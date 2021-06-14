We eat to live, not live to eat

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  Milk and dairy (including cheese yoghurt)  Meat and fish (including eggs and chicken)  Vegetables and fruit (including green vegetables root vegetables fruit juice)  Potatoes and cereals (vegetables bread pasta rice)
  2. 2.  Each group is a good source of nutrients. A nutrient is a chemical or food that provides the things you need to live and grow. A lot of meals are a combination of two or more of the main food groups.
  3. 3.  We also eat other things: fat, oil, salt and sugar, for example. And of course, everyone eats snack foods (crisps, sweets, etc.). It’s better to eat only a little of these, because they contain a lot of fat sugar or salt.
  4. 4.  A) Milk and dairy (including cheese yoghurt)  B) Vegetables and fruit (including green vegetables root vegetables fruit juice)  C) Unhealthy food
  5. 5.  A) Unhealthy food  B) Milk and dairy (including cheese yoghurt)  C) Potatoes and cereals (vegetables bread pasta rice)
  6. 6.  A) Potatoes and cereals (vegetables bread pasta rice)  B) Meat and fish (including eggs and chicken)  C) Unhealthy food
  7. 7.  A) Vegetables and fruit (including green vegetables root vegetables fruit juice)  B) Milk and dairy (including cheese yoghurt)  C) Meat and fish (including eggs and chicken)
  8. 8.  B)  A)  A)  B)

