HIV and Tuberculosis of Urinary Tract: What is The Role of Urologists?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Advanced Urology Course (AUC), Malaysian Board of Urology AIDS and Tuberculosis in Genitourinary Tract: What is The Role o...
Outlines of Presentation • HIV and AIDS • HAART • Urological Diseases / Complications in HIV (including infection, maligna...
HIV and AIDS • First described in 1981 and HIV discovered in 1986, HIV pandemic has affected millions of people worldwide....
HAART References: 1. Campbell and Walsh Urology, 10th Edition 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urologica...
Urological Manifestations of HIV Infections and Treatment • STDs – Genital Herpes, HPV > warts and condylomata, Syphilis, ...
Urogenital Infection in HIV • UTI is common in HIV +ve patients, particularly if CD4 count < 200 or BVL is high. • Common ...
Urogenital Infection in HIV References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [p...
Urolithiasis • Protease inhibitor can cause crystal nephropathy but risk is highest with indinavir. • 5-25% of patients on...
Urolithiasis • Treatment of Indinavir-induced urolithiasis: • Stop indinavir temporarily - can restart after resolution of...
HIV-Associated Cancer • Malignancy more common in HIV +ve patients probably due to: decreased immune surveillance, direct ...
HIV-Associated Cancer • Testicular tumour incidence in immunocompromised is 20-57 times more than normal population • Germ...
Prostate Cancer in HIV Men • Increasingly more important men health problem with HAART • Similar disease course with HIV-v...
Circumcision and HIV Prevention • Cochrane analysis showed strong evidence that circumcision reduces the risk of HIV acqui...
Circumcision and HIV Prevention • Another meta-analysis by Yuan et al. found that circumcision is likely to protect MSM fr...
Andrological Complications of HIV • ED - relatively high incidence in HIV +ve especially those with AIDS or depressed CD4 ...
Infertility in HIV • Infertility - HPA dysfunction, inflammation, infection of testes, chronicity of disease, malnutrition...
Renal Dysfunction and HIV- Associated Nephropathy • Renal dysfunction can be due to HIV infection and its treatment, cause...
Renal Transplant in HIV • Some developed countries have include selected HIV patients for renal transplant • Clinical tria...
Urogenital Tuberculosis • Curable and preventable disease but remains the leading infectious disease cause of death worldw...
Risk Factors of UG-TB • Previously known as Genitourinary TB (including TB of KUB, prostate, urethra, penis, scrotum, test...
Risk Factors of UG-TB • Study 4 states in Malaysia • Females (1.5 times more than Males), Malays and Indians 1.3 and 1.5 t...
Epidemiology of UG-TB • Caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex (including M. tuberculosis, M. bovis, M. africanum (c...
Pathogenesis of UG-TB • Primary infection at any organ site or secondary infection (Inhalation of Mtb infected aerosol, in...
References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and cli...
Renal TB • Most frequently diagnosed clinical presentation of UG-TB. • Up to 10% has active pulmonary TB and 50% has abnor...
Renal TB • Kidney TB (KTB) classification (according to extent of tissue destruction): • Stage 1 (KTB-1): non-destructive ...
TB Ureter • Lower 3rd ureter most frequently affected followed by PUJ. • 50% of renal TB has ureteric involvement • Inflam...
TB Bladder • Usually 2’ KTB, 21% of patients • Primary bladder TB has been reported in CIS treated with intravesical BCG i...
TB Bladder • Rare complications: vesicovaginal / vesicocolic / enterovesical fistula and bladder perforation. • TB bladder...
TB Prostate, Scrotal, SV • TB prostate usually has KTB and TB epididymo-orchitis. This condition has been reported in pati...
TB Penis / Urethra • TB penis is rare and usually occurs 2’ renal TB or following intravesical BCG therapy. • Urethral TB ...
Symptoms and Signs • Not always defined by anatomical site of disease; non-localizing symptoms and signs and can be asympt...
Symptoms and Signs • Renal TB can lead to chronic renal failure, fistula, hypertension. • In HIV-infected or immunocomprom...
Diagnostic Workup UG-TB • No single specific diagnostic test exists. Diagnosis requires a combination of good clinical his...
GeneXpert MTB/RIF Assay • Rapid, affordable POCT for detecting Mtb and rifampicin resistance simultaneously. • One of the ...
Urine-based LAM Assay • LAM is part of the Mtb cell wall and can be detected in the urine using lateral flow assay (an imm...
Diagnostic Workup UG-TB • Drug susceptibility tests (DST): • To detect rifampicin and isoniazid resistance: GenoType MTBDR...
