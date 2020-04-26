Pathogenesis of infectious_disease

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Disease – result of an undesirable relationship between the host and the pathogen, marked by interruption in the normal ...
 Virulence – describes the degree of pathogenicity of an organism or the degree to which an organism can produce disease ...
 The microbe may “land” at an anatomical site where it is unable to multiply  Many pathogens must attach to specific rec...
 The indigenous microflora at the site may produce antibacterial factors that destroy the newly arrived pathogen  The in...
 Minimum number of microbes required for infection to proceed  Microbes with small IDs have greater virulence ◦ 1 ricket...
 Bacteria produce disease in three ways 1. Mechanical (Invasion ) - organisms can produce disease by directly damaging ti...
b. ability to evade host immune defenses – once the organism enters the body, the immune system of the host immediately mo...
2. Chemical (Toxin Production) - toxins – are poisonous substances and are often the primary factors that contribute to di...
- endotoxins exert their effects when the gram-negative bacteria die and their cell walls undergo lysis, thereby releasing...
- most of them are produced by gram- positive bacteria but may also be produces by some gram-negative bacteria - are solub...
3. Immunologic - some organism produce disease not as a consequence of mechanical invasion or toxin production but as a co...
1. Incubation Period – to the corresponds to the time from initial entry of the infectious agent until the time the patien...
3. Period of Illness – corresponds to the time during which the patient experiences the typical symptoms associated with t...
- the infection may also progress from an acute form into a chronic form; finally, the infection can progress to a carrier...
4. Period of Decline – corresponds to what is known as the period of defervescence; during this period, the sign and sympt...
 Localized infection– microbes enters body & remains confined to a specific tissue (ex. boils, pimple, and abscesses)  S...
 Acute Diseases ◦ has a rapid onset; followed by a relatively rapid recovery; develops rapidly but lasts for only a short...
 Sign of a Disease– objective evidence of disease as noted by an observer  Symptom of a Disease– subjective evidence of ...
 Primary Infections Versus Secondary Infections - one infectious disease may commonly follow another, in which the first ...
 Entry of the pathogen into the body  Attachment of the pathogen to some tissue(s) within the body  Multiplication of t...
 Virulent: pathogenic  Virulence ◦ Used to express a measure or degree of pathogenicity ◦ Used in reference to the sever...
 Bacterial fimbria (pili) ◦ A long, thin, hairlike, flexible, projection composed primarily of an array of protein called...
 Capsules ◦ Serve an antiphagocytic function  Flagella ◦ Enables flagellated bacteria to invade aqueous area of the body...
 Pathogens must live within host cells to survive and multiply  Ex. Rickettsia, Chlamydia, Erlichia, Plasmodium, Babesia
 Pathogens capable of both as intracellular and extracellular existence  Most of them can be grown in the lab on artific...
 Exoenzymes – digest epithelial tissues & permit invasion of pathogens  Toxigenicity – capacity to produce toxins at the...
 Antigenic variation ◦ Some pathogens are able to periodically change their surface antigens  Camouflage ◦ Some are able...
