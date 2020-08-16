Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1|Coevolve Pty Limited | © Copyright 2017/in/vinaypandey04 thisisvinayp #3 DPDK – Data Plane Development Kit NIC NIC Kerne...
2|Coevolve Pty Limited | © Copyright 2017/in/vinaypandey04 thisisvinayp #3 DPDK Use Cases Router Next Generation Firewalls...
3|Coevolve Pty Limited | © Copyright 2017/in/vinaypandey04 thisisvinayp #3 Legacy IPSEC Flow Crypto Cores CPU Cores NIC Ca...
4|Coevolve Pty Limited | © Copyright 2017/in/vinaypandey04 thisisvinayp #3 IPSEC Flow with DPDK Crypto Cores CPU Cores NIC...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DPDK - Data Plane Development Kit

59 views

Published on

Introduction to Intel DPDK - Data Plane Development Kit

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DPDK - Data Plane Development Kit

  1. 1. 1|Coevolve Pty Limited | © Copyright 2017/in/vinaypandey04 thisisvinayp #3 DPDK – Data Plane Development Kit NIC NIC Kernel Space Kernel Space Stack Stack Network Driver Network Driver Virtual Machine Virtual Machine DPDK Libraries DPDK PMD User SpaceUser Space Standard Way DPDK Way Created by Intel in 2010 Made available under a permissive open source license Without DPDK, packet processing is through the kernel network stack which is interrupt-driven. Each time NIC receives incoming packets, there is a kernel interrupt to process the packets and a context switch from kernel space to user space. This creates delay. With the DPDK, there is no need for interrupts, as the processing happens in user space using Poll mode drivers. These poll mode drivers can poll data directly from NIC, thus provide fast switching by completely bypassing kernel space. This improves the throughput rate of data. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Without DPDK With DPDK Performance can increase by 4-5x
  2. 2. 2|Coevolve Pty Limited | © Copyright 2017/in/vinaypandey04 thisisvinayp #3 DPDK Use Cases Router Next Generation Firewalls Traffic Generator DPDK with IPSEC In Telecom Industry – For faster packet processing in 4G/5G network And Many more..
  3. 3. 3|Coevolve Pty Limited | © Copyright 2017/in/vinaypandey04 thisisvinayp #3 Legacy IPSEC Flow Crypto Cores CPU Cores NIC Card Kernel Stack UDP Netlink IKE Configuration and management plane IP IPSEC
  4. 4. 4|Coevolve Pty Limited | © Copyright 2017/in/vinaypandey04 thisisvinayp #3 IPSEC Flow with DPDK Crypto Cores CPU Cores NIC Card DPDK UDP Netlink IKE Configuration and management plane IP IPSEC

×