Imaging for UG-TB • To help localize the site of disease or tissue destruction, assess the extent of involvement, to monit...
Imaging for UG-TB • IVU – provides anatomical and functional drainage details • CT IVU – detect cortical mass, granuloma, ...
Putty Kidney • Amorphous dystrophic calcification eventually involves the entire kidney (end stage) > autonephrectomy
Diagnosis of LTBI • Important for urologist when we manage immunocompromised patients e.g. CKD, transplant, HIV, uncontrol...
Principles of Treatment • Eradicate with anti-TB, treat complications and manage comorbidities and risk factors • MDT mana...
Principles of Treatment • LTBI: isoniazid monotherapy for 6 months in both adults and children in countries with high and ...
Surgery in UG-TB • Adjunct to TB drugs and required for following indications: drainage of obstructed pelvi-calyceal syste...
Prevention Among HCWs • Follow infection control measures to prevent spread. • For patients with UG-TB who needs surgery, ...
What is the role of Urologist? • Urologist should be able to recognise the different urological manifestation and complica...
HIV and Tuberculosis of Urinary Tract: What is The Role of Urologists?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
21 views
Jun. 21, 2021

HIV and Tuberculosis of Urinary Tract: What is The Role of Urologists?

Presentation at Advanced Urology Course conducted by Malaysian Board of Urology on 13 June 2021

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HIV and Tuberculosis of Urinary Tract: What is The Role of Urologists?

  1. 1. Advanced Urology Course (AUC), Malaysian Board of Urology AIDS and Tuberculosis in Genitourinary Tract: What is The Role of Urologists? Dr. Vincent Khor Wei Sheng Medical Officer / Urology Trainee (UT1) Department of Urology Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Teaching Hospital Serdang Hospital
  2. 2. Outlines of Presentation • HIV and AIDS • HAART • Urological Diseases / Complications in HIV (including infection, malignancy) • HIV and Men (Andrological Aspect) – circumcision, sexual dysfunction and infertility • Renal Dysfunction and Transplant for HIV Patients • Urogenital TB • Pathophysiology and Classification • Spectrum of Disease Presentation • Laboratory and Imaging Assessment • Management • Conclusion – What is The Role of Urologist?
  3. 3. HIV and AIDS • First described in 1981 and HIV discovered in 1986, HIV pandemic has affected millions of people worldwide. • The introduction of highly active anti-retroviral therapy (HAART) in mid-1990s has transformed HIV infection from an invariably fatal disease to a chronic disorder with relatively benign course. • Due to the prolonged life expectancy, urologists are increasingly likely to encounter HIV-positive patients who present with the same urological problems as general population. Performing surgery in HIV-infected individual raises safety issues for both patients and the surgeon.
  4. 4. HAART References: 1. Campbell and Walsh Urology, 10th Edition 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722. • Recommended to start in symptomatic patients with AIDS-defining illness and in asymptomatic patients with CD4 count < 350 or if blood viral load (BVL) > 100,000 copies / ml. • Deferring until low CD4 count increases the risk AIDS-related mortality due to the increased risk of immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS)
  5. 5. Urological Manifestations of HIV Infections and Treatment • STDs – Genital Herpes, HPV > warts and condylomata, Syphilis, Chancroid, Urethritis, Molluscum Contagisum • Urogenital infection - kidney, bladder infection, prostatitis, epididymo- orchitis, perineal skin infection / Fournier’s Gangrene • Voiding dysfunction • Urolithiasis • Renal Impairment and HIV-Associated Nephropathy • HIV-related malignancies including Kaposi sarcoma, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, germ cell testicular tumour • Urological cancer including prostate, bladder and renal cancer • Andrological complications - erectile dysfunction, hypogonadism, infertility
  6. 6. Urogenital Infection in HIV • UTI is common in HIV +ve patients, particularly if CD4 count < 200 or BVL is high. • Common pathogen: E. coli (80%), Pseudomonas (33%) and other gram negative enterobacteria. • Salmonella spp. sometimes can cause bacteremia and urosepsis • Opportunistic infection including fungal, parasites and mycobacterium can cause renal abscesses, iliopsoas abscesses, prostate abscesses. • Nosocomial infections are common in HIV patients - UTI is the 2nd most common nosocomial infection after bacteremia, more likely caused by S. aureus than any other pathogen. References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722.
  7. 7. Urogenital Infection in HIV References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722. 3. Campbell and Walsh Urology, 10th Edition.
