Covid 19 Infection in Children Revised

COVID-19 Infection in Children Dr. Vinit Warthe Professor and Head Department of Pediatrics Government Medical College, Ak...
Coronaviruses • Coronaviruses are RNA viruses with glycoprotein spikes that give them a crown like appearance. • Four spec...
Spread of infection • Spreads by droplets from infected people during sneezing & coughing. • Large droplets that travel fo...
COVID-19 in children • Mostly middle aged (>30 years) and elderly. • Symptomatic infection in children appears to be uncom...
Infants • About 4% of children were asymptomatic, 51% had mild illness and 39% had moderate illness. About 6% had severe o...
Pediatric data Clinical and epidemiological features of 36 children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Zhejiang, ...
Probable reasons Why COVID-19 is less affected in children • The time period of the outbreak, is the winter vacation time ...
Probable reasons Why COVID-19 is less affected in children • As COVID-19 virus exploits the ACE2 receptors to gain entry i...
Clinical features in Adults • In a study describing 1099 patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in Wuhan, the most common clinic...
Clinical features in Children Clinical and epidemiological features of 36 children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19...
Clinical features in Children • The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in children and adults • However, children with confi...
Red Flag • Mild or Asymptomatic illness in children is a big variable because we know asymptomatic shedding is actually pr...
Investigations • White Blood Cell Count -Leukopenia, leukocytosis, and lymphopenia have been reported. However thrombocyto...
Other laboratory findings • Some children have increased liver enzymes, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), muscle enzymes, and m...
Radiology • There are no abnormal findings in the early stages of the disease in the children’s plain X-rays with COVID-19...
Chest CT Suspected cases should undergo chest CT examination as soon as possible. • The most important finding in early st...
DIAGNOSTIC MODALITY FOR COVID-19 • SARS-CoV-2 RNA is detected by polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) • A single positive te...
Swab • Oropharyngeal swab (e.g. throat swab): • Tilt patient’s head back 70 degrees. • Rub swab over both tonsillar pillar...
Swab • Combined nasal & throat swab: • Tilt patient’s head back 70 degrees. • While gently rotating the swab, insert swab ...
Swab • Nasopharyngeal swab: Tilt patient’s head back 70 degrees. Insert flexible swab through the nares parallel to the pa...
Classification of disease
Mild Disease • Upper respiratory symptoms (eg, pharyngeal congestion, sore throat, and fever) for a short duration or asym...
Moderate disease • Mild pneumonia • Symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, headache, and myalgia • No complications and m...
Severe disease • Mild or moderate clinical features, plus any manifestations that suggest disease progression: • Rapid bre...
Critical illness • Rapid disease progression, plus any other conditions: • Respiratory failure with need for mechanical ve...
At the moment, the therapeutic strategies to deal with the infection are only supportive, and prevention aimed at reducing...
Treatment • There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19, and no vaccine is currently available. • No...
Treatment • The vast majority of patients will do fine without any therapy, so in most cases there's no need for antiviral...
Lopinavir/Ritonavir • In vitro reduces replication by 50% in MERS corona virus • Definite efficacy not proven • WHO has me...
Lopinavir/ritonavir combination • Pediatric (lopinavir/ritonavir combination): Oral solution • 14 days to 6 months old: ba...
Oseltamivir • Neuraminidase enzyme inhibitor in influenza • Not seen in SARS CoV2 • No trials on COVID-19 • Many patients ...
Oseltamivir • < 3 months: 12 mg (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days • 3-5 months: 20 mg (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days ...
CHLOROQUINE/HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE • Proposed mechanism- Hampers the low pH dependent steps of viral replication • No renal or...
CORTICOSTEROIDS • Not indicated in treating SARS CoV2 as per available evidence • Might prolong viral shedding • Use as pe...
ASCORBIC ACID • Ascorbic acid did appear to improve mortality in the multi-center CITRIS-ALI trial. • Extremely limited ev...
ANTI BACTERIAL THERAPY • Initial empirical antibiotics • COVID-19 itself is not an indication to start antibiotics. • Howe...
Cured Patient • Cured outcome referred to normal body temperature for 3 days, plus improved outcomes and two negative resu...
