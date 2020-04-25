Ps.121 God is our keeper

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Psalm 121 A Song of AscentsDegrees
  Psalms of Worship – Chapters 1 to 41  Psalms of National interest –Chapters 42 to 89  Anthems of praise – Chapters 9...
  The History – The ancient purpose.  Psalm 121 today – The modern purpose.  GOD’s work – The heavenly purpose. This P...
 The History Psalm 121 has the superscription: A Psalm of ascents. These are Pilgrimage Psalms (Ps.120-Ps.134). They were...
 The Pilgrimage to Zion Threats on the road to Jerusalem.  Bandits in the Wilderness of Judea  Treacherous roads  Wild...
Judean Wilderness

 Bandits Galore!  The King appointed guards to stand at the hill-tops and keep watch.  Pilgrims could be at peace when ...
 The first verse of Psalm 121 is a poetic device where the author asks a question; where does my help come from? He answe...
 Our bandits today are not usually daring dacoits.  They are agents of Distraction which prevent us from communing with ...
  The whole process begins with looking to CHRIST and acknowledging HIM as the keeper of our hearts. (like Bartemeus)  ...

 Perilous Paths.  The Judean Countryside had notably rough terrain, and medical help for an injured person was miles awa...
 Your foot shall not be moved. He will not allow your foot to be moved. The third verse talks about GOD as a security at ...

  Another danger faced by the pilgrims were the wild animals. They were particularly troublesome at night.  To overcome...
 My protector. He who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, He who keeps Israel Shall neither slumber nor sleep. Though Hum...

  The Judean countryside is a place where the sun beats down furiously.  Pilgrims are susceptible to sun stroke at dayt...
  GOD promises his people his protection in times of uncertainty and vulnerability.  Like the pilgrims, we need protect...

  The Lord shall preserve you from all evil;  He shall preserve your soul.  The Lord shall preserve your going out and...
 GOD is a Father who sees. Our troubles are not irrelevant to HIM. When we are in distressed, he comforts us. HE is near ...
  Like the Pilgrims, even we must leave what is comfortable to Worship The LORD through our thoughts, words and deeds. ...
  GOD said that HIS Word will not return to HIM empty.  It is our duty as HIS children to facilitate the spreading of H...
Ps.121 God is our keeper
Ps.121 God is our keeper
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ps.121 God is our keeper

4 views

Published on

God is our keeper

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ps.121 God is our keeper

  1. 1. Psalm 121 A Song of AscentsDegrees
  2. 2.   Psalms of Worship – Chapters 1 to 41  Psalms of National interest –Chapters 42 to 89  Anthems of praise – Chapters 90 to 150 The general content of the Psalms
  3. 3.   The History – The ancient purpose.  Psalm 121 today – The modern purpose.  GOD’s work – The heavenly purpose. This Presentation
  4. 4.  The History Psalm 121 has the superscription: A Psalm of ascents. These are Pilgrimage Psalms (Ps.120-Ps.134). They were sung by Hebrew pilgrims on their way to Jerusalem for the Passover, Pentecost and tabernacles to the Temple of the LORD.
  5. 5.  The Pilgrimage to Zion Threats on the road to Jerusalem.  Bandits in the Wilderness of Judea  Treacherous roads  Wild animals  Sun stroke  Moon-madness
  6. 6. Judean Wilderness
  7. 7.
  8. 8.  Bandits Galore!  The King appointed guards to stand at the hill-tops and keep watch.  Pilgrims could be at peace when they saw the guards.  They knew that they were safe while the guards were watching.
  9. 9.  The first verse of Psalm 121 is a poetic device where the author asks a question; where does my help come from? He answers this question saying that GOD is his helper. In the second verse he affirms that his help does not come from a human security, which may fail, but from GOD, who is all powerful, who created Heaven and Earth. My Help. I will lift up my eyes to the hills- From whence comes my help? My help comes from the LORD, Who made heaven and earth.
  10. 10.  Our bandits today are not usually daring dacoits.  They are agents of Distraction which prevent us from communing with our Heavenly Father as we ought.  They are temptations which cause us to sin and draw us away from the cause of CHRIST. Personal Bandits.
  11. 11.   The whole process begins with looking to CHRIST and acknowledging HIM as the keeper of our hearts. (like Bartemeus)  Trusting HIM when HE says, “Peace, be Still.” may be challenging, but entirely worthwhile.  We are called to look past the hills and to HIS provision. Dealing with it.
  12. 12.
  13. 13.  Perilous Paths.  The Judean Countryside had notably rough terrain, and medical help for an injured person was miles away.  Prevention was the only cure.
  14. 14.  Your foot shall not be moved. He will not allow your foot to be moved. The third verse talks about GOD as a security at every step of the way. We must learn to admit that no amount of preparation can erase our need of GOD. Remember, the Word of the LORD is a lamp unto your feet and a light unto your path.
  15. 15.
  16. 16.   Another danger faced by the pilgrims were the wild animals. They were particularly troublesome at night.  To overcome the danger, they would stay awake in turns, so that the one who was awake could keep watch.  This, however, presented a new problem. If the watch falls asleep, it was as good as no security at all. Mid-night guest.
  17. 17.  My protector. He who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, He who keeps Israel Shall neither slumber nor sleep. Though Human look-outs may fail, GOD will never fail. God is a keeper who is not ignorant to his people’s needs. HE says that HE will guard us and never ‘sleep’.
  18. 18.
  19. 19.   The Judean countryside is a place where the sun beats down furiously.  Pilgrims are susceptible to sun stroke at daytime.  The night brings its own challenges. The lack of oxygen causes pilgrims to enter a state of inability to think and react. Sun-stroke and Moon Madness.
  20. 20.   GOD promises his people his protection in times of uncertainty and vulnerability.  Like the pilgrims, we need protection from oppressive circumstances.  Our Heavenly Father defends us from such dangers not by eliminating them entirely, but by shielding us in HIS grace.  It is noteworthy that we must place GOD ever before us for this promise to be available to us.(Ps.16:8) My Shade. The Lord is your keeper; (protector) The Lord is your shade at your right hand. The sun shall not strike you by day, Nor the moon by night.
  21. 21.
  22. 22.   The Lord shall preserve you from all evil;  He shall preserve your soul.  The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in  From this time forth, and even forevermore. Eternal Preservation
  23. 23.  GOD is a Father who sees. Our troubles are not irrelevant to HIM. When we are in distressed, he comforts us. HE is near to all who call upon HIM. All who call upon HIM in truth. All evil.
  24. 24.   Like the Pilgrims, even we must leave what is comfortable to Worship The LORD through our thoughts, words and deeds.  We serve GOD each day more by being a witness to HIS Word and subjects to HIS power. Your going out.
  25. 25.   GOD said that HIS Word will not return to HIM empty.  It is our duty as HIS children to facilitate the spreading of HIS message of Truth and Love.  Let it be our prayer that we do not return to HIM empty, but fulfilled. Your coming in

×