  8. 8. Urolithiasis • Protease inhibitor can cause crystal nephropathy but risk is highest with indinavir. • 5-25% of patients on indinavir treatment • Radiolucent even on CT scan > hydroneprhosis, renal parenchymal defects, scarring, atrophy, and perirenal or periureteric stranding. • RPG typically filling defect • Nephrocalcinosis / cortical calcification might be seen in renal TB or with Pneumocystis or CMV infection. • Other contributing factors: malnutrition, diarrhoea, dehydration, urinary acidification, hypocitraturia, hyperuricosuria 2’ cell lysis after chemotherapy for AIDS-associated lymphoma References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722.
  9. 9. Urolithiasis • Treatment of Indinavir-induced urolithiasis: • Stop indinavir temporarily - can restart after resolution of acute symptoms and passage of stone with aggressive oral hydration. • Increase oral intake > urine production 2L/day or more • Urine acidification with amino-acid L-methionine • Double J stent if persistent fever / intractable pain • Indinavir stones are usually gelatinous in consistency, ESWL will not be effective • Ureteroscopic stone extraction or percutaneous nephrolithotomy might be required in some cases References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722. 3. Campbell and Walsh Urology, 10th Edition.
  10. 10. HIV-Associated Cancer • Malignancy more common in HIV +ve patients probably due to: decreased immune surveillance, direct effect of viral proteins / cystokine dysregulation. • Kaposi sarcoma (Herpesvirus 8), Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (EBV), Cervical / Penile / Anal Ca (HPV) • HAART has dramatically reduced incidence of mortality of Kaposi sarcoma and NHL (increased CD4 count and decreased BVL) • Longer life expectancy > non-HIV associated cancer including prostate, bladder, renal cell carcinoma • Currently, non-HIV associated cancers comprise about 70% of cancers in HIV-infected patients on HAART compared with about 20% pre-HAART era. References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722. 3. Campbell and Walsh Urology, 10th Edition.
  11. 11. HIV-Associated Cancer • Testicular tumour incidence in immunocompromised is 20-57 times more than normal population • Germ-cell testicular tumours are 3rd most common HIV-associated cancer. • NHL of testes can present bilaterally or dissemination. Treatment outcomes equal to those without HIV and complete remission reported in 50-75% with systemic treatment; but replaces and rapid progression might be higher than general population. References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722. 3. Campbell and Walsh Urology, 10th Edition.
  12. 12. Prostate Cancer in HIV Men • Increasingly more important men health problem with HAART • Similar disease course with HIV-ve patients • Standard PSA testing without the need for adjustment • Should be offered all possible treatment options including surgery, radiation, ADT and observation. • Treatment considerations: tumour grade, stage, PSA levels, comorbidities and HIV considerations: CD4 count, viral load, opportunistic infections, medications) • Patients with AIDS and metastatic disease may respond poorly to ADT if they are hypogonadal before treatment. • SR shows no increased in morbidity in all treatment modalities in HIV patient but long term outcomes have not been reported. References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722. 3. Wosnitzer MS, Lowe FC. Management of prostate cancer in HIV-positive patients. Nat Rev Urol. 2010;7(6):348-357. 4. Silberstein J, Downs T, Lakin C, Kane CJ. HIV and prostate cancer: a systematic review of the literature. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis. 2009;12(1):6-12.
  13. 13. Circumcision and HIV Prevention • Cochrane analysis showed strong evidence that circumcision reduces the risk of HIV acquisition by heterosexual men by 38- 66% over 24 months but there is no enough evidence for HIV prevention among MSM at present. • Latest meta-analysis by Sharma et al. in 2018 shows circumcision to be effective in reducing HIV risk for both heterosexual and homosexual men. • Mechanisms: numerous HIV target cells are present under the dermis of foreskin; inner surface of foreskin poorly keratinised and prone for laceration (site of HIV entry) and infection of the prepuce with anaerobic bacteria > infiltration of Langerhans cells (HIV target cells) References: 1. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722. 2. Siegfried N, Muller M, Deeks JJ, Volmink J. Male circumcision for prevention of heterosexual acquisition of HIV in men. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2009;(2):CD003362. Published 2009 Apr 15. 3. Wiysonge CS, Kongnyuy EJ, Shey M, et al. Male circumcision for prevention of homosexual acquisition of HIV in men. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2011;(6):CD007496. Published 2011 Jun 15. 4. Sharma SC, Raison N, Khan S, Shabbir M, Dasgupta P, Ahmed K. Male circumcision for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) acquisition: a meta- analysis. BJU Int. 2018;121(4):515-526.
