Pronodix : classement général provisoire

Classement après deux journées.

Pronodix : classement général provisoire

  1. 1. Prénom Nom: Résultat Nicole Grégoire 14 cedric bousmanne 13 marc robinet 13 robert wauthion 13 stephane Golinveau 13 Thomas Christophe 13 Marie francoise Ansay 12 Claude TIMSONET 12 paul balza 12 Marie Effinier 12 jeanpierre etienne 12 Cathy Marchal 12 Patrick Smal 12 Marc Hager 12 jean-louis thirion 12 yvette francotte 12 bernard melon 11 carol masson 11 Christian Dubucq 11 Colette Lambillon 11 olivier dewit 11 Eric LAURENT 11 Francoise Gilles 11 MARIE-CLAIRE GEENS 11 JEAN-MICHEL PLUMIER 11 Jean-francois Lannoy 11 GUY PRUDHOMME 11 andre lambert 11 Laurent Lemire 11 dominique ballaux 11 DANIEL MARION 11 guy mathieu 11 robert pensis 11 Quentin Hallin 11 Antoine Dubucq 11 robert LABORNE 11 serge vancopenolle 11 Frank Thibaut 11 CHRISTIAN THIRION 11 victory lelievre 11 Thierry Debeque 10 Alain Delvaux 10 JOSEPH BODART 10 Xavier Bodart 10 andre bolle 10
  2. 2. Raymond Piraux 10 Christian Marchal 10 didier van hese 10 eric quevrin 10 etienne delobbe 10 christian furnemont 10 gilbert eugene 10 Guibert Lecler 10 Myriame LERIGNE 10 Henri Allard 10 Jean-François Degembes 10 Ludovick Kools 10 jean-yves Lancel 10 micheline renaux 10 Marie eve Gemine 10 Mauro Diaz 10 Maurice Bouchat 10 michel soyer 10 Michel Jacquemin 10 Robert COCHART 10 nathanael dozot 10 Patricia Defoin 10 Georges Focroulle 10 Raymond Baisain 10 René GIRARD 10 Rene Guisset 10 Philippe Kinif 10 Guy Tombus 10 Didier TONNEAU 10 André BERTRAND 9 Benoit Noel 9 michel henrot 9 david brismer 9 didier dewit 9 dominique Rappe 9 DONIA ETIENNE 9 Eloise Lisman 9 ERIC GILBOUX 9 Evelyne MOUREAUX 9 Fabrice Rouart 9 Florian Pierre 9 Fred Seutin 9 Vincent Gemine 9 JACQUES Gilbert 9 Grégoire Michaux 9 Guy CARPIAUX 9
  3. 3. Francis HOLOGNE 9 Jacques Leroy 9 Jean Laffineur 9 Jean-Marc DEBIERE 9 jean fameree 9 Jules de Barquin 9 Yvette Barthelemy 9 Christian LAURENT 9 louis Gerlache 9 alain looze 9 louis Tasiaux 9 marc constant 9 Mathieu Roland 9 Laurent Mercier 9 michel lefevre 9 Michaël Albert 9 nicolas petit 9 Patrick Arcoly 9 patrick lempereur 9 Pauline Saint 9 Pierre-Michel Vanderpypen 9 Henri Thirion 9 roland ravet 9 Yvette Honet 9 Christophe Pierard 8 Paul DARCHE 8 Eddy Neimry 8 pierre Booms 8 Jean-Luc Dewez 8 etienne TONNEAU 8 ERic Delvaux 8 Francis Bothy 8 Freddy ROME 8 Gaëtan Husquin 8 alain denil 8 jean jaumin 8 jean-marie XHAARD 8 jean-paul adam 8 JEAN-POL DEGEMBES 8 Joëlle Hayens 8 jeanpierre sommelette 8 Yohann Dubucq 8 Eddy COLLINET 8 liliane hofmann 8 Chantal Mamert 8 Isabelle Tasiaux 8
