Fantasy sports have developed around the world as a billion-dollar industry, sustaining a large ecosystem. Today, with the gathering of major brands, celebrities, gambling, league tournaments (like IPL, ICL, etc.), it is a big business with billions of fans and much more.
Visit our website for more information : https://blog.vinfotech.com/fantasy-sports/start-a-fantasy-sports-business-that-makes-money

  1. 1. How to Start a Legitimate Fantasy Sports Business that Consistently Makes Money
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Since its somewhat forgotten origins, the Fantasy Sports Industry has gone a long way. It stands big and proud in India, with a market value of Rs 2.5 crore by 2020. The medium has developed into much more than just a fun game amongst friends. Building a real fantasy sports business now is more difficult than it was when Dream 11 initially launched. The Fantasy Sports sector has become a fertile environment for ambitious individuals to make a fortune. According to the FIFS-KPMG survey, there are more than 140 firms in India that provide fantasy sports services. The sector has devolved into a conflict, with many corporations vying for market control. If you want to sail across the shark- infested seas that are now the Fantasy Sports market, you must offer something distinctive.
  3. 3. THE INDIAN FANTASY SPORTS LANDSCAPE AS OF 2020 It's not just businesses that have found success with Fantasy Sports. Individual user revenue was expected to be approximately 14 thousand crores last year alone. In retrospect, the Fantasy Sports Industry is undeniably becoming a force to be reckoned with in an ever-expanding Indian gaming sector.
  4. 4. IMPORTANT TIPS TO FOLLOW WHEN PROMOTING YOUR FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS FOCUS ON GROWTH A smaller number of contests for popular matches will allow you to channel your entrance fees to keep your pricing higher. Begin by limiting the number of competitions for certain matches and leagues to a bare minimum. Rest assured, you can expect less than 10,000 participants, which boosts the likelihood of your app winning. Such victories serve as motivators for users to continue investing time in your software.
  5. 5. IMPORTANT TIPS TO FOLLOW WHEN PROMOTING YOUR FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS REVOLVE YOUR SERVICES AROUND YOUR CUSTOMERS Loyalty and retention are as crucial, if not more important, than new user acquisition. Use this to your advantage in gaining the loyalty of your users and maintaining a high retention rate. We've previously emphasised how essential winning is to your users; take advantage of this.
  6. 6. IMPORTANT TIPS TO FOLLOW WHEN PROMOTING YOUR FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS START AT HOME Many fantasy sports firms have achieved success by attracting customers from their surrounding towns and cities. When first starting out, it is best to start modest and from home. Direct marketing activities to increase your local presence can assist you in developing a strong local presence before considering going big.
  7. 7. RELY ON FRIENDS AND FAMILY RATHER THAN FAMOUS CELEBRITIES Celebrities are frequently seen supporting a wide range of products and services. Their success in reaching out to customers, on the other hand, is questionable at best. Relying on the influence of one's friends and family members might provide results that differ greatly from those of large corporations. As a result, it is critical to concentrate on marketing methods that capitalise on these familiar factors and transform them into a positive force for your company. IMPORTANT TIPS TO FOLLOW WHEN PROMOTING YOUR FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS
  8. 8. IMPORTANT TIPS TO FOLLOW WHEN PROMOTING YOUR FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS USE MULTIPLE INNOVATIVE WAYS TO REACH YOUR AUDIENCE Oversaturation is a problem in social media marketing. On popular networks like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, it might be tough to carve out a niche for oneself. Businesses utilize it because it is cost- effective, but their competitors do as well. Try advertising in local newspapers, radio stations, hoardings, and college and university festivals to help reach out to more people.
  9. 9. IMPORTANT TIPS TO FOLLOW WHEN PROMOTING YOUR FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS YOUR NETWORK IS YOUR NET WORTH You may employ a variety of smart marketing strategies to expand your audience, but your own network will always be the most effective. The simplest approach to build good buzz about your business is to promote it among friends, family, coworkers, and acquaintances.
  10. 10. THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS If you are an entrepreneur looking to establish a fantasy sports firm, you must first define your overall business goals. If you are a sports league or business looking to boost your branding, include components of fan involvement. The goal of iGaming players may be to promote their existing items. DEFINE YOUR OBJECTIVE TO START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS
  11. 11. THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS Find out which sport is trending in your country and learn of the competition you expect to face. Finalize your budget, your potential audience, your team, the legalities, and the features you aim to offer. DO YOUR DUE DILIGENCE
  12. 12. THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS Cricket is the most popular sport in India, with 77 percent of consumers participating in it more than any other sport. It is preferable to concentrate more on providing an exceptional Cricket experience. To widen the user base, fantasy sports firms should also provide options like football and basketball. This explains why it is critical for fantasy sports organizations to provide more than one sport. FINALIZE THE LIST OF SPORTS AND LEAGUES TO BE INCLUDED
  13. 13. THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS It is critical to identify your brand's USP before introducing it to a potential audience. Consider the elements that set you apart from your rivals. Defining your USP will assist your app development partners in including features exclusive to your fantasy sports business. DEFINE YOUR USP
  14. 14. THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS The game rules and formats you choose should be created in a way that encourages good player interaction. This is a task that your app development partner may easily assist you with. DEFINE GAME RULES AND FORMAT
  15. 15. THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS This is, without a question, the most important aspect of starting a fantasy sports business. You must choose a reputable data source with past expertise in the sports and leagues industry. FINDING A RELIABLE DATA PROVIDER
  16. 16. THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS Many firms start with a fantasy sports website and then go on to a mobile application. As a result, their launch approach must be consistent with a long- term strategy. Make sure you have a robust pre-launch plan in place to generate interest in your website or application. PLAN THE LAUNCH CAREFULLY
  17. 17. THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE YOU START A FANTASY SPORTS BUSINESS This is one of the most important considerations when launching a fantasy sports business. Look for development partners you can rely on on through thick and thin. A development partner that can help you obtain the initial set of user interactions is ideal. Your development partners should be user-centric and have a strong fantasy sports portfolio. CHOOSE DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS WHO OFFER USER ENGAGEMENT
  18. 18. WHY VINFOTECH? You, too, can carve out a lucrative position for yourself among India's greatest names in the Fantasy Sports Industry if you have the correct plan and tricks under your sleeve. Starting a successful fantasy sports business is difficult, but not impossible. Vinfotech can assist you in developing exciting fantasy sports mobile applications and websites that attract sports fans and encourage constant interaction. To bring your dreams to reality, all you need is a solid strategy, the correct attitude, and a reliable development partner. We have assisted many ambitious businesses in realizing their dream of becoming a prosperous fantasy sports business, and we can do the same for you. Get in contact with us to find out how we can make your aspirations a reality.

