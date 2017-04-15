Hcpt411 plant protection

REPORT ON RHWEP (2016-17) Guided By :- Submitted By:- BBBBBY:-BYBY:- Pt. K.L.S COLLEGE OF HORTICULTURE & RESEARCH STATION ...
Introduction:- Crop Protection:- Crop protection refers to the Identification, diagnosis and systematic management of inse...
Disease: According to J.C. Horsnfall and A.E. Dimond (1959) “Disease is a malfunctioning process that is caused by continu...
Mechanical control involves following devices:- 1. Hand collection of insects:- Hand picking of large sizes immature or ma...
3. Moderately toxic Blue Danger 501-5000 2001-20,000 4. Less toxic Green Caution >5000 >20,000 Table No. 4 - Insect Pests ...
Table No. 5 -USE OF PESTICIDE AGAINST THE INSECT PEST AND DISEASE AT FARMER’S FIELD S.NO. CROP’S NAME NAME OF INSECT CHEMI...
Table No. 6 - Survey of Pesticides Available in Rajnandgaon Market. S. No. Trade name Chemical name Company name Formulati...
Pest 11 Confidor Imidocholroprid Bayer crop science 17.8% 1 litre 2241 For sucking pest Antibiotic 12 Streptocycline Strep...
3 Diathane M- 45 Mancozeb United phosphorus Ltd. 75% WP 250gm 102 Blight brown spot blast black rust 4 Cumulus Culphus BSF...
Demonstration no. 1 Title: - Seed treatment with Carbendazim 50WP and Imidacloprid 70% WG. Date:- Place:- In field of Shri...
 Fig.- Method of Seed treatment with Carbendazim 50WP and Imidacloprid 70% WP Demonstration no. 2 Title:- Method Demons...
Raised nursery bed was prepared Before treating the nursery bed was cleaned, big clods, gravel, stones, crop residues etc....
Fig.- Nursery Bed Treatment with 4% Formalin Demonstration no. 3 Title: - Demonstration on Preparation of dried cow dung p...
 Poly bags (25×30cm)  Candle (for sealing poly bags)  Match box  Marker, paper, scissor, gloves, tape etc. Method:-  ...
Demonstration no. 4 Title: - Demonstration on yellow sticky trap for control of sucking insect (Aphid). Date: - 01/10/2016...
 Farmers were interested and ready to use this technique.  Farmers were satisfied with this technique for the control of...
Demonstration no. 5 Title: - Preparation of Bordeaux mixture. Date:- 15/10/2016 Place:- Nathunawagaon, Rajnandgaon. Partic...
4. A nail test was done: rust free iron nail was dipped in the solution to checK free copper ions if present. If brown dep...
Demonstration no. 6 Title:- Oyster Mushroom Production technique Of Training Programme. Date:-26-27/9/2016 Place: Nathunaw...
 We performed mushroom cultivation method by layer method.  In this method we had taken 2 inch thick layer treated straw...
Demonstration no. 7 Title:- Seedling dip of vegetables in the dried cow dung powder formulation of Trichoderma. Date:- 5/1...
 Use gloves, face mask and protective clothing.  Seedling dip should be done just before transplantation.  Similarly th...
Fig.- Seedling treatment of cow dung powder formulation of Trichoderma. Demonstration no. 8 Title:- Preparation of Neem Le...
Then after add 100 ml insecticide and one tea spoon washing powder for sticky. ↓ Mixed properly then after spray of crops....
Fig.- Preparation of Neem Leaf extract. Demonstration no. 9 Title: - Demonstration on establishment of light trap at farme...
around the light will trap in the water and can be counted the next morning. It is recommended to add a bite of soap to th...
Machanical Use of Traps, Hand Net Not Adopted Demonstration no. 10 OBJECT: -Safehandlingof insecticides/fungicides/herbici...
 Never fill more than three-fourth part of the container with the pesticide in use.  Maintain proper air pressure to rel...
Bird perches should be removed from the field at the time of grain filling in the crop. Farmer’s feedback:- Farmers apprec...
Bihar hairy caterpillar (BHC) 2 caterpillar/plant 3. Sugarcane Stem borer 1 – 2 caterpillar/plant White fly 6 – 8/leaf Dem...
@100ml/Ha Fame Flubendiamide 480SC Rice, Chickpea All Lepidopteron pests Rice @37.5ml - 50ml/ha Regent Flubendiamide 480SC...
Tomato Pod borer etc. Cartap S,S'-[2- (dimethylamino)- 1,3-propanediyl] dicarbamothioate Rice, Vegetables, Soybeans, Wheat...
Demonstration no. 13 OBJECT: - An Organization of Demonstration on rodent control. Village: -- Nathunawagaon Farmer’s Name...
Second Day : - Pre-baiting Third Day : - pre-baiting Fourth Day : - Baiting with 2% Zink phosphate @ 15-20 gm/burrow. Fift...
Application method: - 1. Appling the grease paste around the trunk of the tree one meter above the ground surface. 2. Rapp...