COVID- 19 Management Strategy
COVID Dedicated Facilities • Types of COVID Dedicated Facilities: There are three types of COVID Dedicated Facilities – (1...
(2) Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC): • The Dedicated COVID Health Centre are hospitals that shall offer care for all ...
• These hospitals would have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support. In all above three fac...
Algorithm for isolation of suspect/confirm case of COVID-19
Algorithm for isolation of suspect/confirm case of COVID-19 (continued)
Newborn care in COVID-19
Newborns and COVID-19 • In February a Chinese newborn was diagnosed with the new coronavirus just 30 hours after birth. Th...
Recommendations for neonatal resuscitation: • Resuscitation of neonate can be done in a physically separate adjacent room....
Stable Neonates • Stable neonates exposed to COVID-19 infection from mothers or other relatives should be roomed-in with t...
• Healthy neonate may be roomed-in with mother. The mother-baby dyad must be isolated from other suspected and infected ca...
Scenario 2: If resources for isolation of normal, suspected to be infected and infected mothers can be made available AND ...
Neonates with suspected/proven COVID-19 • Respiratory support for neonates with suspected/proven COVID-19 infection is gui...
Cleaning • 0.5% sodium hypochlorite (equivalent to 5000 ppm) can be used to disinfect large surfaces like floors and walls...
Visitors Policy • Persons (including parents) with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection should not be allowed entry i...
Discharge • Stable neonates exposed to COVID19 and being roomed-in with their mothers may be discharged together at time o...
Immunization in Neonate • Follow routine immunization policy in healthy neonates born to mothers with suspected/proven COV...
Consent •All available treatment protocols are only recommendations so its better to take informed consent from patient/pa...
Use of Appropriate PPE is must • PPEs are not alternative to basic preventive public health measures such as hand hygiene,...
N-95 Masks • Shape that will not collapse easily • High filtration efficiency • Good breathability, with expiratory valve ...
N-95 Masks • How to Make Sure the Mask Fits • Do a user seal check, including both positive and negative pressure checks, ...
Preparation 1 % sodium hypochlorite solution Liquid bleach is commonly home available stain cleaner (eg Ala from grocery s...
References • Clinical and epidemiological features of 36 children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Zhejiang, Ch...
Thank you
  1. 1. COVID-19 Infection in Children Dr. Vinit Warthe Professor and Head Department of Pediatrics Government Medical College, Akola 10-Apr-20 Revised on 10/04/2020
  2. 2. Coronaviruses • Coronaviruses are RNA viruses with glycoprotein spikes that give them a crown like appearance. • Four species have been in circulation for a long time and cause mild respiratory disease. • They have a lot of genetic diversity and have jumped the species barrier leading to severe respiratory disease (SARS virus in 2002-2003 and the MERS virus in 2012-2013). In December 2019, a novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan City of Hubei Province; this was later termed as SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.
  3. 3. Spread of infection • Spreads by droplets from infected people during sneezing & coughing. • Large droplets that travel for 1-2 m. Settle on surfaces on which they remain alive for hours or days. • Infected person can also spread the infection even before the onset of symptoms. Infection is acquired by either inhalation of infected droplets or touching surfaces/ fomites contaminated with the infected droplets and then touching the eyes, nose and mouth. • Incubation period varies from 2-14 days. • The average number of people infected by one infected individual is between 2-3.
  4. 4. COVID-19 in children • Mostly middle aged (>30 years) and elderly. • Symptomatic infection in children appears to be uncommon, and when it occurs, it is usually mild. • No significant gender difference in children • Most infected children recover one to two weeks after the onset of symptoms. • According to the recent report of the China-WHO Joint Mission Expert Group, the current domestic case data show that children under 18 years of age account for 2.4% of all reported cases, and no deaths reported.
