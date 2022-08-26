Successfully reported this slideshow.
Elasticity.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Elasticity.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Education

djhfjk

djhfjk

Education

Elasticity.pptx

  1. 1. Elasticity 1
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. 1. Price Elasticity of Demand  Elasticity – Responsiveness  Price elasticity of demand – Consumers’ responsiveness to a change in price – Percentage change in quantity demanded divided by percentage change in price 3
  4. 4. Price Elasticity of Demand 2 / ) ' ( 2 / ) ' ( % % p p p q q q E p q E D D           Law of demand  ED negative  Absolute value of ED positive 2 / ) ' ( 2 / ) ' ( % % p p p q q q E p q E D D          4
  5. 5. Categories of ED  If %∆q < %∆p – ED between 0 and 1 – Inelastic D  If %∆q > %∆p – ED greater than 1 – Elastic D  If %∆q = %∆p – ED = 1 – Unit elastic D 5
  6. 6. Elasticity and Total Revenue  Total revenue = price * quantity demanded at this price  TR= p * q  As p decreases  If D elastic, TR increases  If D inelastic, TR decreases  If D unit elastic, TR unchanged 6
  7. 7. Price Elasticity and the Linear D Curve  Linear D curve – Constant slope – Different elasticity – D becomes less elastic as we move downward  D upper half: elastic  D lower half: inelastic  D midpoint: unit elastic 7
  8. 8. Demand, Price Elasticity, and Total Revenue Where D is elastic, a lower P increases TR Where D is inelastic, a lower P decreases TR TR reaches a maximum at the rate of output where D is unit elastic D 90 60 10 70 Price per unit $100 80 50 40 30 20 b a d e 800 500 200 100 Quantity per period 1,000 0 900 Total revenue $25,000 500 Quantity per period 1,000 0 (a) Demand and price elasticity (b) Total revenue Total revenue Unit elastic, ED =1 Elastic, ED >1 Inelastic, ED <1 c 8
  9. 9. Constant-Elasticity Demand Curves  Perfectly elastic D curve – Horizontal; ED = ∞ – Consumers don’t tolerate P increases  Perfectly inelastic D curve – Vertical; ED = 0 – ‘Price is no object’  Unit-elastic D curve – %∆p causes an exact opposite %∆q 9
  10. 10. Perfectly elastic D curve Versus Perfectly inelastic D curve 10
  11. 11. Constant-Elasticity Demand Curves 0 Quantity per period Price per unit p ED = ∞ (a) Perfectly elastic D Price per unit ED’’ = 0 (b) Perfectly inelastic ED ’’ = 1 (c) Unit elastic D’ 0 Quantity per period Q Price per unit $10 6 0 Quantity per period 60 100 D’’ a Consumers demand all quantity offered for sale at p, but demand nothing at a price above p Consumers demand Q regardless of price Total revenue is the same for each p-q combination b 11
  12. 12. Summary of Price Elasticity of Demand Effects of a 10 Percent Increase in Price 12
  13. 13. Determinants of Price Elasticity of D  ED is greater: – The greater the availability of substitutes, and the more similar the substitutes – The more important the good as a share of the consumer’s budget – The longer the period of adjustment (time) 13
  14. 14. Demand Becomes More Elastic over Time Dw Price per unit $1.25 1.00 Dm Quantity per day 95 100 75 50 0 Dy e Dy is more elastic than Dm , which is more elastic than Dw Dw: one week after the price increase Dm: one month after the price increase Dy: one year after the price increase 14
  15. 15. Elasticity Estimates  Short run – Consumers have little time to adjust  Long run – Consumers can fully adjust to a price change  Demand is more elastic in the long run 15
  16. 16. Selected Price Elasticities of Demand (Absolute Values) 16
  17. 17. 2. Price Elasticity of Supply  Elasticity – Responsiveness  Price elasticity of supply – Producers’ responsiveness to a change in price – Percentage change in quantity supplied divided by percentage change in price 17
  18. 18. Price Elasticity of Supply  Law of supply  ES positive 2 / ) ' ( 2 / ) ' ( % % p p p q q q E p q E S S         