  14. 14. Circumcision and HIV Prevention • Another meta-analysis by Yuan et al. found that circumcision is likely to protect MSM from HIV infection especially in low and middle income countries and might also protect them from HIV and penile HPV infection • Meta-analysis by Lei et al. shows that male circumcision provided a 70% protective effect to HIV(-) men but not females from HIV acquisition at the population level. • Ethical concern to offer medical circumcision? The promotion of circumcision as HIV preventive measure does not appear to increase higher-risk sexual behaviours in heterosexual men. Ongoing sexual health education and avoidance of high-risk behaviours are essential. References: 1. Lei JH, Liu LR, Wei Q, et al. Circumcision Status and Risk of HIV Acquisition during Heterosexual Intercourse for Both Males and Females: A Meta-Analysis. PLoS One. 2015;10(5):e0125436. Published 2015 May 5. 2. Yuan T, Fitzpatrick T, Ko NY, et al. Circumcision to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections in men who have sex with men: a systematic review and meta- analysis of global data. Lancet Glob Health. 2019;7(4):e436-e447 3. Gao Y, Yuan T, Zhan Y, et al. Association between medical male circumcision and HIV risk compensation among heterosexual men: a systematic review and meta-analysis [published online ahead of print, 2021 Apr 30]. Lancet Glob Health. 2021;S2214-109X(21)00102-9.
  15. 15. Andrological Complications of HIV • ED - relatively high incidence in HIV +ve especially those with AIDS or depressed CD4 counts. • Men with HIV more likely to have depression and the antidepressant medications can decrease libido and sexual performance • Effective treatment of ED can increase risk of spreading HIV - ethical dilemma: important to educate for safe sex and compliance to HAART References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722. 3. Cimen HI, Parnham AS, Serefoglu EC. HIV and Men. Sex Med Rev. 2016;4(1):45-52.
  16. 16. Infertility in HIV • Infertility - HPA dysfunction, inflammation, infection of testes, chronicity of disease, malnutrition or direct cytotoxic effect of HIV on germinal tissue. • Sperm washing for HIV+ve men followed by ART has proved to be the safest method for infertility treatment in HIV +ve couples. • Tested sperm carry a 5-10% risk of harbouring the virus > offspring still at risk • Intracytoplasmic sperm injection further reduces the risk of virus transfer • HIV +ve men on HAART has a very low risk of transmitting HIV to his serodiscordant wife > unprotected sex at the time of maximum fertility is an option compared to the expensive sperm washing + ART • References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722.
  17. 17. Renal Dysfunction and HIV- Associated Nephropathy • Renal dysfunction can be due to HIV infection and its treatment, caused by ischemic or nephrotoxic ATN in 26-46% of cases • Causes include: volume depletion from diarrhoea, vomiting, sepsis, obstructive uropathy from crystal depositions in tubular lumens, retroperitoneal lymphoma, fibrosis or AKI with drug interactions with HAART. • In CKD patients, both peritoneal dialysis and haemodialysis increase the risk of HIV transmission, risks of bacteremia due to immunosuppression. • HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) occurs in 10-30% of HIV patients with high mortality even after treatment (30%). It is characterised by acute renal failure, high grade proteinuria (>3.5g/day), edema, hypertension, anemia and associated with CD4 counts < 350. • Diagnosis of HIVAN is confirmed with renal biopsy (focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and usually with tubulointerstitial nephritis) References: 1. Heyns CF, Groeneveld AE, Sigarroa NB. Urologic complications of HIV and AIDS [published correction appears in Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2010 Apr;7(4):178]. Nat Clin Pract Urol. 2009;6(1):32-43. 2. Heyns CF, Smit SG, van der Merwe A, Zarrabi AD. Urological aspects of HIV and AIDS. Nat Rev Urol. 2013;10(12):713-722.
  18. 18. Renal Transplant in HIV • Some developed countries have include selected HIV patients for renal transplant • Clinical trial and meta-analysis have shown that kidney transplantation can be performed with good outcomes in HIV- infected patients. The mean graft survivals at 1 and 3 years were 90-91% and 73.7-81% • Patients well controlled with HAART prior to transplantation who are negative for HBV and HCV infections are ideal candidates • The balance between the use of immunosuppression to prevent graft rejection and preventing HIV complications of further immunosuppression remains a challenge in this group of patients. • References: 1. Alameddine M, Jue JS, Zheng I, Ciancio G. Challenges of kidney transplantation in HIV positive recipients. Transl Androl Urol. 2019;8(2):148-154. 2. Stock PG, Barin B, Murphy B, et al. Outcomes of kidney transplantation in HIV-infected recipients [published correction appears in N Engl J Med. 2011 Mar 17;364(11):1082]. N Engl J Med. 2010;363(21):2004-2014. 3. Zheng X, Gong L, Xue W, et al. Kidney transplant outcomes in HIV-positive patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis. AIDS Res Ther. 2019;16(1):37. Published 2019 Nov 20.
