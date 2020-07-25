Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Năm học:2019-2020 Họckì: II Họ và tên người soạn:Phạm Thị Vinh MSSV:43.01.201.067 Điệnthoại liênhệ: 0941878047 Email:nhonh...
- Các thiết bị hỗ trợ: máy tính, máy chiếu, bảng tương tác … - Wifi 2. Học sinh: - Sách giáo khoa lớp 10 - cơ bản - Bút, v...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật … - Giáo viên trình chiếu trò chơi “đừng để tiền rơi” - Giáo viên: ...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 3 - Giáo viên dẫn dắt: “Để tiếp tục bài học, lớp chúng ta hãy cùng ...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 4 - Không sử dụng trình chiếu, học sinh làm bài kiểm tra ngay trên ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kehoachbaiday

32 views

Published on

kế hoạch bài dạy bài Ôn tập oxi và lưu huỳnh (tiết 2) lớp 10 - chương trình cơ bản

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kehoachbaiday

  1. 1. Năm học:2019-2020 Họckì: II Họ và tên người soạn:Phạm Thị Vinh MSSV:43.01.201.067 Điệnthoại liênhệ: 0941878047 Email:nhonhocutephomaique@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tênbài soạn:ÔN TẬPOXI VÀ LƯUHUỲNH (Tiết 2) (Lớp: 10 , Bancơ bản) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức: - Trình bày được tính chất vật lý, trạng thái tự nhiên của các hợp chất - Viết được các phương trình hóa học hoàn thành chuỗi phản ứng điều chế hóa chất - Xác định được khối lượng hoặc phần trăm kim loại trong hỗn hợp khi phản ứng với H2SO4 - Nêu được cách nhận biết 1 số dung dịch trong phòng thí nghiệm - Phát biểu được tính chất hóa học của các hợp chất dựa vào số oxi hóa của lưu huỳnh trong hợp chất đó 2. Kĩ năng: - Làm việc nhóm, sử dụng và phân bố thời gian hợp lí - Nhận xét, phản hồi và nêu ý kiến - Quan sát đoạn phim, trả lời câu hỏi - Làm quen và thực hành làm bài kiểm tra trên điện thoại di động 3. Thái độ: - Hình thành và phát triển sự yêu thích và niềm đam mê với môn Hóa học nói riêng và các môn khoa học nói chung - Thái độ tập trung, tích cực phát biểu, xây dựng bài - Xây dựng ý thức bảo vệ môi trường - Cẩn thận khi làm thí nghiệm, đặc biệt với các chất độc hại và nguy hiểm như H2SO4, H2S, SO2 … II. Trọng tâm - Ôn tập các kiến thức về tính chất vật lý và tính chất hóa học của H2S, SO2, SO3 - Ôn tập nội dung kiến thức về H2SO4 III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên: - Giáo án, sách giáo khoa lớp 10 cơ bản - Bài trình chiếu, trò chơi, đoạn phim - Phiếu sơ đồ tư duy nhóm KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. - Các thiết bị hỗ trợ: máy tính, máy chiếu, bảng tương tác … - Wifi 2. Học sinh: - Sách giáo khoa lớp 10 - cơ bản - Bút, vở ghi chép - Tự ôn tập ở nhà các kiến thức về H2S, SO2, SO3, và H2SO4 IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Phương pháp đàm thoại - Phương pháp nêu và giải quyết vấn đề - Phương pháp sửu dụng phương tiện trực quan - Phương pháp làm việc nhóm 2. Phương tiện: Máy tính, máy chiếu, bảng tương tác, phiếu sơ đồ tư duy nhóm V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động1. HOẠT ĐỘNG DẪN DẮT (2 phút) 1 - Giáo viên mở đầu bài học: “Tiết 1 chúng ta vừa được ôn tập về Oxi và lưu huỳnh, hôm nay chúng ta sẽ tiếp tục ôn tập về các hợp chất của lưu huỳnh” - Giáo viên đặt câu hỏi: “Các em hãy liệt kê cho cô các hợp chất của lưu huỳnh mà chúng ta đã được học?” - Học sinh trả lời: “hidro sunfua, lưu huỳnh dioxit, lưu huỳnh trioxit và axit sunfuric” - Giáo viên kết luận: “vậy chúng ta cùng đi ôn tập về hidro sunfua, lưu huỳnh dioxit, lưu huỳnh trioxit và axit sunfuric nhé!” - Giáo viên chiếu hình ảnh - Chưa có lưu ý nào về kĩ thuậtở hoạt động 1 Hoạt động 2. HOẠT ĐỘNG ÔN TẬP VỀ TCVL,TCHH,TTTN, ĐIỀU CHẾ VÀ ỨNG DỤNG CỦA H2S, SO2, SO3 (20 PHÚT) 2 - Giáo viên giới thiệu: “để ôn tập thì cô có chuẩn bị 1 trò chơi, nội dung câu hỏi là các kiến thức liên quan đến H2S, SO2, SO3 mà các em đã được học”
