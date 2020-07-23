Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Normativa Campeonato VSL REGLAMENTO OFICIAL CAMPEONATO F1 2020 [T6] El documento tiene como fin el establecer las normas, ...
CONFIGURACIÓN DE LA PARTIDA 1. Las partidas oficiales solo las pueden crear los administradores o en su caso algún comenta...
CONFIGURACIÓN DE LAS AYUDAS 1. Las partidas deben de estar bien configuradas en caso de que una de las partidas se haya em...
Además se sumara un punto extra al piloto que consiga hacer la vuelta rápida de carrera si está en el top 10 como se viene...
- Tener una conexión inestable, que se te vea con lag o con la X es motivo para DSQ. - Insultos tanto por los grupos de wh...
MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN 1. Se abrirá un post en el apartado de crónicas de carrera para que los pilotos participantes nos c...
largo de la temporada. No vamos a tolerar que un piloto RESERVA O TITULAR no confirme dentro del plazo máximo de confirmac...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Normativa campeonato vsl

61 views

Published on

reglamento VSL

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Normativa campeonato vsl

  1. 1. Normativa Campeonato VSL REGLAMENTO OFICIAL CAMPEONATO F1 2020 [T6] El documento tiene como fin el establecer las normas, aclaraciones y sanciones para el campeonato, “VIRTUAL SUPER LEAGUE”, así como sus eventos y/o actividades asociadas. Los participantes de este campeonato asumen que están de acuerdo y cumplirán con las normas y comportamientos nombrados en este documento. Índice ⁃ HORARIOS ⁃ CONFIGURACIÓN DEL CAMPEONATO ⁃ PUNTUACIONES ⁃ RECLAMACIONES, PENALIZACIONES Y ADELANTAMIENTOS ⁃ CONEXIÓN ⁃ CARNET DE PUNTOS ⁃ MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN ⁃ PARTICIPACIÓN HORARIOS 1. No se permitirán cambios de horario durante la temporada bajo ninguna circunstancia, debido a que el horario y día de las carreras han sido previamente seleccionados por la administración. 2. El campeonato constará de 2 horarios diferentes sábados a las 16:30 y domingos a las 18:00 3. Un piloto inscrito en el campeonato que sume al menos 1 punto en uno de los dos horarios disponibles no podrá cambiar de inscripción a otro horario hasta finalizar la presente temporada. 4. Las salas serán creadas 15- 20 minutos antes del inicio de la sesión de clasificación. 5. En caso de bug y errores en la partida presentados por varios jugadores (los administradores) podrán decidir aplazar la fecha para la siguiente semana o reiniciar la partida.
  2. 2. CONFIGURACIÓN DE LA PARTIDA 1. Las partidas oficiales solo las pueden crear los administradores o en su caso algún comentarista oficial del campeonato.
  3. 3. CONFIGURACIÓN DE LAS AYUDAS 1. Las partidas deben de estar bien configuradas en caso de que una de las partidas se haya empezado con una mala configuración deberá de volver a crearse de nuevo la sesión. CONFIGURACIÓN DEL CAMPEONATO 1. El campeonato constara de 15 carreras oficiales elegidas a votación por los participantes oficiales del campeonato. 2. La elección de escuderías será siempre en el orden de la clasificación de pilotos de la pasada temporada (Como excepción esta temporada solo podrá elegir coche los dos campeones de pilotos de la temporada pasada, el resto será a sorteo). 3. Esta temporada contaremos con un foro aparte de los grupos independientes de cada categoría (sábados y Domingos) y el principal que es donde podremos interactuar de una forma más llevadera. 4. En el foro se pasaran confirmaciones, calendarios, reclamaciones, sanciones, clasificaciones y crónicas de cada carrera. 5. El Foro de Virtual Super League es un servicio gratuito ofrecido por Foroactivo.com y por lo tanto la administración del foro se reserva el derecho de admisión así como el derecho a baneo o expulsión de un miembro que no cumpla con las normas. PUNTUACIONES Posición 1º 2º 3º 4º 5º 6º 7º 8º 9º 10º Puntos 25 18 15 12 10 8 6 4 2 1
