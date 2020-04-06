Dicionario termos-tecnicos-mecanica-ingles-portugues

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diccion�rio T�cnico I NGL�S PORTUGU�S A Accelerator Acelerador Acorn nut Bola de engate Aerial (antenna) Antena Air filter...
Fuel pump Bomba de combust�vel Fuel tank Tanque de combust�vel Fulcrum Ponto de apoio Fuse Fus�vel G Gasket Gaxeta/Junta G...
Pump Bomba Purge Dreno Q Quilt Forrar R Radiator Radiador Rail Var�o / Trilho / Barra Raise Aumento Ratchet Catraca Rear T...
W Wadding Bucha Washer Arruela Waste gate V �lvula de seguran�a do turbo Water circulation pipe Bomba d'�gua Water inlet E...
  2. 2. Diccion�rio T�cnico I NGL�S PORTUGU�S A Accelerator Acelerador Acorn nut Bola de engate Aerial (antenna) Antena Air filter Filtro de ar Anchor pin Pino de fixa��o Anticlockwise Sentido anti-hor�rio Arm Bra�o / Haste Ash tray Cinzeiro Assembly (Assy.) Montagem Axle Eixo B Balance-weight Contrapeso Beam Alavanca/Haste Bearing Rolamento de esferas Belt Correia Birfields Homocin�tica Blade L�mina Bolt Parafuso Bonnet Cap�/Capota Box spanner Chave de boca Brake Freio Brake caliper Calibrador de freio Brake disk Disco de freio Brake drum Tambor de freio Brake pad Pastilha de freio Brake shoe Sapata de freio Breath Respiro Breather filter cyclone Entrada do filtro de ar Brush Escova Bulb L�mpada Bumper P�ra-choque Bush Bucha de mancal By-pass Desvio C Cam Came ressalto Camber Inclina��o da roda Camshaft Eixo de comando Cap Tampa Carburetor Carburador Case Caixa Catch Trava Charge Carga Choke Afogador Clamp Grampo / Abra�adeira Clevis Manilha Clockwise Sentido hor�rio Clutch Embreagem Clutch bearing Rolamento de embreagem Clutch Disc Disco de embreagem Clutch housing Caixa-seca Clutch pedal Pedal da embreagem Clutch plate Plat� de embreagem Coil ignition Bobina de igni��o Coil spring Mola helicoidal Connecting rod Biela Crank Manivela Crankcase C�rter Crankshaft Eixo de manivela Cylinder Cilindro Cylinder block Bloco dos cilindros Cylinder head Cabe�ote Cylinder jacket Camisa do cilindro D Damper Amortecedor Differential Diferencial Ditch Fosso Dowel Tarugo / Cavilha Dowel Pin Pino de ajuste Drain Dreno Drain plug Buj�o de escoamento Driving-shaft Eixo card� E Emery Esmeril Emery cloth Lixa de esmeril Emery whell Rebolo de esmeril Engine Motor Exhaust Escapamento Exhaust manifold Coletor do escapamento Exhaust pipe Tubo do escapamento Exhaust valve V�lvula de escape F Fan Ventoinha Fan belt Correia da ventoinha Felt Feltro Fender Para-lama Filler Funil Filter Filtro de ar Fitting grease Engraxadeira Flywheel Volante do motor Foot-brake pedal Pedal do freio Fork Garfo / Forquilha Frame Chassis Front Frente Fuel Combust�vel Document shared on www.docsity.com Downloaded by: virgilioleme1993 (virgilioleme@hotmail.com)
  3. 3. Fuel pump Bomba de combust�vel Fuel tank Tanque de combust�vel Fulcrum Ponto de apoio Fuse Fus�vel G Gasket Gaxeta/Junta Gauge Escala (de medi��o) Gear Engrenagem Gear shift lever Alavanca do c�mbio Gear Timing Camshaft Polia dentada do comando Grease Graxa Grove Rebaixo Guide Guia H Hanger Suporte Head light Farol Heat Calor Hinge Articula��o/Junta Hood Cap� Horn Buzina Hose Mangueira/tubo de borracha Hose clip Clipe de mangueira Housing Alojamento / Suporte Hub Cubo de roda I Ignition Igni��o Ignition cable Cabo de vela Ignition key Chave de igni��o Inlet manifold Coletor de admiss�o Inlet valve V�lvula de admiss�o Insulator Isolador Insulator Motor Suport