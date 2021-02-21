Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Hey! Are you a white- collar worker? Do you work in a company? Then beware of the White- Collor Crimes”
Hi Dude, I have something to discuss with you Well, tell me what? I have a chance to become owner of a mansion. Oh, wow, I...
Regulations prescribed by Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act No.36 of 1987 (as amended)  Section 32 (2), talks about ‘p...
White color crimes-Inside trading

A leaflet made in order to make awareness of the pros and cons of the Insider Trading

  2. 2. Hi Dude, I have something to discuss with you Well, tell me what? I have a chance to become owner of a mansion. Oh, wow, I am so happy for you. But I have a doubt, when you called me last Saturday you said you had a huge amount of loan to repay. So, how is this possible? Yah it is true buddy. But, I am not going to hide anything from you. I have received an offer from another company, they have promised me to give a large sum of money, if I disclose our stock information to them. So, I can buy that mansion if I use this opportunity properly. But my conscience bothers me, and I am not aware of the legal consequences of doing so. That is why I thought to seek your advice. Then, say! you are ready to commit a White-Collar Crime. What do you mean by it? Is it a crime? Of course, you will not live in the mansion, you can only live in prison for doing it. Oh my friend, what are you saying? I have no idea about this. Can you explain it in detail? Okay, let me explain you.  White color crimes are non-violent crimes that involve deceit, corruption, and breach of trust usually out of greed.  This types of crime bleeds over into corporate context, because crimes such as Fraud, Forgery, Insider Trading, Bribery, Cyber-crimes, Identity theft are more available to the white-collar employee, and what you are trying to do is a white collar crime, called “Insider Trading”. ‘Insider Trading? What does that mean? Insider trading is a dealing in securities of a listed company by any person who is connected with the company, and has the knowledge of material ‘inside’ information which is not disclose to general public. Insider trading is classified into two, based on its legality. 1. Legal Insider Trading: Insiders are legally permitted to buy and sell shares but the transactions must be registered with the SEC Act. It happens often such as, when CEO buys company shares, or when employees buy stock in their own company. 2. Illegal Insider Trading: Insiders are buying or selling a security while in possession of material non-public information related to their own company. It is also considered as breach of a fiduciary duty, trust and confidence. Overall, it is a crime if made to get wrongful gain or avoid losses. Further, Illegal insider trading is classified into two categories based on its circumstances. 1) When insiders trade stocks based on important non-public information, and 2)When insiders, who called as ‘tippers’ provide information to others, who called as ‘tippees’, for a benefit, and tippees trade based on this information. Accordingly, you tend to do this for your own benefit, so this is illegal insider-trading. Oh! Are there any laws in our country that prohibit insider trading? Yah, there are some legislations in Sri Lanka that prohibit insider trading. This offence is stated in the enactments such as; Companies Act No.07 of 2007 [Provisions 197 and 200], the Companies Take-Over and Mergers Code, 1995, and Securities and Exchange Commission Act No. 36 of 1987 (as amended) [Part IV, Section32-34]. SEC Act, Sections 32 (1) (a) (b) (c) restrict the trading activities by insiders on listed securities. Section 32 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act No 36 of 1987(as amended) [SEC Act], has defined the offence of insider dealing. Section 32 (1) provides that, “an individual connected with a company shall not trade in listed securities of the company if he has information which, (a) He holds by virtue of being connected with the Company; (b) It is reasonable to expect such a connected person by virtue of his position, not to disclose except for the proper execution of his official duties; and (c) He can reasonably be expected to know is unpublished price sensitive information in respect of those securities. If these three criterions are satisfied, a person may be found guilty of the offence of “insider trading”. If so, will there be any punishment for committing it? Of course dude, Sri Lanka having criminal regime addressing this offence. Section 33 A of the SEC Act, provides the criminalization and sanctions for any contravention of the provisions of Part V of the Act, thereby making “insider trading” an offence which shall have a summary trial at a Magistrate and be punishable with “a fine not less than one million rupees, or imprisonment of either description for a term not less than two years and not exceeding five years, or to both such fine and imprisonment. Oh my God, if I would have to pay such amount of fine or go to jail, I really do not want to do this. I have understood the consequences very well. You have opened my intellectual eyes. Everyone should have a lawyer friend like you for understanding the laws of our country and act accordingly. Thank you so much my dear friend. You are always welcome buddy. Many Corporate Administrators and Top Level Management staffs of companies are unaware of the rules relating to Insider trading in Sri Lanka. Top level managers like you should be vigilant about these white-collar crimes. I am so glad I made you aware of this. For further understanding the laws, you can download the enactments in PDF format by clicking on “M-E”.