  5. 5. Infants • About 4% of children were asymptomatic, 51% had mild illness and 39% had moderate illness. About 6% had severe or critical illness, compared to 18.5% of adults. • The study also found infants had higher rates of serious illness than older children.11% of infants had severe or critical cases compared to 7% of children ages 1-5, 4% of those 6-10, 4% of those 11-15 and 3% of those 16 and older. • In Dong Y, et al study -2143 pediatric patients included in this study, only one child died Dong Y, et al. Pediatrics. March 16, 2020, http://bit.ly/33ljvcy
  6. 6. Pediatric data Clinical and epidemiological features of 36 children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Zhejiang, China: an observational cohort study.Haiyan Qiu*, Junhua Wu*, Liang Hong, Yunling Luo, Qifa Song, Dong Chen Lancet 25 March 2020
  7. 7. Probable reasons Why COVID-19 is less affected in children • The time period of the outbreak, is the winter vacation time of the university, middle school and kindergarten. It is a good time to avoid the collective cluster disease by chance. • Secondly, humoral and cellular immune development in children is not fully developed. • This may be one of the mechanisms that lead to the absence of severe immune responses after viral infection
  8. 8. Probable reasons Why COVID-19 is less affected in children • As COVID-19 virus exploits the ACE2 receptors to gain entry inside the cells, under expression, immaturity of ACE2 receptors in children is another hypothesis in this regard. • Recurrent exposure to viruses like respiratory syncytial virus in winters can induce more immunoglobulins levels against the new virus infection compare to adults. • There is no direct evidence of vertical mother-to-child transmission, but newborns can be infected through close contact.
  9. 9. Clinical features in Adults • In a study describing 1099 patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in Wuhan, the most common clinical features at the onset of illness were: • Fever in 88% • Dry cough in 67% • Fatigue in 38% • Myalgias in 14.9% • Dyspnea in 18.7% • Pneumonia appears to be the most common and severe manifestation of infection. In this group of patients breathing difficulty developed after a median of five days of illness. • Acute respiratory distress syndrome developed in 3.4% of patients.
  10. 10. Clinical features in Children Clinical and epidemiological features of 36 children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Zhejiang, China: an observational cohort study.Haiyan Qiu*, Junhua Wu*, Liang Hong, Yunling Luo, Qifa Song, Dong Chen Lancet 25 March 2020
  11. 11. Clinical features in Children • The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in children and adults • However, children with confirmed COVID-19 have generally presented with mild symptoms and usually recover within 1 to 2 weeks. • Reported symptoms in children may include cold-like symptoms, such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny nose, and sneezing. Gastrointestinal manifestations including vomiting and diarrhea. • Children with underlying medical conditions and special healthcare needs may be at higher risk for severe illness.
  12. 12. Red Flag • Mild or Asymptomatic illness in children is a big variable because we know asymptomatic shedding is actually probably more likely to sustain an epidemic within a population • So social distancing measures may really be the way to keep that from happening.
  13. 13. Investigations • White Blood Cell Count -Leukopenia, leukocytosis, and lymphopenia have been reported. However thrombocytopenia is considered as a poor prognostic sign. • INFLAMMATORY MARKERS -Serum Procalcitonin Serum procalcitonin is often normal at the time of admission; however it increases in patients who require ICU care. In one study high D-Dimer and lymphopenia are associated with poor prognosis. -CRP CRP levels are raised. Tracks with disease severity and prognosis. In patients suffering from with severe respiratory failure with a normal CRP level an alternative diagnosis should always be sought.
  14. 14. Other laboratory findings • Some children have increased liver enzymes, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), muscle enzymes, and myoglobin; • Some critically ill patients have increased troponin, D-dimer and ferritin and the number of peripheral blood lymphocytes have progressively reduced. • Like adults, the children with severe and critical illness may be accompanied by elevated levels of inflammatory factors such as interleukin (IL)-6, IL-4, IL-10, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α
  15. 15. Radiology • There are no abnormal findings in the early stages of the disease in the children’s plain X-rays with COVID-19 thus plain X-rays it is not recommended especially in the early stages and in whom without symptoms or any positive risk factors. Findings are most extensive about 10-12 days after symptom onset. Evolution in 1-2 weeksbilateral and peripheral alveolar consolidation COVID-19 pneumonia
  16. 16. Chest CT Suspected cases should undergo chest CT examination as soon as possible. • The most important finding in early stages is a single or multiple limited ground-glass opacity which mostly located under the pleura or near the bronchial blood vessel bundle especially in the lower lobes. • Also compared to adults, consolidation with surrounding halo signs is more common in pediatric patients and was suggested as a typical sign in pediatric patients.
