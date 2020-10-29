Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modernizing the monolithic architecture to container-based (microservices) architecture Vinay Kumar @vinaykuma201
• ORACLE ACE • Head of Application & Integration Architect • Author of “Beginning Oracle WebCenter portal 12c” • Blogger- ...
Agenda 4 • What is monilithic • Why modernize the monolithic • Microservices vs Monolithic • Microservice core principles ...
A monolithic application is self-contained, and independent from other computing applications. The design philosophy is th...
Monolithic 6 Client Business logic Data Access Layer Database ADF/WCP Oracle SOA Suite OSB DS Database WebLogic
Traditional server side app architecture
A monolithic per se may not be bad thing at all.
Why (not) modernize the monolithic
Microservices 1 0 Microservices is a software development technique that arranges an application as a collection of lossel...
Microservices vs Monolithic 1 2
Where you stand? Monolithic PeopleProcessTechnology Digital Alignment Fast waterfall/Agile API- Driven Early Agility Integ...
Closer look of microservices architecture 1 4
1 5 Is the Change Worth It?
16 Microservice architecture patterns Ref:https://microservices.io/
17 Microservice core principles 1. Single Responsibility (Bounded Context) 2. Domain Driven Design 3. Encapsulation (Black...
18 Modernize the monolithic application Monolithic Service Service Service Service Microservice Architecture
The Big Bang rewrite guarantees is a only Big Bang!
Best way – incrementally!
21 Strangler pattern
22 Strangler pattern • Build an abstraction layer • Stop digging the grave. • Rewrite/replace existing features • Remove t...
23 Strangler Application pattern • Transform • Coexist • Eliminate
Modernize the monolithic application – reroute request to services Monolithic Feature M Monolithic Service API GW
25 Common terms in Domain-driven design • Domain driven design - is an approach to software development that centers the d...
26 Slice the monilithic into microservices • Identify the Bounded Contexts in your application design : A Bounded Context ...
27 Slice the monilithic into microservices- contd… • Analyze the relationship between the pages in your existing UI—: Need...
Traditional Banking system Contact History Account Booking Order Credit offer Debit card Customer Interest Credit card Rat...
Find out bounded context candidates Contact History Account Booking Order Credit offer Debit card Customer Interest Credit...
Bounded context candidates • Card • Customer • Account • Credit # Decompose your bounded context further
Choose Sub-domain Rating Contact History Setting Customer Interest Booking Transact ion Account Credit order Direct debit ...
Bounded contex == microservice? Sub-domain == microservice?
Domain & Events
Big Monolithic application Monolithic App Customer Card Account Credit Virtual Machine (s)
Slice with service and APIs Monolithic App Virtual Machine (s) Customer Service Card Service Account Service Credit Servic...
Modern High level container based architecture Event Management (Pub/Sub) Customer Service Card Service Account Service Cr...
3 7 Process of container-based microservice reconstruction Plan to slice monolithic
Summary 3 8 • Monolithic is not always bad but think to modernize if you requires. • Dont rewrite fully, change incrementa...
Questions? 3 9
  1. 1. Modernizing the monolithic architecture to container-based (microservices) architecture Vinay Kumar @vinaykuma201
  2. 2. • ORACLE ACE • Head of Application & Integration Architect • Author of “Beginning Oracle WebCenter portal 12c” • Blogger- http://www.techartifact.com/blogs • https://www.linkedin.com/in/vinaykumar2/ • @vinaykuma201 2 About me
  3. 3. Agenda 4 • What is monilithic • Why modernize the monolithic • Microservices vs Monolithic • Microservice core principles & patterns • Modernizing a monolithic • Implementig new features as service. • Extracting modules into service. • Modern High level architecture.
  4. 4. A monolithic application is self-contained, and independent from other computing applications. The design philosophy is that the application is responsible not just for a particular task, but can perform every step needed to complete a particular function. Monolithic
  5. 5. Monolithic 6 Client Business logic Data Access Layer Database ADF/WCP Oracle SOA Suite OSB DS Database WebLogic
  6. 6. Traditional server side app architecture
  7. 7. A monolithic per se may not be bad thing at all.
  8. 8. Why (not) modernize the monolithic
  9. 9. Microservices 1 0 Microservices is a software development technique that arranges an application as a collection of lossely coupled services.