  1. 1.  Disease – result of an undesirable relationship between the host and the pathogen, marked by interruption in the normal functioning of a body part or parts  Infection – invasion of the body by pathogenic microorganisms -a condition in which pathogenic microbes penetrate host defenses, enter tissues & multiply  Pathogenicity – ability of an organism to produce disease  Pathogenic – an organism that can produce disease in humans
  2. 2.  Virulence – describes the degree of pathogenicity of an organism or the degree to which an organism can produce disease  Contamination – presence of unwanted materials (chemical, biological, or radiological) where they should not be or at concentrations above the normal (the presence of these substances may not necessarily lead to harm)  Pollution – presence of contaminants that can cause adverse biological effects to humans and communities (all pollutants are contaminants but not all contaminants are pollutants)  Fulminant Infection – infection that results in the death of the patient over a short period of time
  3. 3.  The microbe may “land” at an anatomical site where it is unable to multiply  Many pathogens must attach to specific receptor sites before they are able to multiply and cause damage  Antibacterial factors that destroy or inhibit the growth of microbes may be present at the site where the pathogen land  The indigenous microflora of that site may inhibit growth of the foreign microbe occupying space and using up the available nutrients
  4. 4.  The indigenous microflora at the site may produce antibacterial factors that destroy the newly arrived pathogen  The individual’s nutritional and overall health status often influences the outcome of the pathogen/ host encounter  The person may be immune to that certain pathogen  Phagocytes present in the blood and other tissues
  5. 5.  Minimum number of microbes required for infection to proceed  Microbes with small IDs have greater virulence ◦ 1 rickettsial cell in Q fever ◦ 10 bacteria in TB, giardiasis ◦ 109 bacteria in cholera  Lack of ID will not result in infection
  6. 6.  Bacteria produce disease in three ways 1. Mechanical (Invasion ) - organisms can produce disease by directly damaging tissues or body surfaces (involves invasion of the epithelial surface and penetration into deeper tissues) - invasiveness include 3 important steps a. Colonization – involves the ability of the invading organism to enter the susceptible host and establish itself in the portal of entry
  7. 7. b. ability to evade host immune defenses – once the organism enters the body, the immune system of the host immediately mounts an immune response that will lead to the destruction of the invading pathogens c. production of extracellular substances that can promote invasion – some microorganisms produce substances or have developed mechanisms that can promote invasion; some bacteria produce enzymes (collagenase) that aids them in invading target cells
  8. 8. 2. Chemical (Toxin Production) - toxins – are poisonous substances and are often the primary factors that contribute to disease production - 2 types of toxins a. Endotoxins – are integral components of the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria (Salmonella, Shigella and Escherichia coli); these are mainly lipopolysaccharides composed of lipid A component and polysaccharides; the endotoxin activity is attributed to lipid A component
  9. 9. - endotoxins exert their effects when the gram-negative bacteria die and their cell walls undergo lysis, thereby releasing the endotoxin (all endotoxins produce similar signs and symptoms, although not to the same degree) b. Exotoxins – are intracellular products of some bacteria as part of their growth and metabolism and are released into the surrounding medium; they are mainly proteins and many of them are enzyme; disease specific
  10. 10. - most of them are produced by gram- positive bacteria but may also be produces by some gram-negative bacteria - are soluble in body fluids and are thus easily diffused into the blood and rapidly transported throughout the body - 3 principal types of exotoxins 1. Cytotoxins – which kill host cells or affect their function 2. Neurotoxins – which interfere with normal nerve impulse transmission 3. Enterotoxins – which affect the cells lining the gastrointestinal tract
  11. 11. 3. Immunologic - some organism produce disease not as a consequence of mechanical invasion or toxin production but as a consequence of the immune response of the host to the microorganism or its product
  12. 12. 1. Incubation Period – to the corresponds to the time from initial entry of the infectious agent until the time the patient first manifests signs and symptoms; the length of the incubation period is influenced by many factors , including the overall health and nutritional status of the host, the immune status of the host, the virulence of the pathogen, and the number of the pathogens that enter the body 2. Prodromal Period – corresponds to the initial manifestations of the patient; patients may feel like they are “coming down with something” but are not sure yet; these manifestations are usually non-specific constitutional symptoms (fever, body malaise, cough, colds)