  3. 3. Regulations prescribed by Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act No.36 of 1987 (as amended)  Section 32 (2), talks about ‘prohibition on trading listed securities by insiders’. It says- an individual, who has information which he holds by virtue of being connected with his company shall not trade in listed securities of any other company.  Section 32 (3) (b) (i), and (ii), aforesaid any individual shall not himself trade in listed securities of that company if he can reasonably expected to know that is unpublished price sensitive information.  Section 33 (1), talks about ‘prohibition on abuse of information obtained in official capacity’. As per this section it shall apply to any information which is, held by a public servant or former public servant by virtue of his position; it would be reasonable to expect an individual in the position not to disclose except for the proper performance of the functions attaching to that position; is published price sensitive information related to securities of a particular company.  Section 33 (2) and (3), a public servant or former public servant holding information by virtue of his position shall not, trade in any relevant securities; counsel or procure any other person to trade knowing that other person would trade in them; communicate to any person knowing that other person will make use of that information for the purpose of procuring any other person to trade in such relevant securities.  Section 34 (1), provides interpretation for insider, as per this section director, officer or employee, hold professional position or business relationship with the first company; and he has access to information in relation to listed securities, which he knows, is unpublished price sensitive information and which it would be reasonable to expect him not to disclose except in the course of performing his duties. Defenses under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Act No.36 of 1987 for having information. 1. Section 32 (8) (a) – “doing any particular thing otherwise than with the view to the making of a profit or avoidance of loss” 2. Section 32 (8) (b) – “entering into any transactions in good faith in the course of the exercise of his functions as liquidator, receiver, or trustee in bankruptcy.” 3. Section 32 (8) (c) – “if the information was obtained by him in the course of the business of a stock broker or stock dealer in which he was employed”, and “if he was doing anything in good faith in the course of that business” 4. Section 32 (9) – “if he having information in order to facilitate the completion or carrying out of the transaction. Regulations prescribed by Companies Act No.07 of 2007 1. As per Section 197: If a person is able access or receive the information of a company only because he is a director, or an employee of the company, then that person shall not disclose the information to any one or make use of it or act on it.  There are some exceptions for this provision. I. For the purpose of this company’ II. As required by law III. If the company’s articles authorize to do so  These are some instances indicated in Subsection (2) of Section 197, where the director of a company may disclose, make use of or act on information. I. If the Board of the company authorize the director to disclose it, and II. If particulars of the authorization are entered in the interests register. 2. Section 200: It states about ‘disclosure of shares which is dealing by a director of the company’.  As per this section, a person, who is a director of a company or becomes a director of a company thereafter, shall disclose to the board about the number and class of shares in which the relevant interest is held. And, the particulars which are disclosed to the board should be entered in the interests register.  A director of a company who acquires or disposes of a relevant interest in shares issued by the company shall after disclose to the board about the number and class of shares, the nature of the relevant interest, the consideration paid or received, and the date of the acquisition or disposition. Case related to insider trading  Lord Advocate v. Mackie (1994), Consequences of Insider Trading  Pros – In case of legal insider trading, there are no legal issues, it can provide potentially enormous financial gains for participants, it promote economic efficiently of the share market, and it is the consideration for the employees for their innovation and efforts.  Cons - It may occur due to the illegal insider trading.  It will ruin the interests, and reputation of the company.  It will destroy the confidence in the stock exchange operations, and in the financial legal system.  I will tarnish the markets’ fairness, efficient, and transparent.  Possibility of harmful public exposure.  Heavy financial penalties, prison sentences or rigorous incarceration.  Unjust enrichment to one party and unlawful loss to another party (as discussed in the law of contract it is undue advantage),  Many investors would be in legal trouble.  The integrity of the stock market will be affected.  It discourages ordinary people from participating in markets.  Pushing companies into a difficult situation for raising capital. Methods to prevent Insider Trading  Disclosure of Interest by corporate Insiders [Listed companies, or other entities]  Using proper way for disclosing Price Sensitive Information (material information) which can be used by insiders to make undue profit before making them public, that includes ‘financial results of the company, intended declaration of Dividends, issue of shares by way of public rights, and bonus, any major expansion of plans or execution of new projects, and amalgamation, mergers and takeovers’.  Limited access to price sensitive information  Disseminating of information by the Stock Exchange  Creating a Chinese-Wall which has to be set up to separate inside area (where all these information are processed) from Public area.  Providing Trading window facility which has to be decided by the company.  Closed during the time price-sensitive information is not published, and opened after the information is made public  Minimum holding period  Securities to be held for minimum period of 30 days to be considered investment.  Pre-clearance of trades prevent Front running Reasons for why it should be prevented?  Insider trading should be prevented to; maintain integrity of the share market, protect the interests and reputation of the company, protect general investors, maintain confidence in the stock exchange operations, maintain the public confidence in the financial legal system as a whole, and ensure that the markets are fair, efficient, and transparent.