Coxin Intake Entrada J Joint Articula��o K Key Chave Key seat Rasgo de chaveta Knob Bot�o / Puxador / Ma�aneta Knuckle Junta articulada L Leaf spring Feixe de molas Leak Vazamento Level Plano (liso) Lever Alavanca Lifter Tucho de v�lvula Light Luz Lining Revestimento / Guarni��o Linkage Acoplamento Loop La�ada / Presilha Low Baixo Lower Inferior M Main gearbox Caixa de c�mbio Manifold Coletor Mud Lama Mud-guard Paralama Muffler Abafador (escapamento) N Noise Ru�do Nut Porca O Oil �leo Oil drain plug Dreno de �leo Oil pan C�rter Oil pump Bomba de �leo Overdrive Sobremarcha/marcha supermultiplicadora Overflow Transbordamento Overhaul Revis�o Overheat Sobreaquecimento P Panhard rod Barra Panhard Pinion Pinh�o Pipe Tubo Piston Pist�o Piston displacement Cilindrada Piston ring Anel de pist�o Pistonhead Cabe�a do pist�o Pitman Biela Pitman arm Bra�o pitman Plate Prato Plunger �mbolo / Percussor Pressure Press�o Pressure Plate Plat� da embreagem / "Chap�u-chin�s" Pulley Polia Document shared on www.docsity.com Downloaded by: virgilioleme1993 (virgilioleme@hotmail.com)
  4. 4. Pump Bomba Purge Dreno Q Quilt Forrar R Radiator Radiador Rail Var�o / Trilho / Barra Raise Aumento Ratchet Catraca Rear Traseira Rear door Porta traseira Rectifier Retificador Release Soltar / Aliviar Retainer Retentor Rim Aro (de roda) Ring Anel ou Anilha Rocker arm Balancin Rocker cover Tampa de v�lvulas Rocker cover gasket Junta da tampa de v�lvulas Rocker shaft Guia de v�lvula Rod Haste / Vareta / Tirante Roller Rolete Roof rack Bagageiro Roof window Teto-solar Rubber Borracha Rust Ferrugem S Sand Areia Screw Parafuso Seal Selo Sealed Beam Farol selado Seize Prender/Fixar Sender Emissor / Sensor Shaft Eixo Shank Haste Shim Cunha / Cal�o Shock absorber Amortecedor Shroud Cobertura Silent block Silencioso Slinger Arruela de apoio Snap ring nel trava Snow Neve Snubber Anel de mortecimento Spacer Espa�ador Spanner Chave fixa Spark plug Vela Spin Parafuso Spring Mola espiral Sprocket Roda dentada Starter motor Motor de Arranque Steering Dire��o Steering axle Eixo de dire��o Steering box Caixa de dire��o Steering lever shaft Barra de dire��o Steering wheel Volante de dire��o Stiff Duro Stone Pedra Straight Reto/Plano Strainer Filtro Strap Al�a / Correia Stud Toco Sump Reservat�rio Sun roof Teto solar Switch Chave Swivel Piv� T Tail Traseira Tail-pipe Tubo do escapamento Thickness Espessura Thread Filamento Throat Passagem / Canal Throttle Acelerador manual Thrust Impulso / Press�o Tight Apertado Tighten Apertar Timing belt Correia de comando Timing chain Corrente de comando Tire Pneu Tow Reboque Transfer gearbox Caixa de Transfer�ncias Turn Volta T-Washer Arruela de press�o U Universal joint (U-Joint) Junta universal Unscrew Desparafusar Upholstery Tape�aria Upper Superior V Vacuum pump Bomba de v�cuo Valve V�lvula Valve exhaust V�lvula de escape Valve inlet V�lvula de admiss�o Valve spring Mola da v�lvula Valve tappet Tucho de v�lvula Document shared on www.docsity.com Downloaded by: virgilioleme1993 (virgilioleme@hotmail.com)
  5. 5. W Wadding Bucha Washer Arruela Waste gate V �lvula de seguran�a do turbo Water circulation pipe Bomba d'�gua Water inlet Entrada de �gua (bloco do motor) Welded Soldado Wheel Roda Window Janela Windscreen Para-brisa Windshield P�ra-brisa Windshield wiper Limpador de p�ra- brisa Wire Fio Wrench Chave Inglesa X XX ale Cerveja forte Y Yoke Jun��o / Camb�o Z Zincified Zincado / Galvanizado Document shared on www.docsity.com Downloaded by: virgilioleme1993 (virgilioleme@hotmail.com)

×