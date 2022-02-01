Successfully reported this slideshow.
Many of the challenges faced by Human Resources prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have been amplified. We know from the near 1,300 worldwide HR leaders who took part in the KPMG 2020 HR pulse survey that the pandemic has exposed significant skill gaps, shifted priorities, and accelerated digital transformation.

For more information about Digital HR, click the link below - https://mileseducation.com/hr/xlri-delhi/digital-hr-transformation-and-people-analytics

New technologies the pulse of future hr

  1. 1. New Technologies: The Pulse of Future HR XLRI | Delhi-NCR - PG Program in Digital HR Transformation & People Analytics
  2. 2. Companies globally are planning to invest $656 Billion on New Technologies. A recent report by the World Economic Forum projects the AI jobs will increase to 123% by 2022. This is some good news to HRs as they can now save over 57 minutes of their employees work time through Automation. XLRI | Delhi-NCR - PG Program in Digital HR Transformation & People Analytics
  3. 3. With the deployment of AI and New Technologies into HR Functions, HR Managers can focus: Automation, Augmentation and Ampliﬁcation to Enhance Control ● Strategic and Creative Initiatives ● New Business Insights and Decisions ● Talent Shortage and High Attritions ● Repetitive Tasks ● Reporting and Manual Data Processing ● Intuitive Decision-Making XLRI | Delhi-NCR - PG Program in Digital HR Transformation & People Analytics
  4. 4. AI not a Peril but an Opportunity as its integration into HR Functions can drive business value, talent, bridge skill gaps and drive workforce culture through availing competitive roles. XLRI | Delhi-NCR - PG Program in Digital HR Transformation & People Analytics
  5. 5. ENROLL NOW PG Program in Digital HR Transformation & People Analytics Be a future-ready HR Leader and earn the Executive Alumni Status from XLRI | Delhi-NCR Campus XLRI | Delhi-NCR - PG Program in Digital HR Transformation & People Analytics

