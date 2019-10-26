Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions Audible best sellers

Alternate-cover edition for ISBN 0916856011 / 9780916856014 can be found here Originally published in 1952, this classic book is used by A.A. members and groups around the world. Bill W.'s 24 essays on the Steps and the Traditions discuss the principles by which A.A. members recover and by which the fellowship functions. The basic text clarifies the Steps which constitute the A.A. way of life and the Traditions, by which A.A. maintains its unity.