  17. 17. DIAGNOSTIC MODALITY FOR COVID-19 • SARS-CoV-2 RNA is detected by polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) • A single positive test should be confirmed by a second RT-PCR assay targeting a different SARS-CoV-2 gene Rapid tests • COVID-19 Rapid Test qualitatively detects IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 • The IgM-IgG combined assay has better utility and sensitivity compared with a single IgM or IgG test. It can be used for the rapid screening of SARS-CoV-2 carriers, symptomatic or asymptomatic
  18. 18. Swab • Oropharyngeal swab (e.g. throat swab): • Tilt patient’s head back 70 degrees. • Rub swab over both tonsillar pillars and posterior oropharynx and avoid touching the tongue, teeth, and gums.
  19. 19. Swab • Combined nasal & throat swab: • Tilt patient’s head back 70 degrees. • While gently rotating the swab, insert swab less than one inch into nostril (until resistance is met at turbinates). • Rotate the swab several times against nasal wall and repeat in other nostril using the same swab. Place tip of the swab into sterile viral transport media tube and cut off the applicator stick. • For throat swab, take a second dry polyester swab, insert into mouth, and swab the posterior pharynx and tonsillar areas (avoid the tongue). Place tip of swab into the same tube and cut off the applicator tip.
  20. 20. Swab • Nasopharyngeal swab: Tilt patient’s head back 70 degrees. Insert flexible swab through the nares parallel to the palate (not upwards) until resistance is encountered or the distance is equivalent to that from the ear to the nostril of the patient. Gently, rub and roll the swab. Leave the swab in place for several seconds to absorb secretions before removing. • While sending swab see it is appropriately packed maintaining cold chain. Fill appropriate form and sent sample to center designated for your area.
  21. 21. Classification of disease
  22. 22. Mild Disease • Upper respiratory symptoms (eg, pharyngeal congestion, sore throat, and fever) for a short duration or asymptomatic infection • Positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 • No abnormal radiographic and septic presentation
  23. 23. Moderate disease • Mild pneumonia • Symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, headache, and myalgia • No complications and manifestations related to severe conditions.
  24. 24. Severe disease • Mild or moderate clinical features, plus any manifestations that suggest disease progression: • Rapid breath (≥60 breaths per min for 0-2 mths; ≥50 breaths per min for infants 2 mths to 11 months; ≥40 breaths per min for aged 1 yr to 5 years) • Hypoxia (SpO2- <93%, PaO2/FiO2 <300) • Lung infiltrates >50% within 24- 48 hours • Lack of consciousness, depression, coma, convulsions • Dehydration, difficulty feeding, gastrointestinal dysfunction • Myocardial injury • Elevated liver enzymes • Coagulation dysfunction, rhabdomyolysis, and any other manifestations suggesting injuries to vital organs
  25. 25. Critical illness • Rapid disease progression, plus any other conditions: • Respiratory failure with need for mechanical ventilation (eg, ARDS, persistent hypoxia that cannot be alleviated by inhalation through nasal catheters or masks) • Septic shock • Organ failure that needs monitoring in the ICU
  26. 26. At the moment, the therapeutic strategies to deal with the infection are only supportive, and prevention aimed at reducing transmission in the community is our best weapon.
  27. 27. Treatment • There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19, and no vaccine is currently available. • No drug of choice • Oxygen support • Oxygen saturation to be maintained above 90% • Conservative fluid management • Give empirical antibiotics • High dependency / ICU care when needed
  28. 28. Treatment • The vast majority of patients will do fine without any therapy, so in most cases there's no need for antiviral therapy. • However, waiting until patients are severely ill before initiating therapy could cause us to miss an early treatment window, during which the disease course is more modifiable. • Predictors of adverse outcome might be useful in predicting who will do poorly and thus who might benefit most from early anti-viral therapy, but data is limited.
