1007070165_Artist Statement (ITSC Cloud Version)

The Kowloon Walled City Series is based on an interdisciplinary research on graphic art like experimental linear drawing, photography such as Greg Girard's documentation, Chinese calligraphic references such as Yan Zhengqing's stele scripts, the journal articles about anarchic urbanism, and the neo-figurative painting styles recommended by Prof. Lui Chun Kwong. The CUHK Fine Arts MAFA Graduation Show will be grandly opened at CUHK Art Museum on 10 July, Sunday. The Kowloon Walled City will be displayed by seperating two generalized streams as "Anarchic Urbanism" session and "Homecoming Dad" session, so that the visitors can perceive how I am eager to enjoy the nourishments of love within a pale mode of retreated livelihood. (* The images have been reduced due to the limitation of 5MB file size for file uploading, and this PDF is 2MB only in which all the texts remain unchanged.)