So, 2.5gm fungicide in 1 liter water. Precaution duration preparation of pesticide solutions:-  The fungicide should be p...
Demonstration no. 16 Object: Giving information about current fungicide and antibiotics available in market and their uses.
Village :- Nathunawagaon Farmer’s name: - Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram...
Demonstration no. 17 Object: To Giving information about control of leaf curl disease of chilli. Village: - Nathunawagaon ...
Hcpt411 plant protection
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hcpt411 plant protection

29 views

Published on

protection of plant

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hcpt411 plant protection

  1. 1. REPORT ON RHWEP (2016-17) Guided By :- Submitted By:- BBBBBY:-BYBY:- Pt. K.L.S COLLEGE OF HORTICULTURE & RESEARCH STATION , RAJNANDGAON (C.G.) Vipin Kumar Patel RHWEP Student 4TH year,1st sem Dr. P.S. Tiwari/ Dr. Nitin kumar Turrey (Horticulture Crop Protection)
  2. 2. Introduction:- Crop Protection:- Crop protection refers to the Identification, diagnosis and systematic management of insect, pests, and disease in the crops. Plant Protection:- The term plant protection refers to the measure which are use to protect the crops from pest and disease. Importance of plant protection:- Plant protection has become one of the essential pin put in crops production in the recent year. In the context of changing cropping pattern. Introduction of high yielding varieties, application of high dose of fertilizer with enhanced irrigation facilities, and the pest has assumed a special significance. Similarly plant disease affects every crop every year in all part of the world this result as to huge loss of potential production about 46% loss in agriculture produce by insect and disease in India. 33% 26% 20% 4% 8% 7% 2% Percentage losses in Global level Weeds Disease Insects Others Rodent Storage losses Birds CROP PROTECTION (Entomology and Plant Pathology)
  3. 3. Disease: According to J.C. Horsnfall and A.E. Dimond (1959) “Disease is a malfunctioning process that is caused by continuous irritation.” Plant Disease: Disease is manifestation of a condition where an animate or inanimate cause interference with the normal food uptake, synthesis and metabolism in the plant in such a manner, that the effected plant losses is accepted appearance and productivity. Integrated pest management:- Anelt (1958) was the first to coin the expression Intergated pest control recently smith has defined it us multidisciplinary approach in the management of pest population which utilizes a variety of control tactics compatibly in a co-ordinated pest management. Components if Integrated pest Management 1. Cultural method: - e.g.-Crop rotation, trap crop, clean cultivation, time of planting resistance crop varieties etc. 2. Mechanical method: - e.g.-Hand picking, Banding, Trapping trench, Digging, shaking and Digging of branches, flooding etc. 3. Physical method: - e.g.- cooling, Heating, Radiation energies. 4. Legal method: - e.g. - Quarantine and inspection laws and Insecticide laws. 5. Biological method: - e.g. - Protection of natural enemies, predators and parasites of pest and artificial population of such enemies etc. 6. Chemical method: - Use of chemical like Chloropyriphos, monocrotophos, metasystox, etc. Brief Idea about mechanical control: - Mechanical control is the method of reduction of suppression of insect population by means specially designed machines or device.
  4. 4. Mechanical control involves following devices:- 1. Hand collection of insects:- Hand picking of large sizes immature or mature stage of insects is the most ancient method and this may proper very effective in the collection of eggs and large of such insect which ay eggs in clusters and feed gregariously e.g. Sugarcane top borer, pyrilla, hairy caterpillar, grubs are mustard saw fly and various stages of Epilachna beetle. 2. Hand nets:- Hand nets are usually employed against fly insect. They may be caught vary easily during their migration, when they are in large number. e.g.-grasshoppers, jassid bugs, pyrilla and moths etc. 3. Mechanical barriers:- Barriers are used preventing movements of insects which migrate by moving from one field to another field. Following are the common parasites which are generally followed:- a. fencing:- It is possible to prevent crop by migrating insect through use of walls around the field so that they may not go to another field. b. Light trap:- Light trap generally used against those insects which are phototropic i.e. attract towards like. For this purpose a strong light may be place or banged above container having kerosene containing water. A large number of insect attract to light will be killed in the kerosinized water. c. Tree banding:- Adhesive or sticky band around to trunks are use against those insects which infest tree by climbing the trunks e.g. mango mealy bug. d. Trenching: - The crawling herbs of army worms may be stopped by constructing deep furrow around field against their marching way. Trench barriers are also used to stop army worms. Table No. 3 – Toxicity of insecticides symbol:- S.No. Classification Symbol Oral LD50 Dermal LD50 1. Extremely toxic Red Poison 1-50 (mg/kg) 1-200 2. Highly toxic Yellow Poison 51-500 201-2000
  5. 5. 3. Moderately toxic Blue Danger 501-5000 2001-20,000 4. Less toxic Green Caution >5000 >20,000 Table No. 4 - Insect Pests And Disease Of Major Crops Grown By Farmers Of Nathunawagaon. S.NO. CROPS DISEASES INSECTS 1. Tomato Late blight, Leaf curl, Fusarium wilt. Fruit borer, leaf miner 2. Okra Yellow vein mosaic, Powdery mildew, Leaf curl, Mosaic, Damping off Aphid, Thrips, Shoot, Fruit borer and Leaf miner 3. Cucurbits Fruit rot, Powdery mildew Red pumpkin beetle, fruit fly 4. Brinjal(egg plant) Phomopsis blight, Fruit rot and Bacterial wilt Fruit and Shoot borer, Hadda beetle 5. Mango Anthracnose, Malformation Leaf Hopper 6. Citrus Canker/Dieback Leaf miner, Lemon butterfly 7. Paddy Blast, Brown spot, Sheath blight Stem borer, Leaf folder 8. Maize Blight, Stem rot. Stem borer, Grasshopper.
