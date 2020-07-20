Moses and the burning bush

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRIMARY 2 18. 07. 20 Welcome to SUNDAY SCHOOL
07. 06. 20 Lets PRA Y !
Our GOD, The Great “I AM “
MOSES & THE BURNING BUSH
MOSES : As a Baby in a Basket
MOSES : As a Prince in Egypt
MOSES : As a Shepher d
Now, while Moses was tending his sheep, he reached a place called Mount Horeb
And Moses saw something strange . It was a bush that was on fire but was not getting
And God called out saying, MOSES, MOSES
And God said I am The God of Abraham
I have seen the Suffering of my people the Israelites in Egypt. I have heard their cry and seen their suffering. And I hav...
And Moses said “ But who am I , that you should send me?
And God told Moses, “I will be with you “! And when you bring the people out of Egypt, you shall worship God on this Mount...
Then Moses asked God “ When the people ask, who has sent me and What is His name, what shall I say ?”
God has many names in the Bible. ‘I AM’ is one of His names.
Why does God call Himself, “I AM THAT I AM”?
Another one of God’s names that we learnt earlier was : “JEHOVAH JIREH “
A Picture of Mount Horeb Also called “ The Mountain of God “
MEMORY VERSE ! EXODUS 3:14
THANK YOU !
