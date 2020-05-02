L'écosystème informatique en bibliothèque : le portail web

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Virginie Delaine, INET, 18 juillet 2019 L’ECOSYSTEME INFORMATIQUE EN BIBLIOTHEQUE : Le portail web
1. Éléments techniques et fonctionnels 2. Périmètre, impacts et enjeux d’un projet de portail de bibliothèque 3. Évolution...
3 0. Observations
1/ Du point de vue de l’articulation site de la collectivité / site web bibliothèque / catalogue de la bibliothèque : Bibl...
2/ Du point de vue de l’intégration des ressources numériques : BM Vénissieux : https://www.bm-venissieux.fr/ Médiathèque ...
3/ Du point de vue de l’intégration du modèle FRBR-LRM : BM Fresnes : http://bm.fresnes94.fr/ BM Vaulx-en-Velin : https://...
7 1. Éléments techniques et fonctionnels
Les catalogues web 8 OPAC = Online Public Access Catalog CMS = Content Management System OPAC web OPAC 2.0 Portail Outil d...
Catalogues web / fonctionnalités 9 OPAC web de 1ère génération : - Recherche simple ou avancée - parcours par catégories (...
Catalogue web / Périmètre 10 ➔La question principale se situe au niveau du lien entre le catalogue web, le SIGB et le site...
Les catalogues web 11 Source : Aide-mémoire d’informatique documentaire / Alexis Rivier.
SIGB // bibliothèques numériques patrimoniales 12 Source : Philippe Bourdenet http://slideplayer.fr/slide/1684626/ Les por...
13Source : Pierre Naegelen http://fr.slideshare.net/pierrenaegelen/ enssib-intgrationtechressourceslectroniques28mars Les ...
Ecole nationale des Ponts et Chaussées avec Summon de Proquest : http://bibliotheque.enpc.fr/ Université de recherche Pari...
15 2. Périmètre, impacts et enjeux d’un projet de portail de bibliothèque
Les portails // Périmètre 16 Lien possible avec les autres services en ligne de l’environnement : ● gestion EPN (réservati...
Les portails // Impacts 17 - Acteurs directement impliqués dans la conception : DSI, service communication, community mana...
Les portails // Les enjeux 18 → L’intégration avec le SIGB → La recherche fédérée – Recherche simultanée – Agrégation de d...
Les portails / Différents niveaux d’intégration avec le SIGB 19 ➔Catalogue web < > site web de la bibliothèque : ex. BM de...
Les portails // La recherche fédérée 20 La recherche fédérée : 2 techniques → Interrogation simultanée : Z39.50 ou SRU → A...
Les portails // La recherche fédérée 21 Source : Aide-mémoire d’informatique documentaire / Alexis Rivier.
Les portails // L’agrégation de métadonnées 22 Source : Aide-mémoire d’informatique documentaire / Alexis Rivier.
Les portails // L’intégration de sources hétérogènes 23 La résolution de liens – Open URL <!> ≠ Connecteurs Source : Aide-...
Les portails / Différents niveaux de recherche fédérée 24 ➔Intégration totale : ex. portail Syracuse BM de Villeurbanne ➔I...
Les portails // La fédération d’authentification Source : Les techniques de SSO http://igm.univ-mlv.fr/~dr/XPOSE2006/CLERE...
PNB Source : Acquisition d’une plateforme de prêt numérique par la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles. http://www.lettresnumeri...
Les portails / Ex. d’intégration de livres numériques 27 ● Médiathèque numérique de CVS : bibliothèque numérique de Saint-...
Portails les plus vendus en 2018 (source : enquête Tosca 2019) : Bokeh (AFI-Biblibre, Bibliossimo, Altexence) Decalog Port...
Sortir des prestataires habituels SSII… Web agencies… Prestataires de bibliothèques numériques… • Avantages Inconvénients ...
30 3. Evolutions normatives, réglementaires et technologiques à suivre
Les portails // Les évolutions à suivre 31 ➔Le web sémantique ➔RGPD ➔Accessibilité ➔Mobilité ➔Open data et data visualisat...
Les portails // Le web sémantique Le Knowledge graph de Google : basé sur schema.org
Les portails // Le web sémantique Autres exemples : Fichier VIAF (Virtual International Authority File) : https://viaf.org...