  4. 4. Además se sumara un punto extra al piloto que consiga hacer la vuelta rápida de carrera si está en el top 10 como se viene haciendo desde 2019 en la F1 real. RECLAMACIONES Y PENALIZACIONES 1. Para presentar una reclamación debes de rellenar la solicitud de reclamación en el apartado del foro reclamaciones y sanciones con prueba de vídeo, nombre del piloto implicado, describir como ha sido el incidente, en el titulo debes de poner el circuito y la categoría en la que ha ocurrido. 2. No se va a permitir en ninguna de las reclamaciones faltar el respeto a ningún piloto por muy mal que haya llegado a ser el incidente. 3. El plazo para reclamar son 24 horas después de terminar cada carrera 4. Si no se rellena la solicitud de reclamación correctamente se dará un aviso al piloto que reclama para que pueda modificar la reclamación (si pasa un tiempo máximo de 2 horas y no está editada correctamente y el plazo se ha cumplido se archivara la reclamación) 5. Las sanciones aplicadas por el juego son irreversibles, serán siempre aplicadas excepto en casos claros y evidentes, salvo que se haya cumplido ya la penalización. Ej:(sanción por adelantamiento ilegal cuando se ha adelantado al coche causante de la bandera amarilla), no se retirarán sanciones de tiempo por saltarse curvas aunque luego se reduzca la velocidad para evitar cualquier ganancia de tiempo. SANCIÓN NIVEL 1: 1 o 2 puntos de carnet y 5 o 10 segundos - Llegar tarde a los grandes premios. - Molestar a otro piloto en vuelta de clasificación. - Forzar a un piloto a que se salga de la pista (sin daños) - Obtener ventaja saltándose curvas o saliéndose del trazado. - Pasar encima de la línea blanca al salir de boxes. - Adelantar a otro coche con safety car en pista. - No mantener la distancia correcta en la vuelta de formación y accidentar con otro piloto. - No se va a permitir una separación de más de 3 coches juntos en la vuelta de formación, quedarte atrás y separarte del grupo de cabeza, está prohibido. - No está permitido hacer más de un cambio de dirección si estas defendiendo la posición. SANCIÓN NIVEL 2: 3 o 5 puntos de carnet y 10 o 15 segundos - Provocar una colisión con daños en el rival. - Molestar a otro piloto de modo peligroso. - Forzar a un piloto a que se salga de la pista (con daños). - Ignorar las banderas azules. - Reincorporación peligrosa. - Poner la IA en pista ya sea en clasificación, vuelta de formación o en carrera. - Tocar a un piloto en la vuelta de formación. - Entrar de manera ilegal al pit lane sin entrar por el carril correctamente. SANCIÓN NIVEL 3: 5 o 7 puntos o Retirada del carnet y 20 segundos o DSQ - Provocar una colisión peligrosa o causar un DNF. - No tener la grabación de cada gran premio. - Estampar el coche aposta para que el juego te ponga neumáticos nuevos en carrera está penalizado con DSQ - Provocar un Safety Car o abandonar la carrera sin dejar el coche en el Pit Lane.
  5. 5. - Tener una conexión inestable, que se te vea con lag o con la X es motivo para DSQ. - Insultos tanto por los grupos de whatsapp como por el foro es motivo de retirada del carnet y la consecuente expulsión del campeonato. PROCESO ADELANTAMIENTOS 1. La maniobra de adelantamiento comienza cuando el alerón delantero del coche de atrás está a la altura de la rueda trasera del coche de adelante y termina cuando el coche que estaba atrás previamente, sobrepasa con su rueda trasera al alerón delantero al coche que estaba adelante previo a la maniobra de adelantamiento. En el juego F1 2019, cuando un coche se aproxima a otro, al coche que va adelante le aparecen unas flechas que al principio son blancas y luego se ponen de color rojo. Para efectos de este punto, nosotros consideramos que cuando la flecha cambia a color rojo, significa que la maniobra de adelantamiento ha dado comienzo. - Post-adelantamiento: Cuando termina la maniobra de adelantamiento y el coche que hizo la maniobra de adelantar ha sobrepasado completamente al coche sobrepasado, se da comienzo al Post-adelantamiento, donde el piloto que ahora va adelante puede volver a su trazada ideal. - Un exceso reiterado de golpecitos por detrás provocados por no mantener la distancia de seguridad en una situación de presión o búsqueda de un adelantamiento puede derivar en sanción Conexión 1. Para el campeonato es esencial que los pilotos tengan una conexión estable, cualquier piloto que no cumpla con unos mínimos no podrá participar en las carreras y mucho menos en el campeonato. 