  6. 6. Table No. 5 -USE OF PESTICIDE AGAINST THE INSECT PEST AND DISEASE AT FARMER’S FIELD S.NO. CROP’S NAME NAME OF INSECT CHEMICAL NAME / MATERIALS DOSE 1. Pumpkin  Red Pumpkin Beetle.  Fruit Fly Kerosene oil+Ash Melathion+Jaggery 7ml/Tank. 2. Okra Leaf Spot Disease Mancozeb (Indofil M-45) 1.5-2.0ml/Lit. 3. Okra Aphid & Jassid Imidacloprid 17.8 SL 0.4ml/ liter water 4. Okra Fruit & Shoot Borer Imamectin Benzoate 5% 0.25gm/Lit. 5. Okra Leaf Curl Dimethoate 30 EC 1.0ml/-Lit. 6. Tomato Leaf Miner Chlorpyriphos 20 EC 1.5ml/-Lit 7. Tomato Fruit Borer Indoxacarb 18.5 0.5ml/Lit 8. Tomato Bacterial wilt 2-Bromo-2-Nitro propane- 1,3-Diol 9. Brinjal Bacterial Wilt 2-Bromo-2-Nitro propane- 1,3-Diol 0.3mg/Lit 10. Brinjal Fruit & Shoot Borer Thiadicarb 75% 2mg/Lit
  7. 7. Table No. 6 - Survey of Pesticides Available in Rajnandgaon Market. S. No. Trade name Chemical name Company name Formulation Packaging weight MRP. Target pests 1 Imiden Imidoclopride Nagarjuna Agro- Chem. Ltd. 17.8% SL 100ml 140 Aphid, jassid and sucking pest 2 Profex Profenophos cypermethrin Nagarjuna Agro- Chem. Ltd. 40% EC and 4% EC 250ml 172.50 Aphid, jassid and sucking pest 3 Terminator 505 Chlorpyriphos Hindustan pulverising mills 50% EC 250 160 Aphid jassid white fly and tobacco caterpillar 4 Jadoo insecticide Phophamidon Insecticide India Ltd. 40% SL 100ml 55 Stem borer of paddy and mustard aphid 5 Monohit Monocrotophos Insecticide India Ltd. 36% SL 250ml 135 Brown hopper yellow stem borer shoot fly pod borer and leaf miner 6 Sevin Carboryl Bharat insecticide Ltd. 50% WP 500gm 273 Piercing and sucking pest 7 Rogohit Dimethoate Hindustan pilverising mills 30% EC 50ml 25 Stem borer aphid thrips 8 Commando Zinc phosphide Excel crop care Ltd. 500gm 200 Rats 9 Nuvan Dichlorvos Sungeta India Ltd. 76% EC 500ml 290 Biting and chewing insect 10 Tritox Trizophos Bayer Crop Science Ltd 40% EC 1 Litre 425/- For Sucking
  8. 8. Pest 11 Confidor Imidocholroprid Bayer crop science 17.8% 1 litre 2241 For sucking pest Antibiotic 12 Streptocycline Streptomycine sulphate tetracycline hydrochloride Hindustan antibiotic ltd I.P8%w/w I.P10%W/W 6gm 421 For bacterial disease 13 Kishabt Natural alkaloid salt of fatty acid Asian biochemical vijaywala - 250ml 900 Chilli cotton tobacco tomato 14 Dipel 8L Varkurstaki No-1 serotype 3a ab,3sec Sumilomo chemical india gujrat 35%ec 1 litre 1175 Cotton boll warm Herbicide 1 Glycel Glyphoset Excel crop care Ltd. 40% SL 1 litre 305 Doob grass 2 Sathi Pyrazasulfuron ethyle United phosphorus Ltd. 10% WP 80gm 224 All grasess 3 Round up Glyphoset Monsanto India Ltd. 41% SL 500ml 170 Doob grass and narrpw leaf grass 4 Magic Nitrobenzin Puja By product raipur 24% W/W 250ml 140 PGR 5 Dul 2,4-D sodium salt Excel crop care Ltd. 80% 500gm 150 Broad leave weed 6 Verdict Metribuzin Pi 70% wp 1 kg 950 Tomato 7. Selector imazathypr Fino india 10%SL Broad leaves weed Fungicide 1 Bavistin Carbendazim BASF India Ltd. 50% WP 250gm 175 Fungal disease mostly for seed treat ment 2 Blitox Copper oxychloride Tata rollis India Ltd. 50% WP 500gm 225 Smut and anthrecnose
  9. 9. 3 Diathane M- 45 Mancozeb United phosphorus Ltd. 75% WP 250gm 102 Blight brown spot blast black rust 4 Cumulus Culphus BSF India Ltd. 30% WDG 500gm 200 Powdery meldew 5 Saff carbendazim mencozeb Hindustan pulverising Mills 63% WP 100gm 70 Blast and leaf spot
  10. 10. Demonstration no. 1 Title: - Seed treatment with Carbendazim 50WP and Imidacloprid 70% WG. Date:- Place:- In field of Shri Mahavir Verma , Vill.- Nathunawagaon, Rajnandgaon, Participated Farmers:- Shri. Mahavir Verma. Name of Crop:- chilli, Required Material: - Seed, Carbendazim 50WP, Polythene Sheet, Earthen pot/Plastic container Method: -  We done seed treatment of cowpea.  Firstly wear gloves and take seeds in a plastic tub than take Carbendazim 50WP @ 2gm / Kg of seeds.  Sprinkle water to make a single coat of fungicide and than 1 gm of insecticide admire (Imidacloprid) for 1 Kg of seeds.  After mixing the seeds properly dry seeds in shade for 30 min. and then done sowing of seed should be done in field. Benefits: - To prevent from seed borne insects and diseases initially. Result:- Seed treatment was found effective against seed borne disease and sucking pests attack. Farmer’s feedback-  Farmers adopted the carbendazin 50WP and Imidacloprid treatment before sowing of seed.  Farmers accepted this technology.  Safety precautions while handling insecticides and pesticides such as- Wearing gloves, mask etc. were also given during the demonstration.