  19. 19. Urogenital Tuberculosis • Curable and preventable disease but remains the leading infectious disease cause of death worldwide. • 15-40% of global burden 10 million annual cases of TB present with Extrapulmonary TB (EPTB) – Urogenital TB (UG-TB) is the 3rd most common presentation of EPTB. • Neglected clinical issue, lack of awareness among physician and delays in diagnosis results in disease progression, tissue and end-organ damage and renal failure. • Non-specific chronic symptoms, insidious onset in nature – important to have the awareness of this disease entity in endemic country like Malaysia. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  20. 20. Risk Factors of UG-TB • Previously known as Genitourinary TB (including TB of KUB, prostate, urethra, penis, scrotum, testicles, epididymis, vas deferent, ovaries, FT, uterus, cervix and vulva. Currently, UG-TB is thought to be more appropriate as urinary tract TB occurs more often than genital TB. • Risk factors: malnutrition, HIV infection, diabetes, chronic renal and liver disease, alcohol and substance abuse, smoking, homelessness, poor housing, pneumoconiosis, genetics, vitamin deficiency, immunosuppressive drugs, renal transplantation, dialysis. • Epidemiology varies according to age, gender, geographical region, HIV prevalence in community. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  21. 21. Risk Factors of UG-TB • Study 4 states in Malaysia • Females (1.5 times more than Males), Malays and Indians 1.3 and 1.5 times more common, HIV infection, DM, Hepatitis Infection, no formal education and those living in urban areas (urban residents) have increased risk of EPTB of EPTB References: 1. Khan AH, Sulaiman SAS, Laghari M, et al. Treatment outcomes and risk factors of extra-pulmonary tuberculosis in patients with co-morbidities. BMC Infect Dis. 2019;19(1):691. Published 2019 Aug 5.
  22. 22. Epidemiology of UG-TB • Caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex (including M. tuberculosis, M. bovis, M. africanum (causes human TB in West and East Africa), M. caprae, M.pinnipedii, M. microti and BCG (the derivative of M. bovis used in vaccine) • 98% human TB by M.tb and M.africanum while 1.8% by M.bovis • Difficult to measure – underdiagnosed • Varies from 2-10% in US / Europe to 15-20% in Africa, Asia, eastern Europe and Russian Federation • In Sabah (2012-2018, n=33193), most common site for EPTB - lymphatics (33%), pleura (17%), bone/joints (15%) and GI (13%). UG, pericardium and eyes only < 2%. • 2-years study in Penang, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak: Lymphatics (26.5%), pleural (18.6%) and CNS involvement of EPTB more common than UG. (UG + other sites collectively only 9%) References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598. 2. Goroh MMD, Rajahram GS, Avoi R, et al. Epidemiology of tuberculosis in Sabah, Malaysia, 2012-2018. Infect Dis Poverty. 2020;9(1):119. Published 2020 Aug 26. 3. Khan AH, Sulaiman SAS, Laghari M, et al. Treatment outcomes and risk factors of extra-pulmonary tuberculosis in patients with co-morbidities. BMC Infect Dis. 2019;19(1):691. Published 2019 Aug 5.
  23. 23. Pathogenesis of UG-TB • Primary infection at any organ site or secondary infection (Inhalation of Mtb infected aerosol, ingestion of M.bovis-infected milk and/or other dairy products rarely intravesical BCG or BCG vaccination in HIV / immunocompromised patients) > direct hematogenous or lymphatic spread > Mtb seeding into various parts of UG tract. • Mtb from kidney > urothelium > ureter, bladder, urethra, seminal vesicles and testes (flowing downstream). • Direct local extension from adjacent foci > genital involvement • Reactivation of Latent TB Infection (LTBI) in immunocompromised patients (HIV<, DM, smoking, malnutrition, stress, transplant) References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  24. 24. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598. • Mtb-induced granulomas and granulation tissue with caseous necrosis are particularly seen in renal TB. • TB of the bladder can also occur via retrograde spread from prostate / testicular TB. • Prostatic TB can occur via hematogenous or lymphatic spread from pulmonary TB or local spread from epididymal TB. • TB of the testes, epididymis, vas deferens, SVs can occur via hematogenous or retrograde spread from the prostate via the vas, peri-vas lymphatics or capillaries.