  29. 29. Lopinavir/Ritonavir • In vitro reduces replication by 50% in MERS corona virus • Definite efficacy not proven • WHO has mentioned as an agent that can be tried • May be also tried in combination with Interferon alpha or Ribavirin • Potent CYP3A4 inhibitor – monitor for drug interactions • Oral and liquid formulation is available • Dose: Adult: 400/100mg PO Q12h
  30. 30. Lopinavir/ritonavir combination • Pediatric (lopinavir/ritonavir combination): Oral solution • 14 days to 6 months old: based on lopinavir 16 mg/kg/dose PO 12 hourly orally • Oral tablet • 15-25kg: LPV/r (200 mg/50 mg) per DOSE q12h PO • 26-35 kg: LPV/r (300 mg/75 mg) per DOSE q12h PO • > 35 kg : LPV/r (400 mg/100 mg) per DOSE q12h PO (In Adults for 14 days / Pediatric data not available. A Trial of Lopinavir–Ritonavir in Adults Hospitalized with Severe Covid-19 Bin Cao, M.D.,Yeming Wang, M.D. et all,NEJM, March 18,2020)
  31. 31. Oseltamivir • Neuraminidase enzyme inhibitor in influenza • Not seen in SARS CoV2 • No trials on COVID-19 • Many patients with similar presentation of COVID 19 might be influenza • Hence better to give the drug to avoid patient worsening due to influenza • Dose: 150mg BD x 5 days
  32. 32. Oseltamivir • < 3 months: 12 mg (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days • 3-5 months: 20 mg (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days • 6-11 months: 25 mg (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days • Age ≥ 1 year • < 15 kg: 30 mg (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days • 15-23 kg: 45 mg (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days • 23-40 kg: 60 mg (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days • >40 kg: As in adults 75 mg capsule (per dose) PO 12 hourly for 5 days
  33. 33. CHLOROQUINE/HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE • Proposed mechanism- Hampers the low pH dependent steps of viral replication • No renal or hepatic dose adjustments necessary • Proposed for prophylaxis- however lacks evidence. Side effects: QT prolongation • Dose (Adult) : 400mg PO Q12h x 1 day, 200mg PO Q12h x 4 days • Pediatric: 10mg of base/kg/DOSE PO q12h x 1 day (max 600mg), then 3mg/kg/DOSE TID x 3 days (maximum 200mg/dose) (Each 250 mg tablet of chloroquine phosphate is equivalent to 150 mg base. One tablet of 200 mg of hydroxychloroquine is equivalent to 155 mg base) • Contraindications-Hypersensitivity to chloroquine, the presence of retinal or visual field changes of any etiology
  34. 34. CORTICOSTEROIDS • Not indicated in treating SARS CoV2 as per available evidence • Might prolong viral shedding • Use as per indicated in septic shock/if patient has other indications for steroid use. • Some studies suggest use of steroids in mild to moderate case may reduce mortality but may prove harmful in critical ill patients.
  35. 35. ASCORBIC ACID • Ascorbic acid did appear to improve mortality in the multi-center CITRIS-ALI trial. • Extremely limited evidence suggests that ascorbic acid could be beneficial in animal models of corona virus (Atherton 1978). • Administration of a moderate dose of IV vitamin C could be considered • No high-quality evidence to support ascorbic acid in viral pneumonia.
  36. 36. ANTI BACTERIAL THERAPY • Initial empirical antibiotics • COVID-19 itself is not an indication to start antibiotics. • However antibiotics can be initiated to treat secondary bacterial pneumonia. • Broad spectrum antibiotics to be initiated according to the institution based guidelines. • Bacterial pneumonia can emerge during the hospital course (especially ventilator associated pneumonia in patients who are intubated).
  37. 37. Cured Patient • Cured outcome referred to normal body temperature for 3 days, plus improved outcomes and two negative results on RT-PCR for SARS- CoV-2.
  38. 38. COVID- 19 Management Strategy
  39. 39. COVID Dedicated Facilities • Types of COVID Dedicated Facilities: There are three types of COVID Dedicated Facilities – (1) COVID Care Center (CCC): • The COVID Care Centers shall offer care only for cases that have been clinically assigned as mild or very mild cases or COVID suspect cases. • The COVID Care Centers are makeshift facilities. These may be set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc., both public and private. • Wherever a COVID Care Center is designated for admitting both the confirmed and the suspected cases.