  11. 11.  Fig.- Method of Seed treatment with Carbendazim 50WP and Imidacloprid 70% WP Demonstration no. 2 Title:- Method Demonstration In Nursery Bed Treatment with formalin. Date :-16/08/2016 Place :- Nathunawagaon, (Rajnandgaon) Materials Required: -4% Formalin, water, transparent polythene sheet, Hazara, mug. Method:-
  12. 12. Raised nursery bed was prepared Before treating the nursery bed was cleaned, big clods, gravel, stones, crop residues etc. were removed. Wear gloves 10 times dilute 40% Formalin solution to make it 4%. Now Drench the Nursery bed with 4% Formalin solution and immediately cover the bed with 200 gauge thick transparent polythene sheet for 24-48 hrs. Polythene should be removed and nursery bed kept open for at least 2-3 days before sowing seeds. Benefits: - All pathogen, insects, insects eggs, larvae weed should killed the formalin effect. Advantages:-  Germination percentage was improved.  No weed problem was seen.  No insect and disease problem was observed. Farmer’s Response: - Farmers were interested and ready to use this technique. They were didn’t know the technique of seed treatment earlier so they were happy with this technique. Fig.- Preparation of Raised nursery bed
  13. 13. Fig.- Nursery Bed Treatment with 4% Formalin Demonstration no. 3 Title: - Demonstration on Preparation of dried cow dung powder based Trichoderma formulation for field demonstration. Date:- 21/10/2016 Place:- Nathunawagaon, (Rajnandgaon) Materials Required:-  1 litre culture of Trichoderma on PDA.  1.5-2 kg dried cow dung powder.  Ladle (for mixing)  Jug, tray (for mixing)  Ethyl alcohol 70% (for surface sterilization)
  14. 14.  Poly bags (25×30cm)  Candle (for sealing poly bags)  Match box  Marker, paper, scissor, gloves, tape etc. Method:-  Hands, tray, ladle, Jug and table top were sterilized with 70% alcohol.  15 days old culture of Trichoderma on PDA was taken in a jug mixed thoroughly with a ladle.  Now 2 kg dried cow dung powder in a tray was taken and culture of Trichoderma was poured uniformly in it and was mixed thoroughly.  Prepared formulation was packed in (25×30 cm) 4 polybags and was sealed wiyh the help of candle.  Details of the culture, date of preparation etc. was pasted with the help of paper, scissor and marker.  This formulation was given to farmers for field demonstrstion. Fig.- Mass production of Trichoderma
  15. 15. Demonstration no. 4 Title: - Demonstration on yellow sticky trap for control of sucking insect (Aphid). Date: - 01/10/2016 Place: - Nathunawagaon, (Rajnandgaon) Participated- Chanu Verma. Materials required: - Tin sheet, yellow paint, brush, grease/oil, bamboo stick, wire. Method:- 1. Tin sheet can also be prepared by cutting tin oil can. 2. Paint the tin sheet completely on both sides with yellow paint by using brush. 3. Dry properly the sheet. Make hole on upper side of sheet to tie the sheet with bower of the crop so that the sheet should be at the same he 4. Paint the sheet with grease/oil to give a coat of grease on the sheet so that insects can easily be stick to the sheet. 5. Now place the sheet in the field at the same height of the crop. Trap can be placed either with attaching bamboo stick or by tying to the bower with the help of wire. 6. This is very good, cheap, easy, ecofriendly and effective method to control minute sucking insect. Advantages:- 1. Easy and cheap method to control aphid. 2. They act as vector for spread of viruses which causes disease like yellow mosaic. So through this spreading of disease can be control. Farmer’s Response:-
  16. 16.  Farmers were interested and ready to use this technique.  Farmers were satisfied with this technique for the control of sucking insect and as it also control the mosaic disease which was severe problem in Mohad. Fig:- Establishment of Light Trap at Host farmer’s field
  17. 17. Demonstration no. 5 Title: - Preparation of Bordeaux mixture. Date:- 15/10/2016 Place:- Nathunawagaon, Rajnandgaon. Participated Farmer: - Shri. Jivan lal Verma. Required materials:- S.No. materials Quantity 01. Copper sulphate 200 gm 02. Unslaked lime 200 gm 03. Water 25 liter 04. Plastic container/ earthen pot 3 05. Bamboo stick (for mixing) 1 06. Rust free iron nail 1 ( For 4:4:50 solution) Methods of Preparation:- 1. The required copper sulphate Cuso4 (200gm) was dissolved in a plastic container in 12.5 litter water. 2. 200 gm uncloaked lime was taken in another plastic container, water was sprinkled and then dissolve in 12.5 litter water. Both solutions were mixed with same flow in another bucket. 3. It Takes green colour.