  25. 25. Renal TB • Most frequently diagnosed clinical presentation of UG-TB. • Up to 10% has active pulmonary TB and 50% has abnormal CXR • Granuloma and caseous necrosis can occur throughout renal tissue, particularly in the cortex, adjacent to glomeruli or peritubular capillary bed. • Granuloma less well-formed in HIV or immunocompromised. • Granulomatous inflammation > chronic tubulointerstitial nephritis > papillary necrosis > fibrosis + extensive caseous necrosis of renal parenchyma > formation of lobules, dilated calyces and cavities. • Scarring of the renal pelvis / PUJ > obstruction • In 20-40% renal TB, varying degrees of ill-defined, irregular renal parenchymal calcification occur, can be seen on imaging / surgery. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  26. 26. Renal TB • Kidney TB (KTB) classification (according to extent of tissue destruction): • Stage 1 (KTB-1): non-destructive form / TB of renal parenchyma • Stage 2 (KTB-2): small destructive form / TB papillitis • Stage 3 (KTB-3): destructive form / cavernous kidney TB • Stage 4 (KTB-4): widespread destructive form / polycavernous kidney TB • Untreated eventually leads to ESRF ; or it can also extend into psoas sheath and perirenal / pararenal spaces > cold abscesses, sinus tracts and fistulae. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  27. 27. TB Ureter • Lower 3rd ureter most frequently affected followed by PUJ. • 50% of renal TB has ureteric involvement • Inflammation > oedema > granulomatous ulceration > fibrosis > irregular ureteric strictures / segmental dilatation and reflux. • ‘Sawtooth ureter’: alternating areas of non- confluent dilatations and strictures > cock-screw or beaded configuration • ‘Pipe-stem ureter’: ureteral shortening and rigid fibrotic ureter lacking peristaltic movement • Ureteric stricture with obstructive uropathy is an important complication that needs to be differentiated from other causes of stricture. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598. 2. Gibson MS, Puckett ML, Shelly ME. Renal tuberculosis. Radiographics. 2004;24(1):251-256.
  28. 28. TB Bladder • Usually 2’ KTB, 21% of patients • Primary bladder TB has been reported in CIS treated with intravesical BCG instillation. • Present as cystitis, focal or generalized, seen as filling defect on imaging. • Chronic inflammation of VUJ > progressive fibrosis > narrowing, stenosis and stricture formation, scarification (golf-hole appearance of UO) > VUR > hydroureteronephrosis • Chronic inflammation of wall and detrusor muscle > reduction of bladder capacity (thimble bladder) • Fibrosis of trigone > gaping of VUJ > VUR References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  29. 29. TB Bladder • Rare complications: vesicovaginal / vesicocolic / enterovesical fistula and bladder perforation. • TB bladder can be classified into 4 stages: • Stage 1: tubercle-infiltrative bladder TB • Stage 2: erosive-ulcerous bladder TB • Stage 3: interstitial cystitis / painful bladder syndrome • Stage 4: contracted bladder up to full obliteration • TB cystitis indistinguishable from other infection – always a differential when patients with recurrent UTI fail to respond to antibiotics. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598. 2. Mariappan K, Indiran V. Thimble bladder. Abdom Radiol (NY). 2019;44(7):2669-2670.