Le SIGB // Le RGPD en bibliothèque ➔En pratique : -> S’assurer auprès des fournisseurs que leurs applications sont en conf...
Les portails // Le RGPD 35 Les données personnelles qui transitent sur le site web de la bibliothèques doivent être sécuri...
Les portails // Le RGPD 36 Ex. de sites de bibliothèques avec des mentions légales up to date : Médiathèque du Rhône : htt...
Les portails // L’accessibilité ● Loi du 11 février 2005 pour « l'égalité des droits et des chances, la participation et l...
Les portails // La mobilité Plusieurs types de solutions pour adapter un catalogue aux mobiles : - applications web (indép...
Les portails // L’Open data Loi CADA (Commission d’Accès aux documents administratifs) 17 juillet 1978 : principe de la li...
Les portails // Open data en bibliothèque ● Exploitation des données du catalogue ● Exploitation des données d’usage (stat...
Les portails // Open data et data visualisation Exemples : http://data.bnf.fr Réseau des bibliothèques publiques de Singap...
  1. 1. Virginie Delaine, INET, 18 juillet 2019 L’ECOSYSTEME INFORMATIQUE EN BIBLIOTHEQUE : Le portail web
  2. 2. 1. Éléments techniques et fonctionnels 2. Périmètre, impacts et enjeux d’un projet de portail de bibliothèque 3. Évolutions normatives, réglementaires et technologiques à suivre 2 PLAN
  3. 3. 3 0. Observations
  4. 4. 1/ Du point de vue de l’articulation site de la collectivité / site web bibliothèque / catalogue de la bibliothèque : Bibliothèques de Vienne : https://bibliotheques.vienne.fr/ Médiathèque de Saint-Priest : http://www.bm-saint-priest.fr/opacwebaloes/index.aspx BM Vénissieux : https://www.bm-venissieux.fr/ BdP des Hautes -Alpes : https://bibliotheques.hautes-alpes.fr Médiathèque de Roubaix : http://www.mediathequederoubaix.fr/ → Observer : • le référencement • la navigation entre les sites collectivité / bibliothèque / catalogue • l’accès au catalogue (ergonomie, visibilité, cohérence de la charte graphique) et aussi : • les facettes (pertinence et ergonomie) • la présentation des résultats • l’accès à l’information sur les différents exemplaires 4 OBSERVATION DE SITES ET DE CATALOGUES
  5. 5. 2/ Du point de vue de l’intégration des ressources numériques : BM Vénissieux : https://www.bm-venissieux.fr/ Médiathèque de Saint-Priest : http://www.bm-saint-priest.fr/opacwebaloes/index.aspx BM Villeurbanne : https://mediatheques.villeurbanne.fr/ Médiathèque de Roubaix : http://www.mediathequederoubaix.fr/ Médiathèques de Rennes métropole : https://www.lesmediatheques-rennesmetropole.fr/ Limédia (bibliothèque numérique du Sillon Lorrain) : https://mosaique.limedia.fr/ → Observer : • l’intégration des ressources numériques dans le site web / dans le catalogue • l’existence d’une recherche commune à différentes sources de documents • la façon d’accéder aux documents primaires 5 OBSERVATION DE SITES ET DE CATALOGUES
  6. 6. 3/ Du point de vue de l’intégration du modèle FRBR-LRM : BM Fresnes : http://bm.fresnes94.fr/ BM Vaulx-en-Velin : https://bm.mairie-vaulxenvelin.fr/ RéVOdoc BdP du Val d’Oise : https://revodoc.valdoise.fr/ Fiction Finder d’OCLC : http://experimental.worldcat.org/xfinder/fictionfinder.html data.bnf.fr : https://data.bnf.fr/ → Observer : l’exploitation du modèle FRBR-LRM : • regroupement des éditions = manifestations sous une même œuvre • lien entre les formes dérivées d’une même œuvre = expressions • enrichissement des notices (liens notices d’autorités) 6 OBSERVATION DE SITES ET DE CATALOGUES
  7. 7. 7 1. Éléments techniques et fonctionnels
  8. 8. Les catalogues web 8 OPAC = Online Public Access Catalog CMS = Content Management System OPAC web OPAC 2.0 Portail Outil de découverte
  9. 9. Catalogues web / fonctionnalités 9 OPAC web de 1ère génération : - Recherche simple ou avancée - parcours par catégories (facettes) - diffusion sélective de l’information - services aux adhérents (réservations, compte utilisateur). OPAC « 2.0 » : - outils de communication (newsletter) - outils d’éditorialisation (CMS) - outils de contributions (commentaires, tags, notes, partages...) - enrichissement de contenus (ex. biographies, jaquettes, avis d’une communauté…) - système de recommandation (pour l’usager) Portail : OPAC web + - recherche multi-bases - accès aux ressources numériques Outil de découverte : Portail + - base de connaissance (index) Voir dans Bibliopédia « Cahier des charges d’un site web de bibliothèque » https://bibliopedia.fr/wiki/Cahier_des_charges_d%27un_site_web_de_biblioth%C3%A8que
  10. 10. Catalogue web / Périmètre 10 ➔La question principale se situe au niveau du lien entre le catalogue web, le SIGB et le site éditorial de la bibliothèque : ● sites et applications différents sans intégration (liens de type hypertexte) : ex. BM de Villeurbanne ● Interface d’éditorialisation de l’OPAC web : ex. BM St-Priest, BM Vienne ● Applications différentes mais intégrées (web services) : ex. BM Roubaix
  11. 11. Les catalogues web 11 Source : Aide-mémoire d’informatique documentaire / Alexis Rivier.
