • By Application: • Oncology • Neurology • Anti-inflammatory • Anti-infective • Cardiovascular • Others • By Distribution Channel: • Hospital Pharmacies • Retail Pharmacies • Online Pharmacies • By Country: • U.S. • Canada • Latin America
  6. 6. • By Carrier: • Liposomes • Polymer • Nanocrystals • Inorganic • Protein • Others • By Application: • Oncology • Neurology • Anti-inflammatory • Anti-infective • Cardiovascular • Others • By Distribution Channel: • Hospital Pharmacies • Retail Pharmacies • Online Pharmacies • By Country: • Brazil • Mexico • Argentina • Rest of Latin America
  7. 7. • Latin America • By Product Type : • Adult Hemoconcentrators • Pediatric Hemoconcentrators • By End User • Hospital • Ambulatory Surgical Centers • Others • By Country: • Brazil • Mexico • Argentina • Rest of Latin America • Middle East • By Product Type : • Adult Hemoconcentrators • Pediatric Hemoconcentrators
  8. 8. • By Material Type: • Metallic • Polymer • PLGA- Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid • PLLA- Poly L-lactide • PGA- Polyglycolic Acid • PLA- Polylactic Acid • Others • By Application: • Orthopedic • Cardiovascular • Others • By End User: • Hospitals • Ambulatory Surgical Centers • Others • Ambulatory Surgical Centers • Specialty Clinics • By Country: • GCC • Israel • Rest of Middle East • Africa
  9. 9. • By Material Type: • Metallic • Polymer • PLGA- Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid • PLLA- Poly L-lactide • PGA- Polyglycolic Acid • PLA- Polylactic Acid • Others • By Application: • Orthopedic • Cardiovascular • Others • By End User: • Hospitals • Ambulatory Surgical Centers • Others • By Country: • South Africa • Central Africa • North Africa
  10. 10. • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation • Kaken Pharmaceutical • Selecta Biosciences • Par Pharmaceutical • Cerulean Pharma Inc. • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals • AbbVie Inc. • AMAG Pharmaceuticals • Amgen Inc. • Astellas Pharma Inc. • Celgene Corporation • Gilead Sciences, Inc. • JOHNSON & JOHNSON • Merck & Co., Inc. • Novartis AG • Pfizer, Inc. • Hoffmann-La Roche AG • Sanofi S.A • Shire Plc. • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited. • “*” marked represents similar segmentation in other categories in the respective section.
  11. 11. • Request Sample Report • Request Customization • Download PDF Brochure • Talk to Analyst • Buy Now • Reference: • https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market- insight/nanopharmaceuticals-market-2485
  12. 12. About Us Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. What we provide: • Customized Market Research Services • Industry Analysis Services • Business Consulting Services • Market Intelligence Services • Long term Engagement Model • Country Specific Analysis
  13. 13. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt.Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. Phone: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
  14. 14. Thank You! Kindly follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest company updates Facebook Linkedin Twitter https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/

×