2. Si tu conexión ha influido en accidentes en carrera se te pedirá una captura de pantalla de la PS4 en la que se vea tu conexión (Usaremos el probar conexión de la misma PS4) 3. Si la sala se cae en mitad de la carrera y se ha superado el 75% de esta se dará la carrera por finalizada con las posiciones actuales. 4. Se enviaran 3 invitaciones como mínimo a cada piloto inscrito en las carreras para que pueda unir en caso de caída de conexión. CARNET DE PUNTOS - Todos los pilotos que entren nuevos al campeonato tendrán un carnet con 12 puntos. - Los puntos del carnet que son lo que nos garantizan a la administración un uso apropiado del reglamento en las carreras, el quedarse sin puntos en el carnet implica la expulsión o suspensión del campeonato inmediatamente.
  6. 6. MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN 1. Se abrirá un post en el apartado de crónicas de carrera para que los pilotos participantes nos cuenten como han vivido su carrera. 2. Es obligatorio que un piloto que participe en la carrera haga su crónica al finalizar la carrera, tiene un margen de 24 horas para terminar de hacer su crónica en el apartado que se menciona arriba. 3. Pasado 24 horas después de la carrera si un piloto no ha escrito su crónica de la carrera se procederá a sancionar a dicho piloto con puntos en el carnet o DSQ en la carrera. 4. Los comentaristas entrevistaran a los pilotos que acaben en el pódium y invitando al piloto que ellos consideren del día. 5. Las redes sociales del campeonato se usarán de manera activa, nombrando y sacando noticias de los últimos grandes premios. 6. El foro se irá actualizando con las noticias y las crónicas escritas por un miembro del campeonato encargado de esta sección. PARTICIPACIÓN 1. Las confirmaciones de cada gran premio se abrirán 72 horas antes del inicio del gran premio (Miércoles 16:30 para la categoría de los sábados) y (Jueves a las 18:00 para la categoría de los domingos). 2. Se abrirá un post en el apartado de confirmaciones dentro del foro en el que se confirmara asistencia de la siguiente manera: Confirmo mi asistencia + ID + Escudería correspondiente (En el caso de ser un reserva pondrás reserva en vez de escudería). 3. Las confirmaciones se cerraran 2 horas antes del inicio del gran premio y no se admiten excepciones (Sábados 14:30) y (Domingos 16:00). 4. Es vital para evitar cualquier atraso a la hora de entrar en la sala tener agregados a los administradores del campeonato + los comentaristas que son los encargados de crear la sala. 5. Un piloto se podrá perder 3 carreras a lo largo de la temporada y no más de 2 consecutivas, en caso contrario significara que pierde su plaza de titular. 6. En caso de que no se lleguen a un mínimo de 10 pilotos en la sala la carrera quedara aplazada o suspendida a criterio de los organizadores del campeonato. Desde la administración contemplamos que un piloto que se inscribe en el campeonato es porque tiene tiempo y puede participar en todos los grandes premios que se disputan a lo PILOTO: ESCUDERÍA: PUNTOS: SANCIONES: ASISTENCIA: NO PARTICIPA: PUNTOS DE CARNET: 12 PUNTOS RESTANTES:
  7. 7. largo de la temporada. No vamos a tolerar que un piloto RESERVA O TITULAR no confirme dentro del plazo máximo de confirmaciones tanto para correr como para no. ADMINISTRACIÓN Los Administradores y Organizadores no cobran ningún dinero por esto ni existe ningún tipo de lucro por su parte. Para ellos esto no es un trabajo, es una afición desinteresada alimentada por la pasión que sienten por el simracing, además de por por la diversión que experimentan compitiendo y por el apego al resto de pilotos de los diferentes campeonatos a quienes consideran como sus propios compañeros. Todas estas normas están sujetas a continuas reformas o ampliaciones. Una de las señas de identidad de este Foro y del campeonato online que albergamos es el dinamismo de sus pilotos y el espíritu por mejorar, evolucionar y adaptarse a los nuevos retos que se nos presentan. Por favor, haced un buen uso de los grupos de whatsapp y de este foro y de todas sus secciones. En toda comunidad de personas la convivencia y el respeto mutuo son fundamentales. Tengamos sentido común y seamos cordiales con nuestros compañeros y, sobretodo, ¡disfrutemos de la sana competición! ¡Sé bienvenido a VSL!

×