  18. 18. 4. A nail test was done: rust free iron nail was dipped in the solution to checK free copper ions if present. If brown deposits appears in the dipped surface of nail then, more lime must be added to neutralize the solution otherwise it will be toxic to plant. Precaution:- 1. Take the proper amount of lime and cuso4 that it should not be toxic to the plant. 2. Cuso4 and lime should be dissolved in water properly. 3. Dissolve Caso4 and lime should be mixture in same flow. Result:- We demonstrated the use and preparation of Bordeaux mixture to group of farmers and also in management of die-back in citrus plant. Result Demonstration:- After two weeks of its application in the citrus plant new growth of stem were completely free from canker. Differentiating result was seen among the sprayed and unsprayed trees. Therefore a result demonstration was also given to the farmers. Farmer’s Response:- Farmers were interested and ready to adopt this technique.
  19. 19. Demonstration no. 6 Title:- Oyster Mushroom Production technique Of Training Programme. Date:-26-27/9/2016 Place: Nathunawagaon Rajnandgaon Participated Farmer: - women of NNG. Required material:- Sr.no. Material required Quantity 1 Spawn (Pleurotus florida) 500gm. 2 Paddy straw 2.5 Kg. 3 Water 25litre Hot water, Polythene bags , Procedure demonstrated as:-  The paddy straw was chopped into 1.5-2 inch length & then dipped in water for you 15-16 hours.  After 15-16 hours water was drained out and again hot water was poured and kept for 1 hours then drain out water and paddy straw was placed inverted in slanting position in cemented floor upon polythene sheet and palm test was done.  Like wise 4 layer of straw and 3 layer of spawn is placed alternative in the polythene bag and tightly tight with rope.
  20. 20.  We performed mushroom cultivation method by layer method.  In this method we had taken 2 inch thick layer treated straw and then selected/ chosen oyster spawn is spread over the straw along the sides.  After completion of complete spawn remove of polythene bag. And irrigation should be applied for maintain moisture level in bag.  After completion of spawn run in 20-25 days. The polythene bag was removed and 3 times irrigation was given.  Pin head stage was observed after 4-5 days. Again after 4-5 days mushroom was ready to harvest.  The total produce from 5 Kg straws will be about 4-5 Kg. Precaution: -  Dry straw should be well chopped.  Contamination should be avoided in the procedure. Farmer’s feedback: - Farmers were interested on this production technique and farmers of NNG were adopted this.
  21. 21. Demonstration no. 7 Title:- Seedling dip of vegetables in the dried cow dung powder formulation of Trichoderma. Date:- 5/11/2016 Place:-Nathunawagaon, Rajnandgaon Farmers participated:- Shri. Chanu Vrma Material required:-  Powdered Trichoderma.  Seedling of vegetable.  Plastic container/mug/bucket. TECHNIQUE:-  In a plastic container /mug /bucket, 10g of talk formulation of Trichoderma is taken and one litter of water is added to it.  The suspension is mixed thoroughly and used for seedling dips.  Seedling of tomato which was ready for transplanting was taken and dipped in Trichoderma suspension for a minute.  About one litre of the Trichoderma suspension was used for dipping the seedling required for one acre. Seedling dip should be done just before transplantation. Similarly the seed potato bits and banana suckers can be dipped in the Trichoderma suspension for disease control. Precaution:-
  22. 22.  Use gloves, face mask and protective clothing.  Seedling dip should be done just before transplantation.  Similarly the seed potato bits and banana suckers can be dipped in the Trichoderma suspension for disease control. Farmer’s response:-  Most of farmer’s had knowledge about the Trichoderma Bio-Fungicides but they where not about the write quantity of Trichoderma Bio-fungicide apply in the field and also did not know about ”How to used bio fungicides”. After this demonstration farmer’s response is very good.  And farmers were ready to adopt this technique.