  3. 3. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật … - Giáo viên trình chiếu trò chơi “đừng để tiền rơi” - Giáo viên: Chia lớp ra thành 2 đội, yêu cầu mỗi đội đặt tên đội và - Giáo viên phổ biến luật chơi - Học sinh tham gia trò chơi - Giáo viên làm trọng tài, dẫn dắt trò chơi, quan sát và quản lí lớp - Sau mỗi câu trả lời, GV sửa và chốt lại đáp án, những điều cần lưu ý. - Giáo viên tổng kết - Cẩn thậnkhi nhập “tiền”vào ô trống - Sử dụnghiệuứng Triggerhợplí, tránh việchiệuứng biếnmấtkhông đúng chỗ mình mongmuốn - Hiệuứngâm thanhhợp lí,khớp với tình huống Hoạt động 3. ÔN TẬP VỀ AXIT SUNFURIC (10 phút)
  4. 4. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 3 - Giáo viên dẫn dắt: “Để tiếp tục bài học, lớp chúng ta hãy cùng xem đoạn video ngắn sau đây và trả lời câu hỏi cuối đoạn video nhé” - Học sinh trả lời câu hỏi: là axit sunfuric - Giáo viên dẫn dắt: “Như chúng ta đã được học thì axit sunfuric là 1 axit rất quan trọng, tính chất, điều chế và ứng dụng của axit sunfuric là những kiến thức trọng tâm. Do đó, bây giờ chúng ta sẽ cùng nhau đi tổng hợp các kiến thức về axit sunfuric bằng sơ đồ tư duy nhé” - Giáo viên chia lớp thành các nhóm, mỗi nhóm từ 4 đến 5 HS, thảo luận trong 2 phút và hoàn tất sơ đồ tư duy trong sơ đồ câm đã được phát. Đại diện mỗi nhóm đưa bài của nhóm mình dán lên bảng. - Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh thao tác hoàn tất 1 nhánh lớn trên bảng tương tác trước lớp (hai HS ngẫu nhiên đại diện nhóm lên thực hiện, các nhóm khác lần lượt thao tác với các nhánh khác. Các thành viên không thao tác thì quan sát, nhận xét) - Giáo viên quan sát và hỗ trợ học sinh nếu cần - Học sinh nhận xét câu trả lời của nhóm bạn - Giáo viên tổng kết. - HiệuứngDrag AndDrop cần chú ý thời gian - Giáo viên dẫn dắt: “Để tiếp tục bài học, lớp chúng ta hãy cùng xem đoạn video ngắn sau đây và trả lời câu hỏi cuối đoạn video nhé” - Học sinh trả lời câu hỏi: là axit sunfuric - Giáo viên dẫn dắt: “Như chúng ta đã được học thì axit sunfuric là 1 axit rất quan trọng, tính chất, điều chế và ứng dụng của axit sunfuric là những kiến thức trọng tâm. Do đó, bây giờ chúng ta sẽ cùng nhau đi tổng hợp các kiến thức về axit sunfuric bằng sơ đồ tư duy nhé” - Giáo viên chia lớp thành các nhóm, mỗi nhóm từ 4 đến 5 HS, thảo luận trong 2 phút và hoàn tất sơ đồ tư duy trong sơ đồ câm đã được phát. Đại diện mỗi nhóm đưa bài của nhóm mình dán lên bảng. - Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh thao tác hoàn tất 1 nhánh lớn trên bảng tương tác trước lớp (hai HS ngẫu nhiên đại diện nhóm lên thực hiện, các nhóm khác lần lượt thao tác với các nhánh khác. Các thành viên không thao tác thì quan sát, nhận xét) - Giáo viên quan sát và hỗ trợ học sinh nếu cần - Học sinh nhận xét câu trả lời của nhóm bạn - Giáo viên tổng kết. - HiệuứngDrag AndDrop cần chú ý thời gian Hoạt động 4. KIỂM TRA, ĐÁNH GIÁ (10 phút)
  5. 5. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 4 - Không sử dụng trình chiếu, học sinh làm bài kiểm tra ngay trên điện thoại - Giáo viên gửi link bài kiểm tra trên google form cho HS - Giáo viên quan sát và hỗ trợ HS mở bài kiểm tra - Link bài kiểm tra trên google form: https://forms.gle/z3Qt2JEupyHfv7 Q59 - Học sinh truy cập và làm bài (Thời gian làm bài 8 phút) - Đảm bảo kếtnối internetđủmạnh Hoạt động 5. TỔNG KẾT (3 phút) 5 - Giáo viên tổng kết nội dung bài học, giao bài tập về nhà và dặn dò học sinh chuẩn bị bài mới - Học sinh lắng nghe và ghi chép dặn dò của GV

×