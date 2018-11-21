Simran Nanikwani,Fashion Design ,Dezyne E'cole College

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Surface Design Simran Nanikwani 2nd year Diploma in Fashion Design (NSQF Level 6 of NSDC)
C O N T E N T S 1. Tie and Dye •Marbling Method • Binding Method • Binding Method • Knotting Method • Binding Method • Bin...
INTRODUCTION TO TIE AND DYE Tie and dye is a resist dying process. It consist of knotting, binding, folding and sewing cer...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Marbling DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionD...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDe...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDe...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Knoting DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDe...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDe...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDe...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDe...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Stitching DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In Fashion...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDe...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDe...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Kashida Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma I...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Kantha Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Kasuti Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Gujrati Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma I...
DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Phulkari Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma ...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Simran Nanikwani,Fashion Design ,Dezyne E'cole College

10 views

Published on

Dezyne E'cole College. www.dezyneecole.com

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Simran Nanikwani,Fashion Design ,Dezyne E'cole College

  1. 1. Surface Design Simran Nanikwani 2nd year Diploma in Fashion Design (NSQF Level 6 of NSDC)
  2. 2. C O N T E N T S 1. Tie and Dye •Marbling Method • Binding Method • Binding Method • Knotting Method • Binding Method • Binding Method • Binding Method • Binding Method • Stitching Method • Binding Method • Binding Method 2. Embroidery • Kashida embroidery • Kantha embroidery • Kasuti embroidery • Gujrati embroidery • Phulkari embroidery
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION TO TIE AND DYE Tie and dye is a resist dying process. It consist of knotting, binding, folding and sewing certain parts of the cloth in such way that when it is dyed the dye cannot penetrated in these areas which are resisted. In earliest record in India and Japan date back to the sixth and seventh centuries A.D. Chinese Tie and Dye skills of this period were found in the burial grounds at Astana and at Kotan in Sinkiong east Turkestan.
  4. 4. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Marbling DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  5. 5. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  6. 6. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  7. 7. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Knoting DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  8. 8. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  9. 9. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  10. 10. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  11. 11. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Stitching DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  12. 12. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  13. 13. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Binding DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  14. 14. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Kashida Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  15. 15. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Kantha Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  16. 16. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Kasuti Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  17. 17. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Gujrati Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  18. 18. DESIGN THROUGH DRAPING 201 8 FASHIONDESIGN 2NDYEAR/ MARCH Phulkari Embroidery DESIGNEDBY: SimranNanikwani 2nd YearDiploma In FashionDesign (NSQFLevel-6OfNSDC)
  19. 19. Thank You

×