  12. 12. SIGB // bibliothèques numériques patrimoniales 12 Source : Philippe Bourdenet http://slideplayer.fr/slide/1684626/ Les portails
  13. 13. 13Source : Pierre Naegelen http://fr.slideshare.net/pierrenaegelen/ enssib-intgrationtechressourceslectroniques28mars Les outils de découverte = discovery tools (DT)
  14. 14. Ecole nationale des Ponts et Chaussées avec Summon de Proquest : http://bibliotheque.enpc.fr/ Université de recherche Paris Sciences et Lettres avec Primo d’Ex- Libris : https://explore.univ-psl.fr/fr Portail documentaire de la bibliothèque des Champs libres à Rennes avec Encore d’Innovative interface : http://opac.si.leschampslibres.fr/iii/encore/?lang=frf  Panorama des établissements documentaires (en France) qui proposent un outil de découverte : http://bibliopedia.fr/wiki/Outil_de_d%C3%A9couverte Outils de découverte / quelques exemples
  15. 15. 15 2. Périmètre, impacts et enjeux d’un projet de portail de bibliothèque
  16. 16. Les portails // Périmètre 16 Lien possible avec les autres services en ligne de l’environnement : ● gestion EPN (réservation d’un poste) → partage du fichier des inscrits ● bibliothèque numérique (documents primaires : patrimoniaux, images, vidéos…) → recherche fédérée ● Abonnement à des ressources en ligne (presse, autoformation…) → recherche fédérée ● prêt de livres numériques (PNB) → recherche fédérée ● lien avec les services de la collectivité, ou un portail « culture » par ex. → flux RSS ou application partagée (ex. Apidae) pour l’agenda... ● lien avec des sources d’enrichissement : résumés et jaquettes, commentaires, biographies, extraits… → web services
  17. 17. Les portails // Impacts 17 - Acteurs directement impliqués dans la conception : DSI, service communication, community manager, cabinet… - Professionnels : → associer et former → organiser la médiation numérique - Usagers : → associer, tester → informer, communiquer
  18. 18. Les portails // Les enjeux 18 → L’intégration avec le SIGB → La recherche fédérée – Recherche simultanée – Agrégation de données → L’intégration de sources hétérogènes  – Connecteurs – Résolveurs de liens – Reverse proxy → L’accès unifié aux ressources – Fédération de l’authentification → L’intégration des livres numériques et la gestion de leurs prêts → Le référencement
  19. 19. Les portails / Différents niveaux d’intégration avec le SIGB 19 ➔Catalogue web < > site web de la bibliothèque : ex. BM de Villeurbanne https://mediatheques.villeurbanne.fr/ (Syracuse < > CMS de la ville) ➔Portail clé en main sur une plate-forme mutualisée : ex. Portail pro de Décalog pour la BM de Vienne https://bibliotheques.vienne.fr ➔Développement personnalisé d’un OPAC web : ex. OPAC d’Aloès à BM St-Priest http://www.bm-saint-priest.fr/ ➔Intégration OPAC / CMS : ex. BM Roubaix (CMS Drupal + SIGB Koha + module de recherche multi-bases Osiros // conception CD-Script)
  20. 20. Les portails // La recherche fédérée 20 La recherche fédérée : 2 techniques → Interrogation simultanée : Z39.50 ou SRU → Agrégation de données : – OAI-PMH = Open Archives Initiative Protocol for Metadata Harvesting – OPDS = Open Publication Distribution System <!> Limite : hétérogénéité des métadonnées – OPDS = Open Publication Distribution System → format des métadonnées des livres numériques des éditeurs scientifiques – ONIX = Online Information eXchange format des métadonnées du PNB
  21. 21. Les portails // La recherche fédérée 21 Source : Aide-mémoire d’informatique documentaire / Alexis Rivier.