  23. 23. Fig.- Seedling treatment of cow dung powder formulation of Trichoderma. Demonstration no. 8 Title:- Preparation of Neem Leaf extract. Date:- 17/9/2016 Place:- Nathunawagaon, Rajnandgaon. Farmers participated:- Shri. Chanu Verma. Materials required:- 1Kg. Neem leaf, 2 litre clean water, one tea spoon detergent. Method:- Take 1000gm Neem leaves ↓ Boiled in 2liter water ↓ Boiled it until extract become1/4th part ↓ Remove the leaves and filter boiled solution ↓ In boiled solution add 10-15 liter water during the spray ↓
  24. 24. Then after add 100 ml insecticide and one tea spoon washing powder for sticky. ↓ Mixed properly then after spray of crops. Result:- We demonstrated about Neem extract to group of to farmers for management of biting and sucking insect. Farmer’s feed back:- Farmers found that the use of Neem based insecticides is an effective control measure. It is economical and eco friendly but show us that it gives very slowly effect on crop.
  25. 25. Fig.- Preparation of Neem Leaf extract. Demonstration no. 9 Title: - Demonstration on establishment of light trap at farmer’s field. Date:- 04/09/2016 Place:- Nathunawagon, Rajnandgaon Farmers participated:-Chanu Verma. Information given to farmer’s:- Light traps make use of a light source to attract night- flying insects. They are especially useful to monitor certain species of moths. Catching moth in the light trap will tell the farmer’s that is time to start searching for eggs or caterpillars in the field. Different light source can be used, ranging from simple oil lamp to different types of electric bulbs. Special light sources called back- light have been developed and are particularly efficient because of the type of the light they emit. They should be considered in situations when other light sources (houses, street lights) or competing with the traps. While the light source attracts the insects, traps need other device to kill or capture them. often this is a container with water that is placed under the light source. The moths that circle
  26. 26. around the light will trap in the water and can be counted the next morning. It is recommended to add a bite of soap to the water. Instead of water, it is also possible to used sticky plates. Suitable type of light trap used in field:- Evening 07 pm to 10 pm. Advantage:-  Reduce the insect pest(adult) population in field.  Light traps are generally used a monitoring tools and will not have much insert as a control measures.  It is a mechanical control of insect.  Less the insect population into economic thresh sold (ETL).  Disturb the life cycle of insect. Disadvantage:-  Daily observation of traps will show that not only pest insects but also some natural enemies may be caught. If the trap appear to kill large number of beneficial insects it is better to take out the traps. Farmer’s response: - Farmer’s show interest about these technology & adopt this technique. CONTROL MEASURE SUGGEST TO FARMERS ON THE BASIS OF PEST POPULATION/DAMAGE Name of student: -Vipin kumar, Name of farmer:- Toran Verma Name of crops /variety: - Indian bean, Date of sowing:-05/10/2016. Control measure Suggest control measure Adopted/not adopted Cultural control Summer deep Ploughing ,Resistance variety, Sanitation Adopted Physical control Seed Thermal treatment soil Solarization. Not. Adopted Chemical Seed Treatment, use of Insecticide Adopted Biological Use of Bio-fungicide, Natural Plant insecticide Adopted
  27. 27. Machanical Use of Traps, Hand Net Not Adopted Demonstration no. 10 OBJECT: -Safehandlingof insecticides/fungicides/herbicides-precaution in use and storage. Village –Nathunawagaon Farmer’s Name:- Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram, Ganpat Markam, Ramavtar. Farmer Practice: - Farmer never uses any precautionary measures while spraying the pesticides. Technical Advice: - Following precaution should be taken while spraying: -  Spraying should be avoid during raining condition.  Proper stirring of spray fluid during operation.  Application spray should be accurately timed with pest population reaching at its climax.  Stomach poisons should be applied to cover every bit of leaf, fruit surface, succulent bulbs and stem.  Check the sprayer and its parts before and after the use. Metal part should be thoroughly oiled to avoid rusting.  Pesticides should be kept out of reach of children and livestock.  All nuts and bolts should be tight and leakage should be checked before use.  All moveable part of the equipment should be property oiled and greased.
