Know about pharmaceuticals imports in Africa by Region. The imports include both raw materials and finished products, which are estimated to have grown by an average

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. Goldstein TM Market Intelligence A U G U S T 2 0 2 0 PHARMACEUTICAL IMPORTS IN AFRICA Goldstein Market Intelligence W R I T T E N B Y : Dennis Abraham Vice President Goldstein Market Intelligence
  2. 2. Goldstein TM Market Intelligence NIGERIA In 2016 Nigerian imported pharmaceuticals of around USD 405 million worth, majorly from India, Switzerland, China, UK, and Belgium. The imports include both raw materials and finished products, which are estimated to have grown by an average of 16.27% since 2012. India & China are the leading exporters of raw materials to Nigeria, accounting for 94% of total raw material imports. Nigeria pharmaceutical need rely primarily on imports accounting for 98% of their inputs. As per Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), in 2016 domestic capacity utilization recorded a drop of 20%, with nearly 30% of PMG-MAN members completely shut down their production. 500 400 300 200 100 221.9 249.5 338.7 300.9 404.8 449.7 Nigeria Pharmaceutical Imports (USD Million), 2012- 2018 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 © G O LDST E IN M ARK ET I NT EL L IG EN CE P A G E 02
  3. 3. Goldstein TM Market Intelligence ANGOLA The key health concerns in Angola are disease including malaria, typhoid, infectious & parasitic diseases, tuberculosis, respiratory and diarrheal diseases, sickle cell anemia, rabies, measles, cholera, and chronic non- communicable diseases. In 2016 Angola imported pharmaceuticals of around USD 270 million worth, majorly from India, China, and Portugal. The imports include both raw materials and finished products. India & China are the leading exporters of raw materials to Nigeria, accounting for 95% of total raw material imports. 400 300 200 100 240 265 334 251 288 269 Angola Pharmaceutical Imports (USD Million), 2012- 2018 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 © G O LDST E IN M ARK ET I NT EL L IG EN CE P A G E 02
  4. 4. Goldstein TM Market Intelligence Moreover the supply of pharmaceuticals in Angola varies from location to location. In the smaller pharmacies in the outskirts of major cities tends to sell unregulated & lower cost pharmaceuticals, which are often imported from India and China. Whereas the urban facilities supply high quality & registered drugs. On the other hand, the private pharmacies sells branded pharmaceuticals, whereas the public hospital pharmacies sells the generic pharmaceuticals. There is presence of nearly 220 importers and distributors of pharmaceuticals and medical devices across Angola. The local manufacturing is majorly limited to Nova Angomédica, a joint venture between the Angolan Ministry of Health and private company Suninvest. The Nova Angomédica manufacturers analgesic, antimalarial, anti- anemic, anti-tuberculosis, anti-inflammatories, anti- allergic (pills and syrup forms), and also the saline solution and ointments. © G O LDST E IN M ARK ET I NTE L L IG ENC E P A G E 04
  5. 5. Goldstein TM Market Intelligence CAMEROON Cameroon’s pharmaceutical 90% demand is met through imports & the remaining 10% from the local production. Of the total 300 molecules authorized by government of Cameroon, only 33% are produced locally. The government is taking initiatives to strengthen their domestic production & proves their commitment in delivering quality health to its people. In beginning of 2018, an Indian pharmaceutical firm “Africure Pharmaceuticals” in Douala started its pharmaceutical production. It has a capacity to produce 1 billion tablets of high quality. It has already started with the production of 20 essential medicines including the painkillers, antibiotics, anti-malarial drugs, and will soon start producing anti-retroviral drugs. 500 455 400 300 200 100 180 185 240 221 183 Cameroon Pharmaceutical Imports (USD Million), 2012- 2018 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 © G O LDST E IN M ARK ET I NT EL L IG EN CE P A G E 02
  6. 6. Goldstein TM Market Intelligence GHANA The total demand of drugs supply in Ghana is majorly covered by the import of pharmaceuticals majorly form India & China. Nearly 70% of the demand is met by imports, which amounted to USD 238.3 million in 2017. Ghana’s government in 2018 came up with a new development in pharmaceutical industry that has opened up growth opportunities for the domestic manufacturers. The government has restricted the import of 49 medicines, which are now reserved for the domestic manufacturing. The import restricted medicines are: paracetamol syrup and tablet, multivitamin tablets, vitamin B complex tablet, aspirin or caffeine tablet, aluminum hydroxide or magnesium trisilicate suspension, folic acid tablets. 250 200 150 100 50 83.4 119.6 185.7 206.2 207.5 238.3 Ghana Pharmaceutical Imports (USD Million), 2012- 2018 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 © G O LDST E IN M ARK ET I NT EL L IG EN CE P A G E 02
  7. 7. Goldstein TM Market Intelligence Scan the QR code or click the link below for our study on future of pharmaceutical industry. https://www.goldsteinresearch.com About the author Dennis Abraham Ph.D, senior vice president at Goldstein Market Intelligence, leads GMI's syndicated health and wellness research. Before joining Goldstein Market Intelligence, Dennis held a variety of senior leadership positions in global and regional consulting roles covering consumer and retail insights across a broad range of healthcare categories. Dennis has been providing cross- category strategic insights to healthcare brands for over 12 years on topics including digital disruption, ecommerce, and healthcare technology. Dennis holds a Ph.d from Havard University. bit.ly/3acISRt About Goldstein Market Intelligence Goldstein Market Intelligence helping businesses to be successful at strategy and take informed decisions to grow the business in future. Goldstein Market Intelligence is one of the leading professional services firms, providing Intelligence Services, Consulting & Advisory and research related services to clients. We, at Goldstein Market Intelligence practice works side by side with chief executives and their teams to create effective strategies and secure alignment across the organisation. © G O LDST E IN M ARK ET I NTE L L IG ENC E P A G E 09

