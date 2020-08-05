Successfully reported this slideshow.
The avocado!! Vincensia Arinda 0821901007
Business overview • Alpukat adalah salah satu buah yang mempunyai banyak sekali manfaat dari makanan diet sampai pembuatan...
1. Target pasar luas 2. Modal investasi rendah 3. Harga produk terjangkau untuk cust 4. Cepat BEP 5. Mudah untuk memasarka...
1.Avocado lover (B2C) 2.Instagram user (whoever interest in avocados, healthy food, diet food) B2B 3.Reseller (B2B) Custom...
Value Propotion Alpukat mentega super bergaransi dapat diretur jika: 1. Saat diterima busuk bukan karena kesalahan simpan ...
DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
C u s t o m e r R e l a t i o n s h i p 1 Instagram & Facebook (Advertising and customer complain) 2 3 Tokped & Shopee. Wh...
REVENUE STREAMS • Rp 38.000/kg • Reseller min order 10kg Rp 36.000/kg akan dikirim langsung ke tempat tujuan jika berada d...
Key Resources Social Media Untuk promosi dan cust complain Mencari supplier/petani alpukat yang memiliki alpukat yang baik...
Key Activities Menggunakan media social untuk promosi (update foto dan informasi, endorse, iklan Instagram di feed and sto...
Online delivery Social Media: - Influencer/Food Blogger - Customer Service Food Blogger. Key Partners Reseller Petani alpu...
Harga Pokok Penjualan (buah alpukat+ongkos kirim+packaging) Gaji Admin (maintain all sosmed untuk membalas chat, iklan, da...
30% 40% 10% 20% Cost Structure Profit COGS ADMIN ADS
GROWTH STRATEGY • Mengembangkan bisnis bukan hanya untuk men-supply buah saja tetapi akan membuat buah ini menjadi produk ...
• Untuk harga yang akan dipasarkan tidak akan mahal untuk dessert dan minuman akan dipasarkan sekitar 30 ribu rupiah sampa...
1. Dalam 3 tahun kedepan kami akan membuat produk berbahan dasar alpukat menjadi produk yang dapat tahan lama seperti: • a...
THANK YOU
  2. 2. Business overview • Alpukat adalah salah satu buah yang mempunyai banyak sekali manfaat dari makanan diet sampai pembuatan dessert karena rasanya yang legit dan mengandung banyak vitamin serta lemak nabati yang baik bagi tubuh • Bisnis ini berfokus pada customer yang hobby mengkonsumsi alpukat, menjadi supplier untuk customer yang memiliki bisnis makanan berbahan dasar alpukat(coffee shop, Mexican food, dan dessert shop), dan menjadi supplier alpukat untuk fruit shop seperti all fresh dan total.
  3. 3. 1. Target pasar luas 2. Modal investasi rendah 3. Harga produk terjangkau untuk cust 4. Cepat BEP 5. Mudah untuk memasarkan produk Why the avocado for business?
  4. 4. 1.Avocado lover (B2C) 2.Instagram user (whoever interest in avocados, healthy food, diet food) B2B 3.Reseller (B2B) Customer Segment
  5. 5. Value Propotion Alpukat mentega super bergaransi dapat diretur jika: 1. Saat diterima busuk bukan karena kesalahan simpan atau kirim dari ekspedisi dan sudah mengikuti seller bagaimana cara simpan dan peram yang baik 2. Harga sangat murah dengan kualitas yang sangat bagus 3. Mendapat diskon untuk pembelian min 10kg 4. Packaging rapih dan sangat aman
  6. 6. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
  7. 7. C u s t o m e r R e l a t i o n s h i p 1 Instagram & Facebook (Advertising and customer complain) 2 3 Tokped & Shopee. Whatsapp Business.
  8. 8. REVENUE STREAMS • Rp 38.000/kg • Reseller min order 10kg Rp 36.000/kg akan dikirim langsung ke tempat tujuan jika berada di jabodetabek dengan ongkir sama dengan grab sameday, dengan tujuan agar buah tetap aman jika diantar diatas 10kg • Supply untuk all fresh dan total buah min order 60kg 32.000/kg
  9. 9. Key Resources Social Media Untuk promosi dan cust complain Mencari supplier/petani alpukat yang memiliki alpukat yang baik dan dapat digaransi jika sampai ke end cust barang busuk Mencari supplier box buah yang bagus dan murah agar packaging aman sampai di end user Mencari reseller alpukat baik online shop ataupun store
  10. 10. Key Activities Menggunakan media social untuk promosi (update foto dan informasi, endorse, iklan Instagram di feed and stories) Memastikan buah sampai di cust berdasarkan estimated arrival dari kurir, sehingga jika lewat dr estimated dibantu untuk menghubungi kurir yang mengantar Menggunakan market place untuk memasarkan produk
  11. 11. Online delivery Social Media: - Influencer/Food Blogger - Customer Service Food Blogger. Key Partners Reseller Petani alpukat
  12. 12. Harga Pokok Penjualan (buah alpukat+ongkos kirim+packaging) Gaji Admin (maintain all sosmed untuk membalas chat, iklan, dan merekap transaksi) Iklan social media (endorse food blogger, Instagram and facebook advertising) 40% 10% 20% Cost Structure
  13. 13. 30% 40% 10% 20% Cost Structure Profit COGS ADMIN ADS
  14. 14. GROWTH STRATEGY • Mengembangkan bisnis bukan hanya untuk men-supply buah saja tetapi akan membuat buah ini menjadi produk jadi yang sudah diolah, dimana nanti akan menyewa kios didalam mall atau ikut food festival dan kami akan menjual berbagai makanan dengan bahan dasar alpukat. • Makanan tersebut akan berupa minuman dan dessert dengan citra rasa alpukat yang kuat. Minuman yang akan disajikan berupa avocado juice, avocado smoothie, avocado dalgona coffee, affogato coffee, dan avocado milk. Dessert yang akan disajikan berupa avocado brownie chocolate, tiramisu avocado dessert box, avocado slice cake, cheese avocado dessert box, silky pudding avocado, dan avocado ice cream.
  15. 15. • Untuk harga yang akan dipasarkan tidak akan mahal untuk dessert dan minuman akan dipasarkan sekitar 30 ribu rupiah sampai 45 ribu rupiah • Kami juga meyediakan produk bundling dimana jika membeli dessert dengan minuman secara bersamaan akan ada harga bundling istimewa seperti paket sweety taste dimana avocado brownie chocolate dibundling dengan avocado juice menjadi 65 ribu rupiah saja.
  16. 16. 1. Dalam 3 tahun kedepan kami akan membuat produk berbahan dasar alpukat menjadi produk yang dapat tahan lama seperti: • avocado biscuit • avocado milk yang harus disimpan dalam suhu -10°C dan dapat bertahan selama 3 bulan, • membuat chiki seperti nachos dengan bumbu avocado seperti makanan yang ada di restoran Mexico, kami akan membuat nachos ini dalam bentuk 50gr dan sudah ada bumbu avocadonya dibungkus terpisah seperti saus sambal dan dimasukan dalam satu bungkus nachos tersebut. 2. Produk ini akan dipasarkan ke store besar seperti indomaret, alfamart dan farmer market. Kami akan menambah budget promosi untuk tahap awal dalam pengembangan bisnis ini, karena sekarang adalah era digital maka kami akan bekerjasama dengan food blogger terkenal dan men-endorse artis yang menyukai makanan-makanan baru dan memiliki followers yang banyak pada akun instagramnya. BUSINESS MODEL INNOVATION
  17. 17. THANK YOU