  22. 22. Les portails // L’agrégation de métadonnées 22 Source : Aide-mémoire d’informatique documentaire / Alexis Rivier.
  23. 23. Les portails // L’intégration de sources hétérogènes 23 La résolution de liens – Open URL <!> ≠ Connecteurs Source : Aide-mémoire d’informatique documentaire / Alexis Rivier.
  24. 24. Les portails / Différents niveaux de recherche fédérée 24 ➔Intégration totale : ex. portail Syracuse BM de Villeurbanne ➔Interface unique et présentation agrégée des résultats : Médiathèques de Rennes Métropole (10 SIGB différents + Osiros + Drupal) ➔Interface de recherche unique + lien vers les interfaces de consultation des différentes ressources : ex. BM Roubaix (Drupal + Osiros + Koha) ● 2 interfaces sans recherche commune : ex. BM St-Priest (Aloès + POD)
  25. 25. Les portails // La fédération d’authentification Source : Les techniques de SSO http://igm.univ-mlv.fr/~dr/XPOSE2006/CLERET/techniques.html SSO = Single-Sign-On CAS = Central Authentication Service Shibboleth
  26. 26. PNB Source : Acquisition d’une plateforme de prêt numérique par la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles. http://www.lettresnumeriques.be/2014/12/05/acquisition-d%E2%80%99une-plateforme-de-pret-numerique-par-la-federation-wallonie-bruxelle ONIX = Online Information eXchange Les portails // L’intégration des livres numériques
  27. 27. Les portails / Ex. d’intégration de livres numériques 27 ● Médiathèque numérique de CVS : bibliothèque numérique de Saint-Priest (sans PNB) https://saint-priest.mediatheques.fr/ ● Bibliothèque numérique des bibliothèques de la Ville de Paris (avec PNB) https://bibliotheque-numerique.paris.fr/ ● Numothèque des bibliothèques de Grenoble : service Bibook avec Cantook station (sans PNB) https://numotheque.bm-grenoble.fr/ ● « Lire autrement » (rubrique « Livres numériques ») à Villeurbanne avec Archimed Syracuse + PNB : https://cataloguebm.villeurbanne.fr/Default/livres-lireautre ment-v2.aspx
  28. 28. Portails les plus vendus en 2018 (source : enquête Tosca 2019) : Bokeh (AFI-Biblibre, Bibliossimo, Altexence) Decalog Portail Pro Portail Web (Microbib) POM pour Joomla! (C3RB) OPAC X (Biblix Systèmes) InMedia (BiblioMondo) Iguana (Infor) et aussi : Syracuse portail (Archimed) qui a été préféré par les BdP Portails de ressources numériques clé en main : BiblioOnDemand (Archimed) Médiathèque numérique (CVS) Decalog CONNECT Rio+ (GMInvent) Gestionnaires de prêt de livres numériques : Decalog PNB BiblioOndemand (Archimed) Cantook Station (De Marque) Les portails // Principaux outils
  29. 29. Sortir des prestataires habituels SSII… Web agencies… Prestataires de bibliothèques numériques… • Avantages Inconvénients • Susceptibles d’apporter une autre expérience utilisateur. • A la pointe des technologies web. • Un œil neuf sur l’ergonomie et la valorisation des services. • Ne connaissent pas bien le marché qu’on représente ni nos spécificités. • Peuvent ne pas être habitués à traiter avec des collectivités. • Temps d’étude et de développement plus long. • Il faut convaincre le service informatique et le service des marchés ! Les portails // Autres solutions
  30. 30. 30 3. Evolutions normatives, réglementaires et technologiques à suivre
  31. 31. Les portails // Les évolutions à suivre 31 ➔Le web sémantique ➔RGPD ➔Accessibilité ➔Mobilité ➔Open data et data visualisation
  32. 32. Les portails // Le web sémantique Le Knowledge graph de Google : basé sur schema.org
  33. 33. Les portails // Le web sémantique Autres exemples : Fichier VIAF (Virtual International Authority File) : https://viaf.org/ Liens Dbpedia : https://wiki.dbpedia.org Base GeoNames : http://www.geonames.org