  40. 40. (2) Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC): • The Dedicated COVID Health Centre are hospitals that shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. • These should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit/zoning. (3) Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH): • The Dedicated COVID Hospitals are hospitals that shall offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. • The Dedicated COVID Hospitals should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit.
  41. 41. • These hospitals would have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support. In all above three facilities Suspect and confirmed cases should not be allowed to mix under any circumstances.
  42. 42. Algorithm for isolation of suspect/confirm case of COVID-19
  43. 43. Algorithm for isolation of suspect/confirm case of COVID-19 (continued)
  44. 44. Newborn care in COVID-19
  45. 45. Newborns and COVID-19 • In February a Chinese newborn was diagnosed with the new coronavirus just 30 hours after birth. The baby's mother tested positive before she gave birth. It is unclear how the disease was transmitted - in the womb, or after birth. • Recently in London another newborn was tested positive for the coronavirus, marking what appears to be the second such case as the pandemic worsens. • There was no evidence of vertical transmission of the infection from mother to fetus/neonate. • The virus was not detected in expressed breastmilk either.
  46. 46. Recommendations for neonatal resuscitation: • Resuscitation of neonate can be done in a physically separate adjacent room. If not feasible, the resuscitation warmer should be physically separated from the mother’s delivery area by a distance of at least 2 m. • Minimum number of personnel should attend and wear a full set of personal protective equipment including N95 mask. • Mother should perform hand hygiene and wear triple layer mask. • The umbilical cord should be clamped promptly and skin-to-skin contact avoided. • Delivery team member should bring over the neonate to the resuscitation area for assessment by the neonatal team. • Follow standard NRP guidelines. If positive-pressure ventilation is needed, self-inflating bag and mask may be preferred over T-piece resuscitator
  47. 47. Stable Neonates • Stable neonates exposed to COVID-19 infection from mothers or other relatives should be roomed-in with their mothers and be exclusively breastfed. • If rooming-in is not possible because of the sickness in the neonate or the mother -the neonate should be fed expressed breast milk of the mother by a nurse or family member who has not been in contact with the mother or other suspected/proven case
  48. 48. • Healthy neonate may be roomed-in with mother. The mother-baby dyad must be isolated from other suspected and infected cases and healthy uninfected mothers and neonates. • Direct breastfeeding can be given. Mother should wash hands frequently including before breastfeeding and wear mask. If not feasible due to maternal or neonatal condition, expressed breast milk can be fed. • If safe, early discharge to home followed by telephonic follow-up or home visit by a designated nurse may be considered Scenario 1: Resources for isolation of normal, suspected to be infected and infected mothers not available OR healthcare facilities are overwhelmed because of large number of COVID-19 infections OR evidence of community spread is present.
  49. 49. Scenario 2: If resources for isolation of normal, suspected to be infected and infected mothers can be made available AND there is no evidence of community spread • Isolate Neonate from the mother. • During isolation, healthy neonates should preferably be cared for by family member not in contact with mother or other suspected/proven case. • If safe, while mother is in isolation early discharge to home with healthy family member followed by telephonic follow-up or home visit by a designated nurse may be considered. • Mother can express milk after washing hands and breasts and while wearing mask. This expressed milk can be fed to her own baby without pasteurization. • Mother and baby can be roomed-in once mother is tested negative. • Viral testing in mothers with suspected infection should be conducted and reported on priority.
  50. 50. Neonates with suspected/proven COVID-19 • Respiratory support for neonates with suspected/proven COVID-19 infection is guided by principles of lung protective strategy including use of non-invasive ventilation. • NIPPV and High Flow Nasal cannulas should preferably be avoided. • Antivirals or chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine / Systemic corticosteroids and intravenous gamma globulin– are NOT recommended in symptomatic neonates with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
  51. 51. Cleaning • 0.5% sodium hypochlorite (equivalent to 5000 ppm) can be used to disinfect large surfaces like floors and walls at least once per shift and for cleaning after a patient is transferred out of the area. Use 1% sodium hypochlorite to disinfect contaminated with blood and body fluids. • 70% ethyl alcohol can be used to disinfect small areas between uses, such as reusable dedicated equipment. • Hydrogen peroxide (dilute 100 ml of H2O2 10% v/v solution with 900 ml of distilled water) can be used for surface cleaning of incubators, open care systems, infusion pumps, weighing scales, standby equipment ventilators, monitors, phototherapy units, and shelves. Use H2O2 only when equipment is not being used for the patient. Contact period of 1 hour is needed for efficacy of H2O2
  52. 52. Visitors Policy • Persons (including parents) with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection should not be allowed entry in the childbirth/neonatal care area where care to mother/sick neonates is being provided. • For neonates roomed in with mother for suspect/confirmed COVID- 19 infection, one healthy family member following contact and droplet precautions should be allowed to stay with her to assist in baby care activities.
