Python Stings and Functions

Today’s Topic Strings In python
Q.1 What is String? Explain how to write a string with eg. • A string is a sequence of characters. • String is an importan...
Example for Indexing and Slicing
Q2.What are String Operators? Explain with eg.
Q.3 What is DocString? Explain In details • Python documentation strings (or docstrings) provide a convenient way of assoc...
Example: def power(a, b): """Returns arg1 raised to power arg2. This is Our Python YouTube Channel""" return a**b print po...