  30. 30. TB Prostate, Scrotal, SV • TB prostate usually has KTB and TB epididymo-orchitis. This condition has been reported in patients who had intravesical BCG. • Formation of cavities / abscesses > drains into surrounding tissues and fistulae formation in perineum, urethra or scrotum > urine flow through multiple fistulae (water-can effect) • Scrotal TB (TB of testis, epididymis, vas deferens) > infertility • TB-induced orchitis following intravesical BCG can occur. • Spermatic cord tuberculoma can mimics testicular tumour. • TB epididymitis / vas deferens > obstructive azoospermia • TB seminal vesicle can cause calculi and abscess formation References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  31. 31. TB Penis / Urethra • TB penis is rare and usually occurs 2’ renal TB or following intravesical BCG therapy. • Urethral TB is rare despite constant flow of Mtb-infected urine. • Co-involvement in 4.5% patients with renal TB • Acute urethritis with associated TB prostate or urethral stenosis and fistulae are the common presentations. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  32. 32. Symptoms and Signs • Not always defined by anatomical site of disease; non-localizing symptoms and signs and can be asymptomatic during early stages • In renal, bladder, prostatic TB – dysuria, urinary hesitancy and increased urinary frequency • Renal TB – often associated with flank and renal angle pain • Urinalysis – culture negative, sterile pyuria, microscopic or gross haematuria. • Constitutional symptoms of TB uncommon unless patients has concomitant active pulmonary TB. • Secondary bacterial infection in 50% of patients • Suspicion when conventional antibiotics for suspected UTI is not effective or sterile pyuria is present. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  33. 33. Symptoms and Signs • Renal TB can lead to chronic renal failure, fistula, hypertension. • In HIV-infected or immunocompromised patients, abscesses and fistula formation can occur • Scrotal TB – usually unilateral (66%). Scrotal fistula and sinuses discharging thin and odourless pus are suggestive of TB. • Penile TB – painless or painful single of multiple swellings/ ulcers (can mimic penile cancer) • Tuberculids: asymptomatic, symmetrical, dusky red papules and pustules over the glans penis which occurs in crops and heals with scarring as a result of acute leukocystoclastic vasculitis and thrombosis of dermal vessels. • Urethral TB – discomfort, discharge and strictures References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  34. 34. Diagnostic Workup UG-TB • No single specific diagnostic test exists. Diagnosis requires a combination of good clinical history, imaging, microbiological, molecular and histopathological tests. • Smear microscopy of urine (diagnostic yield < 40% as number of Mtb is small in urine) for AFB using Ziehl-Neelsen stain with conventional fluorescence / LED microscopy. • TB cultures: gold standard diagnostic method References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598. • 3 early morning urines on consecutive days • Traditional culture using Lowenstein-Jenson medium or liquid culture replaced with Mtb culture system (e.g. BACTEC MGIT 960) – result available within 2 weeks (and 6 weeks for being considered negative) • MGIT – WHO recommended gold standard confirmatory test for TB
  35. 35. GeneXpert MTB/RIF Assay • Rapid, affordable POCT for detecting Mtb and rifampicin resistance simultaneously. • One of the urine-based TB diagnostic tests which detects Mtb DNA in urine and give result in 2 hours. • In HIV-infected individuals, this assay increases detection of TB, facilitates earlier diagnosis and reduces time-to-initiation of TB treatment. • Facilitates early initiation of MDR-TB treatment • Is replacing smear microscopy as first-line TB diagnostic test for detection of PTB and EPTB disease worldwide. • Using urine sample from culture positive with clinically diagnosed UG-TB – sensitivity 63% (microscopy 18.5% and culture 45.7%) and specificity 98% References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598. GeneXpert MTB/RIF Assay Procedure [Ref. Boehme et al , NEJM 2010]
  36. 36. Urine-based LAM Assay • LAM is part of the Mtb cell wall and can be detected in the urine using lateral flow assay (an immunochromatographic assay comprising colloidal gold-labelled antibodies attached to LAM which are captured by immobilized LAM antibodies further along the test strip and form a visual band). Result available in 30 mins. • Recommended by WHO for the diagnosis of HIV-associated TB in patients with CD4 count < 200. • Patient with advanced immunosuppression is at increased risk of disseminated Mtb infection with consequent renal involvement releasing Mtb LAM glycolipid into the urine. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598 2. Dheda K, Ruhwald M, Theron G, Peter J, Yam WC. Point-of-care diagnosis of tuberculosis: past, present and future. Respirology. 2013;18(2):217-232.