  28. 28.  Never fill more than three-fourth part of the container with the pesticide in use.  Maintain proper air pressure to release smooth spray material. Farmer’s feedback: - Farmers are interested to adopt this precaution practice in the future. Demonstration no. 11 Object: - To giving information to about bird perches in soybean field. Village: -- Chandaini & Saliha Farmer’s Name: - Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram, Ganpat Markam, Ramavtar. Farmers practice: - Generally farmers does not use this practice in the field. Introduction: - The birds are the potent predator on the larvae & insects. “T” bird perches for providing sitting VILLAGE to different bird fauna in field under the biological control of insect pest. Bird perches are the wooden structure which kept horizontally or vertically in certain distance randomly field at a rate of 5 bird perches in per acre. Note: - Bird perches should be demoted at the time of grain filling in the crops. Advantage: -  Reduces the cast of cultivation  Avoid the excessive use of chemical insecticide.  It is eco-friendly and maintains the sustainability. Technical Advice given: -
  29. 29. Bird perches should be removed from the field at the time of grain filling in the crop. Farmer’s feedback:- Farmers appreciate to adopt this practice in future. Demonstration no. 11 OBJECT :- Identification of insect/pest of important kharif crops raised by the host farmer & assessment of their economical threshold level (ETL). Economic threshold level (ETL) :- “The density at which control measures should be applied to prevent an increasing pest population from reaching the economic injury level. The economic threshold always represents a pest density lower than that of the economic injury level to allow the initiation of control measures so they can take effect before the pest density exceeds the economic injury level.” INSECT/PEST S.NO. NAME OF CROP NAME OF INSECT E T L 1. Rice Stem borer 1 – 2 caterpillar/m2 Gundhi Bug Leaf folder 2 caterpillar/plant 2. Soybean Girdle beetle 2 caterpillar/plant Tobacco caterpillar 1-3 caterpillar /plant
  30. 30. Bihar hairy caterpillar (BHC) 2 caterpillar/plant 3. Sugarcane Stem borer 1 – 2 caterpillar/plant White fly 6 – 8/leaf Demonstration no. 12 Object: - Giving information about current insecticides available in the market and their uses. VILLAGE :- Nathunawagaon Farmer’s name: - Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram, Ganpat Markam, Ramavtar. Table. Insecticides available in the market and their uses Trade Name Technical Name Crops Insects Controlled Dosage Admire Imidacloprid WG Rice Sucking Pest - Jassids, Whitefly, Thrips, Aphids, BPH & Other Soil Pests Sucking pest@40 - 50gm/Ha. Confidor Imidacloprid SL Okra, Sugarcane, Mango, Rice, Citrus, Groundnut, Chilli, Sucking Pest - Jassids, Whitefly, Thrips, Aphids, BPH & Other Soil Pests Sucking Pest @100 to 125 ml/Ha, Mango Hoppers@2- 4 ml/Tree, Sunflower & Veg -
  31. 31. @100ml/Ha Fame Flubendiamide 480SC Rice, Chickpea All Lepidopteron pests Rice @37.5ml - 50ml/ha Regent Flubendiamide 480SC Rice All Lepidopteron pests Rice @37.5ml - 50ml/ha ROKET Profenofos 40% and Pyrethroid Cypermethrin 4% Rice, Chilies, Vegetable, crops, Beans, pulses, Citrus Plant and leaf hoppers, leaf roller, hispa, army worm, climbing worm Shoot/fruit borer, diamond backmoth, cabbage looper, caterpillar, Leaf miner, thrip, aphid. Pod borer girdle beetle, stem fly, spodoptera & hairy caterpillar, semilooper. Leaf miner, psylla, butterfly, mite @1 - 1.5 Liter per ha MAXIMA Thiamethoxam 25 % WG Rice, Chilies, Vegetables, Mango Gall midge, Leaf Folder, Brown Plant Hopper (BPH), White backed plant hopper (WBPH), Green leaf hopper, Thrips, Aphids, Jassids, White Fly @40 gm/acre Coragen Chlorantraniliprole 18.5% SC Sugarcane, Cabbage, Brinjal, Rice, Vegetables, leaf folder Stem borer, Fruit & Shoot borer, semilooper, top borer, termite, @60- 80 ml/acre
  32. 32. Tomato Pod borer etc. Cartap S,S'-[2- (dimethylamino)- 1,3-propanediyl] dicarbamothioate Rice, Vegetables, Soybeans, Wheat, citrus fruit, sugarcane Particularly Lepidoptera and Coleoptera), @ 0.4-1.0 kg/ha Farmer’s Feedback: - They are satisfied and very happy with our suggestion. They told that they defiantly use this insecticide in future.
  33. 33. Demonstration no. 13 OBJECT: - An Organization of Demonstration on rodent control. Village: -- Nathunawagaon Farmer’s Name: - Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram, Ganpat Markam, Ramavtar. Introduction: - Rats are gnawing animal belonging to order Rodentia they are unwelcome associated mankind from time immemorial. They cause a colossal loss all over the world. It is estimated that these animals destroy 30% of total world’s cereals production. Some common species of are: - 1. House rats (Ratus ratus) 2. Field rats (Ratus mestada) 3. Lesser bandicoot (Bendicota indica) 4. Indian gerbil (Tatera indica) Control measures: - Method of control of field rats: -As for as possible control operation should be taken up before sowing the crops. This operation may be accomplished in 5 days, in such way- First Day : - Survey and closing of burrows.
