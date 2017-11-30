Weight loss center in Delhi http://www.dranjanakalia.com/
• Contact:- • VISIT AT:- • No. 106, Pocket- B, Sector-13, Dwarka, • New Delhi - 110078, India • Contact Person: Dr. Anjana...
Weight loss center in delhi
Weight loss center in delhi
Weight loss center in delhi
Weight loss center in delhi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Weight loss center in delhi

8 views

Published on

Weight loss center in Delhi
Our professional said that people is always get overweight when they don’t eat on time and if they are not taking proper or balanced diet and they eat all those things which is unhealthy for their body. So Dr Anjana Kalia mam helps those people who put on their weight but they want to get slim and fit body.
http://www.dranjanakalia.com/
Contact:-
VISIT AT:-
No. 106, Pocket- B, Sector-13, Dwarka,
New Delhi - 110078, India

Contact Person: Dr. Anjana Kalia
Phone: 91360-02676
Mobile: +91-98182-24438
E-mail: dr_anjana_kalia@yahoo.co.in
Website:- http://www.dranjanakalia.com/

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Weight loss center in delhi

  1. 1. Weight loss center in Delhi http://www.dranjanakalia.com/
  2. 2. • Contact:- • VISIT AT:- • No. 106, Pocket- B, Sector-13, Dwarka, • New Delhi - 110078, India • Contact Person: Dr. Anjana Kalia • Phone: 91360-02676 • Mobile: +91-98182-24438 • E-mail: dr_anjana_kalia@yahoo.co.in • Website:- http://www.dranjanakalia.com/

×