  37. 37. Diagnostic Workup UG-TB • Drug susceptibility tests (DST): • To detect rifampicin and isoniazid resistance: GenoType MTBDRplus V1, GenoType MTBDRplusV2 and Nipro • To detect 2nd line drug resistance: Hain MRBDRsl assay (using Mtb isolates od smear +ve samples), array-based methods and next generation whole-genome sequencing (WGS) • Histopathological examination: granulomatous inflammation is hallmark • Identification of AFB does not confirm Mtb and biopsy / HPE samples must be processed simultaneously through the GeneXpert MTB/RIF assay and culture to identify the species and DST. • Histological examination is an important adjunct to culture and maximizes identification of Mtb. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  38. 38. Imaging for UG-TB • To help localize the site of disease or tissue destruction, assess the extent of involvement, to monitor the effect of treatment and to discover complications. • Chest XR to detect active pulmonary TB. Abdominal XR can detect renal calcification in renal TB. • Ultrasonography: • Granulomas are seen as small, hypoechoic intrarenal masses; mucosal thickening and stenosis of calyces in advanced TB • Calcification is common in late stage disease: varies from fine punctate calcific foci to calcification of whole kidney. • Bladder – low-capacity bladder with thick wall, associated with VUR. • Scrotal wall and tunica albuginea thickening, hydrocele and intratesticular abscess can be seen in scrotal TB References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  39. 39. Imaging for UG-TB • IVU – provides anatomical and functional drainage details • CT IVU – detect cortical mass, granuloma, calcification, obstructive uropathy, level of strictures. • PET-CT imaging using 18F-FDG – provides functional information about sites with active inflammatory and immune cells that use glucose during metabolism. It is however not specific for TB and cannot differentiate from cancer or other infectious causes. • MRI – low sensitivity for detecting early lesions of UG-TB and is used primarily for evaluation of renal TB because of its superior soft-tissue resolution and multiplanar acquisition. • MRI is also useful in prostate or scrotal TB with complex fistulae formation References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  40. 40. Putty Kidney • Amorphous dystrophic calcification eventually involves the entire kidney (end stage) > autonephrectomy
  41. 41. Diagnosis of LTBI • Important for urologist when we manage immunocompromised patients e.g. CKD, transplant, HIV, uncontrolled DM (these group has considerably increased risk of LTBI) • Interferon-gamma release assays (IGRA): screening for LTBI for pre-transplant and post-transplant • No gold standard diagnostic test for diagnosis of LTBI. • WHO recommends: tuberculin skin test, two IGRAs (QuantiFERON-TB Gold In-Tube and T-SPOT TB) • These tests cannot differentiate LTBI and active disease and should not be used as diagnostic test for active TB. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  42. 42. Principles of Treatment • Eradicate with anti-TB, treat complications and manage comorbidities and risk factors • MDT management with respiratory / TB physician, infectious disease physician or HIV specialist. • Close follow-up: track adherence, monitor treatment response and side effects and detect the development of drug resistance. • Drug-sensitive TB: 2 months intensive phase of quadruple therapy with daily 1st line TB drugs (rifampicin, isoniazid, pyrazinamide, ethambutol), followed by 4 months maintenance with 2 drugs (rifampicin and isoniazid) or can extended up to 7 months for immunosuppressed patients. • Drug-resistant TB (MDR or XDR-TB): treat with 2nd line drugs with longer treatment duration. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  43. 43. Principles of Treatment • LTBI: isoniazid monotherapy for 6 months in both adults and children in countries with high and low TB incidence; or rifampicin + isoniazid daily for 3 months as preventive treatment for children and adolescents aged < 15 years in countries with high TB incidence; or rifapentine + isoniazid weekly for 3 months for preventive treatment in both adults and children in countries with high TB incidence. • LTBI in countries with low TB incidence: 6 - 9 months of isoniazid monotherapy; 3 month regimen of weekly rifapentine + isoniazid; 3-4 months of isoniazid + rifampicin; or 3-4 months of rifampicin alone. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  44. 44. Surgery in UG-TB • Adjunct to TB drugs and required for following indications: drainage of obstructed pelvi-calyceal system, drainage of abscesses, nephrectomy for non-functioning kidneys, reconstruction of ureters (ureterocalicostomy, pyeloplasty, reimplantation of ureters and ileal replacement of ureter) and reconstructive surgery of the bladder to improve the reduction in functional bladder capacity. • Reconstruction in UG-TB has major challenges. Suture materials might not adhere to an inflamed renal pelvis. • Dense perinephric adhesions and adjacent organ involvement can make nephrectomies even more challenging. • In patients with renal failure requiring bowel interposition, a short ileal conduit is preferred over an augmentation of bladder. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  45. 45. Prevention Among HCWs • Follow infection control measures to prevent spread. • For patients with UG-TB who needs surgery, no clear guidelines for reducing the risk of spread. • Starting anti-TB treatment at least 8 weeks before surgery is essential to reduce Mtb bacillary load. • Standard infection control procedures and isolation protocols apply for nursing in patients with UG-TB. • BCG vaccination among the HCW. References: 1. Muneer A, Macrae B, Krishnamoorthy S, Zumla A. Urogenital tuberculosis - epidemiology, pathogenesis and clinical features. Nat Rev Urol. 2019;16(10):573-598.
  46. 46. What is the role of Urologist? • Urologist should be able to recognise the different urological manifestation and complications of HIV infections. • With HAART > longer life expectancy > presenting with common urological problems as general population hence increasingly likely to perform procedures in HIV patients. • Surgical outcomes in patients with CD4 counts > 200 or BVL < 10,000 copies/ml are similar to those of the general population. • We should also identify population at risks of UG-TB since Malaysia is endemic for TB. • Having the awareness of this disease > high suspicion when infection does not respond to standard antibiotics therapy. • MDT approach is important in the successful management of HIV with urological problems and UG-TB.

×