  4. 4. Christian Marion 8 gerard martin 8 michel motte 8 gratienne neskens 8 Augustin Larue 8 Olivier Debois 8 Nicolas Paenhuysen 8 thierry perat 8 Philippe cool 8 rene dachelet 8 isabelle sommelette 8 Styve Dave 8 thierry De Ketelaere 8 Christophe Clarinval 8 Louis Desseille 8 léon latour 8 CARINE LECLERCQ 8 Yvan DOMBRET 8 christian HOORELBEKE 8 Francisl Leclercq 7 Adrien Monjoie 7 alain bertrand 7 alain rochez 7 Sébastien Parmentier 7 jean-françois champagne 7 christian wauthion 7 serge constant 7 Christine Decuypere 7 jean-pierre willem 7 Eric Tchérépachin 7 Jacqueline Henrard 7 Jean-Philippe KOLODZIEJ 7 Jean-Francois Corman 7 murielle tombus 7 Marie Moreau 7 michel barbier 7 lucien carpentier 7 marie-christine marquet 7 philippe carabin 7 PHILIPPE MASSINON 7 Anthony Ronvaux 7 Daniel Saint 7 simon baudoin 7 Stéphane Gossiaux 7 FREDDY MERTENS 7 Louis Thirion 7
  5. 5. christophe bidoul 7 Cedric VanGastel 7 Victor RAMELOT 7 Yohan Krier 7 bruno esposito 6 Christian Etienne 6 Christian Hermant 6 claudy lannoy 6 christophe dardenne 6 didier andre 6 DISMA PERIN 6 Eric Hallaert 6 gabriel gorjon 6 Jerome Duchene 6 Jules Jacques 6 Kevin Dufrenne 6 laurence tombus 6 Maxebce Lievens 6 jose linaer 6 MARIE CLAIRE BRIDOUX 6 Florentin Farineau 6 Camille Halloy 6 Nicolas Colot 6 patrick perau 6 Robert Bothua 6 Raphaël Beaujean 6 Romain Brouir 6 Philippe Massinon 6 yvonne denis 6 Vincent Llopis 6 William VAN DEN BERGE 6 geoffrey brion 6 jean-françois carpentier 6 JEAN HATTIEZ 6 jean-francois matagne 6 Philippe Malotaux 6 Sylvain Dubasin 6 Francisl Leclercq 5 alain francis 5 Alex Joyeux 5 Antonin Howet 5 Gael Badoux 5 jeanluc daniel 5 Claude Jacqmin 5 Dylan Boucha 5 EDDY SARTORI 5
  6. 6. Gaëtan Lannoy 5 Géraldine LAURENT 5 Guy Malaise 5 Johnny Looten 5 nathalie massaux 5 michel gilles 5 ms msal 5 Pierre Gillard 5 therese marchal 5 JANINE PIERRARD 5 Benoit Baras 5 vivian delhalle 5 lindsay dreze 5 Elodie Lurkin 5 Grégory Stelzel 5 jean-paul lengelé 5 jean robert 5 olivier damoiseau 5 Dany Herbiet 5 Nicole De Clerck 5 xavier Havelange 5 Alexandre Verdel 4 robert dewit 4 andré MICHEL 4 Benjamin Cupers 4 Benoit PIRSON 4 philippe constant 4 vincent duriaux 4 Thierry George 4 huguette wauters 4 Jeanmarie Degrune 4 Kévin Matisse 4 PHILIPPE LOMBA 4 Maite François 4 patrick faveaux 4 adeline RIHOUX 4 Alexis Henrot 4 emile demortier 4 jeanclaude devos 4 Jeannine charue 4 jeanpierre sommelette 4 jacques lauvaux 4 Jacques Reulmonde 4 Anne Cuypers 4 pascal Berger 4 Jonathan Tcherepachin 4
  7. 7. YVON MOINIL 4 Kevin Absil 3 ALAIN FALLON 3 Arnaud GILBOUX 3 JP WAVREILLE 3 Antoine Maquet 3 Daniel s 3 Stéphane VYVEY 3 AURELIE KOOLS 3 Franck Thibaut 3 Philippe Lambert 3 Christophe Pierard 3 Claude Jacquemin 3 Eric Tchérépachin 3 JEAN-MARC FAYS 3 Marie-Claire Lonnoy 3 Marie-Claire Lonnoy 3 Macaux Philippe 3 philippe cavrenne 3 Stéphane Marchal 3 Geens Grégory 2 Serge Monjoie 2 bernard lefevre 2 ERIC MARTEAU 2 francis MAURICE 2 ERNEST MEUNIER 2 mickael marbehant 2 Philippe naubert 2 thierry deminne 2