  34. 34. Second Day : - Pre-baiting Third Day : - pre-baiting Fourth Day : - Baiting with 2% Zink phosphate @ 15-20 gm/burrow. Fifth Day : - Fumigation with Quickphos tablet @ 0.6-0.8gm/burrow. Result : - Mostly rats die. Farmer’s feedback: - Farmer’s appreciated the method of Rodent management. Demonstration no. 14 Object: - Demonstration of grease bandingon mangotree. Village: -- Nathunawagaon Farmer’s name: - Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram, Ganpat Markam, Ramavtar. Introduction: - Mango mealy bug is difficult to control by insecticides and chemicals. Use of sticky bands is a popular way to prevent crawling nymphs from climbing up the trees. Chemical required: - 1. Resin- 300gm 2. Castor oil- 200ml. 3. Polythene sheets. 4. Plastic rope. Preparation method: - 1. Mixing the above chemical 3:2 proportions. 2. Heating at 10 minutes till it get and turn in to adhesive paste.
  35. 35. Application method: - 1. Appling the grease paste around the trunk of the tree one meter above the ground surface. 2. Rapping the polythene sheet around the grease paste applied area and tying the both end with the rope tightly. Advantages: - 1. Reduce the pest population. 2. Identified the presence of insect with in the field. 3. Mechanical control of insects. 4. Mealy bug not cross the mango stem. FARMER’S RESPONSE:- Farmer’s shows interest about this technology. Demonstration no. 15 Object: - Demonstration on preparation of pesticidespray solution and methods of application. Farmer’s name: - Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram, Ganpat Markam, Ramavtar. Material Required: -  Fungicide  Water  Measuring cylinder  Container/bucket  Body protecting clothes & gloves Formula: - Dose of pesticide= % of spraying solution × Quantity of spraying solution Active ingredient Fungicidal solution is denoted in percent which means parts in hundred: - 1. 0.05% denoted :- 0.05gm fungicide in 100 ml water. So, 0.5 gm fungicide in 1 liter water. 2. 0.25% denoted: - 0.25gm fungicide in 100 ml water.
  36. 36. So, 2.5gm fungicide in 1 liter water. Precaution duration preparation of pesticide solutions:-  The fungicide should be prepared at recommended concentration.  A separate knife should be used for opening the pesticides bags or container.  For mixing solutions, hand should never be used.  Always use protecting cloths like boot, rubber gloves, goggle and face.  Destroy and burn empty fungicide container and never use for storage of food stuff or beverage.  Keep the pesticides away from children’s  Destroy the empty container. FARMER’S FEEDBACK:- Farmer’s were agree to adopt this methods. Fig:- Preparation of soloution
  37. 37. Demonstration no. 16 Object: Giving information about current fungicide and antibiotics available in market and their uses.
  38. 38. Village :- Nathunawagaon Farmer’s name: - Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram, Ganpat Markam, Ramavtar. Table Trade name Chemical name Crop Disease Controlled Dosage Folicur Tebuconazole 25 EC Groundnut Tikka, Rust 250- 350ml/acre Chilli Die Back, Anthracnose, Spots Paddy Sheath Blight Nativo 75 wp Tebuconazole 50% + Trifloxystrobin 25% w/w WP Rice Sheath blight, Leaf blast & neck blast, Glume discolouration (dirty panicle Rice - 200 g/ha Bayleton Triadimefon 25 WP Mango Chillies Pea Wheat Soybean Downey Mildew Rust Rust Rust 0.5- 1gm/litre of water Kocide Copper Hydroxide 77% WP Chili Anthracnose, Cercospora leaf spot, Tikka disease, False smut 200- 250 gm/acre Curzate Cymoxanil 8% + Mancozeb 64% WP Potato, , Tomato Cucumber Late blight, Downy mildew 500gm/acre Jatayu Chlorothalonil 75% WP Paddy Blight, Neck Rot, Sheath Blight, False smut 150-200 g/acre (1.5- 2g/lt.)Groundnut Tikka Leaf Spot, Rust Vegetables Anthracnose, Cucurbits Downy Mildew Agni Tricyclazole 75% WP Paddy Blast(specific) 100 gm/acre
  39. 39. Demonstration no. 17 Object: To Giving information about control of leaf curl disease of chilli. Village: - Nathunawagaon Farmer’s Name: - Shri Rohit Chandrawanshi, Ghanshyam Dube, Arun Netam, Nandkumar Porte, Melau Ram, Ganpat Markam, Ramavtar. Causal agent :- chilli leaf curl virus. Transmission of virus:- White fly(Bamisia tabaci). SYMPTOMS:- The symptoms consists of abaxial and adaxial curling of leaves accompanied by puckering and blistering of inter-veinal area and swelling of veins. In advance stages of the disease axillary buds are stimulated to produce clusters of leaves which are reduce in size. CONTROL:- The affected plants should be removed and burnt. Spray of metasystox (repeatedly) 6ml in 9 liters of water, before fruit set is practiced to control the insect vector population. Such spray should not be carried after fruit setting starts. Farmer’s Feedback:- Farmer’s are agreed to adopt this technique for control leaf curl in chilli

×