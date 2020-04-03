Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 NOTE: - All the GRAPHS which are in this report is made from the data present in the Balance Sheet and the Annual Report...
3 Explanation of the Graph: As we clearly able to see the investor are as the year change, there are more investor in year...
4 Meaning: A debenture is a bond issued with no collateral. Instead, investors rely upon the general creditworthiness and ...
5 Assets on LEASE- Meaning: A lease is an arrangement under which a lessor agrees to allow a lessee to control the use of ...
6 Public Deposit- Meaning: Deposits is a current liability account in the general ledger, in which is stored the amount of...
7 Explanation of the Graph: It shows zig zag graph, as the demand comes the bank pay fixed amount of money as per the agre...
Sources of Finance of HDFC Bank, data taken from Balance Sheet and Annual Report of the Bank.

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 NOTE: - All the GRAPHS which are in this report is made from the data present in the Balance Sheet and the Annual Report of the HDFC BANK. What is Source of Finance? Finance is significant for business because it cannot carry out its operations even for a single day without finance. It is therefore important to search the sources from where funds can be collected. The selection of source depends upon the amount of funds required, nature of business, repayment period, debt-equity mix, etc. The selection of source also depends upon the purposes for which funds are needed. Types of Source of Finance: Long Term Source of Finance: Equity Share Capital- Meaning: A business’s capital structure generally has both equity and debt. Debt is the amount of capital that has to be repaid, such as a bank loan. Equity, on the other hand, does not have to be repaid. It is the amount of money that investors put into a company in return for a share of the company's ownership.
  3. 3. 3 Explanation of the Graph: As we clearly able to see the investor are as the year change, there are more investor in year 2019. Retained Earnings- Meaning: Retained earnings are the profits that a company has earned to date, less any dividends or other distributions paid to investors. This amount is adjusted whenever there is an entry to the accounting records that impacts a revenue or expense account. Explanation of the Graph: As we see in the graph the profit is increasing year by year. Debenture and Bonds- 505.64 512.51 519.02 544.66 480 490 500 510 520 530 540 550 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Series 1 Column1 Column2 290542400 364471900 462876200 587235200 0 100000000 200000000 300000000 400000000 500000000 600000000 700000000 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Series 1 Column1 Column2
  4. 4. 4 Meaning: A debenture is a bond issued with no collateral. Instead, investors rely upon the general creditworthiness and reputation of the issuing entity to obtain a return of their investment plus interest income. Explanation of the Graph: Interest cause on the services provided by the bank is increasing. Loans- Meaning: A loan is an arrangement under which a lender allows another party the use of funds in exchange for an interest payment and the return of the funds at the end of the lending arrangement. Loans provide liquidity to businesses and individuals, and as such are a necessary part of the financial system. Explanation of the Graph: To manage liquidity into the business these loans are taken from the bank. Medium Term Source of Finance: 59750000 126750000 126750000 186750000 0 50000000 100000000 150000000 200000000 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Series 1 Column1 Column2 195420.03 159982.67 125830.59 98883.05 0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 2011-2012 2010-2011 2009-2010 2008-2009 Series 1 Series 2 Series 3
  5. 5. 5 Assets on LEASE- Meaning: A lease is an arrangement under which a lessor agrees to allow a lessee to control the use of identified property, plant, and equipment for a stated period of time in exchange for one or more payments. Explanation of the Graph: These are the amount which bank received by the service provide. Term LOANS- Meaning: A term loan is a lending arrangement that provides the borrower with a fixed sum of cash in exchange for an obligation to repay the loan via a fixed number of installment payments over the term of the loan. This type of loan is typically for a period of longer than one year. Explanation of the Graph: These are the medium-term loan more than a year. So they repay amount in increasing year by year. 4546923 4546923 4546923 4546923 0 1000000 2000000 3000000 4000000 5000000 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Series 1 Column1 Column2 3218028571 3922348218 4685095213 5851431244 0 1E+09 2E+09 3E+09 4E+09 5E+09 6E+09 7E+09 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Series 1 Column1 Column2
  6. 6. 6 Public Deposit- Meaning: Deposits is a current liability account in the general ledger, in which is stored the amount of funds paid by customers in advance of a product or service delivery. These funds are essentially down payments. Explanation of the Graph: The advanced payment by the customer in increasing year by year. Short Term Source of Finance: Bills Discounts- Meaning: A bill of exchange is a binding agreement by one party to pay a fixed amount of cash to another party as of a predetermined date or on demand. Bills of exchange are primarily used in international trade. 4659631 9092668 137708318 270921248 0 50000000 100000000 150000000 200000000 250000000 300000000 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Series 1 Column1 Column2 185136903 287159641 216592055 320438660 0 100000000 200000000 300000000 400000000 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Series 1 Column1 Column2
  7. 7. 7 Explanation of the Graph: It shows zig zag graph, as the demand comes the bank pay fixed amount of money as per the agreement. Provision for Taxation- Meaning: A provision for income taxes is the estimated amount that a business or individual taxpayer expects to pay in income taxes for the current year. The amount of this provision is derived by adjusting the reported net income of a business with a variety of permanent differences and temporary differences. Explanation of the Graph: As we clearly see the income tax is increasing as the year increase. Proposed Dividend- Meaning: A dividend is a payment made to shareholders that is proportional to the number of shares owned. It is authorized by the board of directors. Dividends are usually issued by companies that will not reap significant growth by reinvesting profits, and so instead choose to return funds to shareholders in the form of a dividend. Explanation of the Graph: The bank does not suppose to provide the dividend to the shareholder, from the year 2017. 2346.08 1892.26 1340.44 1054.31 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 2011-2012 2010-2011 2009-2010 2008-2009 Series 1 Series 2 Series 3 24017772 0 0 0 0 20000000 40000000 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Series 1 Column1 Column2