  19. 19. Categories of ES  If %∆q < %∆p – ES between 0 and 1 – Inelastic S  If %∆q > %∆p – ES greater than 1 – Elastic S  If %∆q = %∆p – ES = 1 – Unit elastic S
  20. 20. Constant-Elasticity Supply Curves  Perfectly elastic S curve – Horizontal; ES = ∞ – Producers supply 0 at a price below P  Perfectly inelastic S curve – Vertical; ES = 0 – Goods in fixed supply  Unit-elastic S curve – %∆p causes an exact same %∆q – S curve is a ray from the origin
  21. 21. Constant-Elasticity Supply Curves 0 Quantity per period Price per unit p ES = ∞ (a) Perfectly elastic S Price per unit ES’ = 0 (b) Perfectly inelastic ES’’ = 1 (c) Unit elastic S’ 0 Quantity per period Q Price per unit $10 5 0 Quantity per period 10 20 S’’ Firms supply any amount of output demanded at p, but supply 0 at prices below p. Quantity supplied is independent of the price Any %∆p results in the same %∆q supplied. 21
  22. 22. Determinants of Supply Elasticity  ES is greater: – If the marginal cost rises slowly as output expands – The longer the period of adjustment (time)
  23. 23. Supply Becomes More Elastic over Time Sw Price per unit 1.00 $1.25 Quantity per day 110 200 0 100 140 Sm Sy Sw: one week after the price increase Sm: one month after the price increase Sy: one year after the price increase Sw is less elastic than Sm, which is less elastic than Sy 23
  24. 24. 3. Income Elasticity of Demand  Demand responsiveness to a change in consumer income  Percentage change in demand divided by the percentage change in income that caused it  Inferior goods – Negative income elasticity  Normal goods – Positive income elasticity 24
  25. 25. Income Elasticity of Demand  Normal goods – Income inelastic • Elasticity between 0 and 1 • Necessities – Income elastic • Elasticity > 1 • Luxuries 25
  26. 26. Selected Income Elasticities of Demand 26
  27. 27. The Market for Food and ‘The Farm Problem’  Demand  Price inelastic  Total revenue falls when P falls  Income inelastic  D increases  Technological improvements  S increases 27
  28. 28. The Demand for Grain D 5 10 11 Billions of bushels per year 0 Price per bushel $5 4 3 2 1 The D for grain tends to be inelastic. As the market P falls, so does TR. 28
  29. 29. The Effect on Increases in Demand and Supply on Farm Revenue S’ D’ D 5 10 14 Billions of bushels per year 0 Price per bushel $8 4 S Technological advance - sharp increase in S Increase in consumer income - small increase in D Drop in P Drop in total revenue 29
  30. 30. 4. Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand  Responsiveness of D for one good to changes in P of another good  %∆ in demand for one good divided by %∆ in price of another good – If positive: substitutes – If negative: complements – If zero: unrelated 30
  31. 31. Price Elasticity and Tax Incidence  Tax – Decrease in S by the amount of tax  Tax incidence – Consumers: high P – Producers: net-of-tax receipt 31
  32. 32. Price Elasticity and Tax Incidence  The more price elastic the D: – The more tax producers pay – The less tax consumers pay  The more elastic the S: – The less tax producers pay – The more tax consumers pay 32
  33. 33. Effects of Price Elasticity of D on Tax Incidence St S D’ St S D $0.20 Tax Price per ounce $1.15 1.00 0.95 Millions of ounces per day 10 9 0 $0.20 Tax 10 7 Price per ounce $1.05 1.00 0.85 (a) Less elastic demand (b) More elastic demand The more elastic the D curve, the more tax is paid by producers (lower net-of-tax receipt) 33
  34. 34. Effects of Price Elasticity of Supply on Tax Incidence St’ S’ D’’ $0.20 Tax Price per ounce $1.15 1.00 0.95 (a) More elastic supply St” S” D’’ $0.20 Tax 10 9 Price per ounce $1.05 1.00 0.85 (b) Less elastic supply Millions of ounces per day 10 8 0 The more elastic the S curve, the more tax is paid by consumers as a higher price. 34
  35. 35. Questions? 35