  34. 34. Le SIGB // Le RGPD en bibliothèque ➔En pratique : -> S’assurer auprès des fournisseurs que leurs applications sont en conformité : A minima : = pour le stockage, le transfert et la conservation des données personnelles ; = pour la communication des droits des usagers (ex. boîtes de dialogues pour l’acceptation des cookies, pour l'envoi de formulaires, mentions légales) A maxima : = « modules DPO » pour la cartographie et la gestion des données personnelles
  35. 35. Les portails // Le RGPD 35 Les données personnelles qui transitent sur le site web de la bibliothèques doivent être sécurisées afin de garantir leur confidentialité : le protocole de communication doit être chiffré (art. 32 du Règlement) (HTTPS, certificat TLS) Il faut recueillir et conserver le consentement de l’internaute lorsqu’il confie des données personnelles (formulaires, cookies) Les mentions légales doivent être explicitées et contenir des informations supplémentaires, comme le contact du DPO, etc. → Voir Thomas FOURMEUX, Des pratiques RGPD-friendly en bibliothèques, en ligne sur Biblio Numericus, 16/04/19, https://biblionumericus.fr/2019/04/16/des-pratiques-rgpd-friendly-en-biblioth eques/
  36. 36. Les portails // Le RGPD 36 Ex. de sites de bibliothèques avec des mentions légales up to date : Médiathèque du Rhône : http://www.mediatheque.rhone.fr/EXPLOITATION/Default/mod alites-rgpd.aspx Bibliothèques de Vienne : https://bibliotheques.vienne.fr/mentions-legales Ex. de site avec une gestion transparente des cookies : https://bibliotheques.hautes-alpes.fr/
  37. 37. Les portails // L’accessibilité ● Loi du 11 février 2005 pour « l'égalité des droits et des chances, la participation et la citoyenneté des personnes handicapées » → accessibilité des équipements, services, contenus ● RGAA : Référentiel général d'accessibilité pour les administrations (2009) : http://references.modernisation.gouv.fr/rgaa-accessibilite → 187 questions, 3 niveaux d’accessibilité (A, AA, AAA) Autre label : Accessiweb (Braillenet) ● Baromètre de l’accessibilité numérique en bibliothèque (SLL / Fulbi) : https://toscaconsultants.fr/2016/03/barometre-de-l-accessibilite-numerique-en-bibliotheq ue
  38. 38. Les portails // La mobilité Plusieurs types de solutions pour adapter un catalogue aux mobiles : - applications web (indépendantes du système d’exploitation) - applications natives (liées au système d’exploitation mobile) - un portail « responsive » Exemples d’applications « maison » : ● New-York public library (emprunt et consultation de livres audio).
  39. 39. Les portails // L’Open data Loi CADA (Commission d’Accès aux documents administratifs) 17 juillet 1978 : principe de la liberté d’accès aux documents administratifs et de réutilisation des informations publiques. Loi pour une République numérique du 7 octobre 2016 : ouverture des données publiques par défaut. 21 fév. 2011 : décret créant Etalab → http://data.gouv.fr « Rennes métropole en accès libre » : https://data.rennesmetropole.fr/
  40. 40. Les portails // Open data en bibliothèque ● Exploitation des données du catalogue ● Exploitation des données d’usage (statistiques de prêt, de passage), de la sociologie des usagers (données emprunteurs anonymisées), les coordonnées géographiques des annexes, les horaires d’ouverture... ● Utilisation d’outils de data visualisation
  41. 41. Les portails // Open data et data visualisation Exemples : http://data.bnf.fr Réseau des bibliothèques publiques de Singapour (à propos : https://ink.library.smu.edu.sg/sis_research/3835) Projet Prévu (BU Paris 8) : http://prevu.fr/

