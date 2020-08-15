Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pharmaceutical Legislations – A brief review, Introduction, Study of drugs enquiry committee, Health survey and development committee, Hathi committee and Mudaliar committee

  1. 1. Pharmaceutical legislation Submitted By – Virendra Vaishnav B.Pharmacy 5th Sem Apollo College of Pharmacy , Durg Guided By- Mr.Chandra Dwivedi Assistant Professor
  2. 2. What is legislation ? Law intends for regulation and control of various aspects of life. These aspects might be social ,economical and political. Pharmaceutical legislation is mix legislation ,which overlappingly covers both social and economic aspects.
  3. 3. What is the purpose of pharmaceutical legislation? To ensure that the patients receive drugs of required quality , tested and evaluated for safety and efficacy for their intended result
  4. 4. The allopathic system of medicine was brought by British to our country and were mainly imported. To have some control ,The british ruler introduced The Indian merchandise marks act 1889 The sea customs act 1898 Indian tariff act 1878 Origin of pharmaceutical legislation in India
  5. 5. To ensure that the patients receive drugs or required quality and evaluated for safety as well as efficacy for their intended use… Pharmaceutical legislation is associated with the health of the society drug bill was introduced in 1940 in legislative assembly and drug bill was passed, which came to force in 1947. Objective
  6. 6. The main objective of this act was to regulate the import , manufacture ,distribution and sale of drugs and cosmetics in India. The pharmacy act 1948 was passed with the main objective to regulate the profession of pharmacy in India.
  7. 7. DRUG ENQUIRY COMMITTEE Appointed by Indian govt. in 11Aug 1939 Committee chairman was Lt. col R.N.chopra. So also called as the chopra committee. The committee was asked to make enquiries and then to make recommendation for smooth control of manufacture , import ,distribution of drug in public interest.
  8. 8. Recommendations of DCE Formation of central pharmacy council and state pharmacy council which would look after the education and training of professionals. Creation of drug control machinery (departments ) at the centers and branches in all states .
  9. 9. Establishment of well equipped central drug laboratory (CDL) with competent staff and experts for an efficient and speedy working . Appointment of an advisory board to advise the govt. in making rules to carry out the objects of the act. Setting up of courses for training in pharmacy .
  10. 10. Registration of every patent and proprietary medicines of undisclosed formula manufactured in India or imported from outside the country . Compilation of an Indian pharmacopeia . The drug industry in India should be developed.
  11. 11. BHORE Committee BHATIA Committee MUDALIAR Committee HATHI Committee
  12. 12. MUDALIAR COMMITTEE In 1959 health survey and planning committee appointed Chairman Dr. A.lakshman swamy mudaliar Recommended the inclusion of indeginous system of medicine under the preview of then drugs act. This committee found the conditions in PHCs to be unsatisfactory and suggested that the PHC already established should be strengthened before new ones are opened. Each PHC not serve more than 40k population.
  13. 13. HATHI COMMITTEE THE report of the Hathi committee is an important landmark in the development of Indian pharmaceutical industry. Committee formed in 1975 under the chairmanship JAI SUKH LAL HATHI This committee covered all aspects of licensing , price control ,imports ,foreign sector, quality control .
  14. 14. Based on the committee report the govt. announced Drug (price control) policy ,1979. Key objectives of the policy were : To ensure adequate availability of drugs To provide drugs at affordable prices To achieve self sufficiency in production and self reliance in drug technology.
  15. 15. Thank You