  13. 13. 3. Period of Illness – corresponds to the time during which the patient experiences the typical symptoms associated with that particular disease; several outcomes can arise during this period; the infection may remain acute where the body’s defense mechanisms successfully destroy the invading microorganisms leading to resolution of the infection and recovery of the patient; when the patient does not successfully overcome the disease-producing agents, he/she may develop severe disease that can lead to a fulminant infection
  14. 14. - the infection may also progress from an acute form into a chronic form; finally, the infection can progress to a carrier state where the patient is asymptomatic but continues to transmit the infecting microorganisms
  15. 15. 4. Period of Decline – corresponds to what is known as the period of defervescence; during this period, the sign and symptoms of the patient start to subside; body temperature may return to normal and the feeling of weakness may diminish; however, it is also during this period that the patient becomes vulnerable to secondary infections 5. Period of Convalescence (Period of Recovery) – this period is marked by recovery of the patient from the disease; they regains strength and the body returns to its pre-diseased normal condition
  16. 16.  Localized infection– microbes enters body & remains confined to a specific tissue (ex. boils, pimple, and abscesses)  Systemic infection (Generalized)– infection spreads to several sites and tissue fluids usually in the bloodstream (ex. Mycobacterium tuberculosis)  Focal infection– when infectious agent breaks loose from a local infection and is carried to other tissues; can arise from infections in areas such as the teeth, tonsils, or sinusess
  17. 17.  Acute Diseases ◦ has a rapid onset; followed by a relatively rapid recovery; develops rapidly but lasts for only a short period of time (ex. common cold)  Sub acute Diseases o some diseases come on more suddenly than a chronic disease, but less suddenly than an acute disease (ex. subacute bacterial endocarditis [SBE}s)  Chronic Diseases ◦ develops more slowly and occurs for a long period of time (ex. tuberculosis)  Latent Infections o the causative organism remains inactive for a time but can become active again and produce symptoms of the disease (ex. shingles- a reactivation of a latent chickenpox infection which occurs years after the initial infection ) ◦ symptomatic to asymptomatic to symptomatic
  18. 18.  Sign of a Disease– objective evidence of disease as noted by an observer  Symptom of a Disease– subjective evidence of disease as sensed by the patient  Symptomatic Disease (Clinical Disease) – is a disease in which the patient is experiencing symptoms  Asymptomatic Disease (Subclinical Disease) – is a disease that the patient is unaware of because he/she is not experiencing any symptoms
  19. 19.  Primary Infections Versus Secondary Infections - one infectious disease may commonly follow another, in which the first disease is referred to as primary infection and the second disease is referred to as a secondary infection (ex. viral infection is the primary infection and the bacterial infection is the secondary infection) As a rule (result of the patient’s complete blood count [CBC]) most bacterial infections will usually show increased neutrophil count while most viral infections will have a high lymphocyte count
  20. 20.  Entry of the pathogen into the body  Attachment of the pathogen to some tissue(s) within the body  Multiplication of the pathogen  Invasion / spread of the pathogen  Evasion of host defenses  Damage to host tissue
  21. 21.  Virulent: pathogenic  Virulence ◦ Used to express a measure or degree of pathogenicity ◦ Used in reference to the severity of the infectious diseases that are caused by the pathogens
  22. 22.  Bacterial fimbria (pili) ◦ A long, thin, hairlike, flexible, projection composed primarily of an array of protein called pili ◦ They enable bacteria to attach to surfaces, including various tissues in human body ◦ Refused to also as colonization factors because it enables bacteria to colonize surfaces
  23. 23.  Capsules ◦ Serve an antiphagocytic function  Flagella ◦ Enables flagellated bacteria to invade aqueous area of the body that nonflagellated bacteria are able to avoid phagocytosis
  24. 24.  Pathogens must live within host cells to survive and multiply  Ex. Rickettsia, Chlamydia, Erlichia, Plasmodium, Babesia
  25. 25.  Pathogens capable of both as intracellular and extracellular existence  Most of them can be grown in the lab on artificial culture media and are also able to survive within pathogens
  26. 26.  Exoenzymes – digest epithelial tissues & permit invasion of pathogens  Toxigenicity – capacity to produce toxins at the site of multiplication ◦ endotoxins – lipid A of LPS of gram-negative bacteria ◦ exotoxins – proteins secreted by gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria  Antiphagocytic factors – help them to kill or avoid phagocytes, include leukocidins and capsules
  27. 27.  Antigenic variation ◦ Some pathogens are able to periodically change their surface antigens  Camouflage ◦ Some are able to conceal their foreign nature by coating themselves with most proteins  Molecular mimicry ◦ The pathogen’s surface antigens closely resemble host antigens and are therefire not recognized as being foreign  Destruction of antibodies ◦ By production of an enzyme  IgA protease --------IgA