  53. 53. Discharge • Stable neonates exposed to COVID19 and being roomed-in with their mothers may be discharged together at time of mothers’ discharge. • Stable neonates in whom rooming-in is not possible because of the sickness in the mother and are being cared by a trained family member may be discharged from the facility by 24-48 hours of age.
  54. 54. Immunization in Neonate • Follow routine immunization policy in healthy neonates born to mothers with suspected/proven COVID-19 infection. • In neonates with suspected/proven infection, vaccination should be completed before discharge from the hospital as per existing policy.
  55. 55. Consent •All available treatment protocols are only recommendations so its better to take informed consent from patient/parents/guardians.
  56. 56. Use of Appropriate PPE is must • PPEs are not alternative to basic preventive public health measures such as hand hygiene, respiratory etiquettes which must be followed at all times. • Always (if possible) maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from contacts/suspect/confirmed COVID-19 cases
  57. 57. N-95 Masks • Shape that will not collapse easily • High filtration efficiency • Good breathability, with expiratory valve • Quality compliant with standards for medical N95 respirator: a. NIOSH N95, EN 149 FFP2, or equivalent • Fluid resistance: minimum 80 mmHg pressure based on ASTM F1862, ISO 22609, or equivalent • Quality compliant with standards for particulate respirator that can be worn with full- face shield
  58. 58. N-95 Masks • How to Make Sure the Mask Fits • Do a user seal check, including both positive and negative pressure checks, to verify that you have correctly put on the mask and adjusted it to fit properly. Negative pressure check • Place both hands completely over the mask and inhale sharply. Be careful not to disturb the position of the mask. The mask should pull into your face. If air leaks around your face or eyes, adjust the nosepiece and straps and repeat the positive pressure check. • Positive pressure check Put your hands over the mask and breathe out sharply. If your mask has an exhalation valve be sure to cover the exhalation valve when you exhale. No air should leak out of the mask if it fits properly. If air leaks out, re-adjust the nosepiece and straps and repeat the negative pressure check.
  59. 59. Preparation 1 % sodium hypochlorite solution Liquid bleach is commonly home available stain cleaner (eg Ala from grocery store) can diluted appropriately and used
  60. 60. References • Clinical and epidemiological features of 36 children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Zhejiang, China: an observational cohort study.Haiyan Qiu*, Junhua Wu*, Liang Hong, Yunling Luo, Qifa Song, Dong Chen Lancet 25 March 2020 • INTERNATIONAL PULMONOLOGIST’S CONSENSUS ON COVID-19Chief Editors Dr. Tinku Joseph (India), Dr. Mohammed Ashkan (Iran) • Perinatal-Neonatal management of COVID-19 infection ,26 March 2020. FOGSI, NNF, IAP India • A Trial of Lopinavir–Ritonavir in Adults Hospitalized with Severe Covid-19 Bin Cao, M.D.,Yeming Wang, M.D. et all, NEJM, March 18,2020) • Dong Y, et al. Pediatrics. March 16, 2020, http://bit.ly/33ljvcy • Xray Case courtesy of Dr Fabio Macori, <href="https://radiopaedia.org/ ">Radiopaedia.org</a>. From the case <a href="https://radiopaedia. org/cases/74867">rID: 74867</a> • OPERATIONAL MODULE FOR COVID-19 FACILITY IN MAHARASHTRA Medical Education and Drugs Department Government of Maharashtra (Version_1.0 Date 4 April 2020)
  61. 61. Thank you