  10. 10. 11Document Title - Name - Function - Business Unit DD/MM/YYYY
  11. 11. Microservices vs Monolithic 1 2
  12. 12. Where you stand? Monolithic PeopleProcessTechnology Digital Alignment Fast waterfall/Agile API- Driven Early Agility Integration Agile
  13. 13. Closer look of microservices architecture 1 4
  14. 14. 1 5 Is the Change Worth It?
  15. 15. 16 Microservice architecture patterns Ref:https://microservices.io/
  16. 16. 17 Microservice core principles 1. Single Responsibility (Bounded Context) 2. Domain Driven Design 3. Encapsulation (Black Box) 4. Service Discovery 5. Decentralisation 6. Independently Deployable 7. Culture of Automation 8. Standardized API Mechanism with a Published Contract 9. Highly observable 10.Resiliency and Failure Isolation 11.Appropriate Security
  17. 17. 18 Modernize the monolithic application Monolithic Service Service Service Service Microservice Architecture
  18. 18. The Big Bang rewrite guarantees is a only Big Bang!
  19. 19. Best way – incrementally!
  20. 20. 21 Strangler pattern
  21. 21. 22 Strangler pattern • Build an abstraction layer • Stop digging the grave. • Rewrite/replace existing features • Remove the release cycles
  22. 22. 23 Strangler Application pattern • Transform • Coexist • Eliminate
  23. 23. Modernize the monolithic application – reroute request to services Monolithic Feature M Monolithic Service API GW
  24. 24. 25 Common terms in Domain-driven design • Domain driven design - is an approach to software development that centers the development on programming a domain model that has a rich understanding of the processes and rules of a domain. • Domain- Represents what an organization does • Sub Domain - DDD implies domain decomposing into sub-domains, to ease their modelling and comprehension. • Bounded context- Bounded Context is a central pattern in Domain-Driven Design. It is the focus of DDD's strategic design section which is all about dealing with large models and teams.
  25. 25. 26 Slice the monilithic into microservices • Identify the Bounded Contexts in your application design : A Bounded Context is a shared conceptual framework that constrains the meaning of a number of entities within a larger set of business models. In an airline application, flight booking would be one Bounded Context, while the airline loyalty program would be a different Bounded Context. Although they may share terms (such as “flight”), the way in which those terms are used and defined can be quite different. • Find out the Bounded Context that is the smallest and least costly to refactor : Rank your other Bounded Contexts in order of complexity from least complex to most complex. You’ll want to start with the least complex Bounded Contexts in order to prove out the value of your refactoring (and shake out any problems in adopting the process) before you take on the more complex (and potentially costly) refactoring tasks. • Conceptually plan out the microservices within the context- Plan out a rough URL structure and overall responsibility of your microservices by applying the Entity, Aggregate, and Service patterns.
  26. 26. 27 Slice the monilithic into microservices- contd… • Analyze the relationship between the pages in your existing UI—: Need to group screens together into a set of logical Flows. A Flow is a simple concept—it’s a group of screens that connect from one to another to perform a single user task like booking a flight in a travel website, or checking out a cart in a retail website. The notion here is that you have a limited number of Flows in your UI and that each Flow will correspond to a small set of microservices that represent the concepts that are being manipulated. • Follow the principle of least surprise to the related aspects of the model manipulation: Try making some simple assumptions that apply this principle; for instance, if you have flows that query a particular domain aspect, you can assume that it is likely that this domain aspect should also be updated, even if you don’t have a flow for that. • Size your Chunk: Plan out a rough URL structure and overall responsibility of your microservices by applying the Entity, Aggregate, and Service patterns from. • Decide whether to develop an entire chunk at a time, or each chunk as a series of service
  27. 27. Traditional Banking system Contact History Account Booking Order Credit offer Debit card Customer Interest Credit card Rating Setting Credit line Installment Direct debit Credit contract Direct debit Transaction Account Statment
  28. 28. Find out bounded context candidates Contact History Account Booking Order Credit offer Debit card Customer Interest Credit card Rating Setting Credit line Installment Direct debit Credit contract Direct debit Transaction Account Statement Customer Credit Card Account
  29. 29. Bounded context candidates • Card • Customer • Account • Credit # Decompose your bounded context further
  30. 30. Choose Sub-domain Rating Contact History Setting Customer Interest Booking Transact ion Account Credit order Direct debit Statement Sub-Domain?? Entities?? Support Sub- Domain/Context
  31. 31. Bounded contex == microservice? Sub-domain == microservice?
  32. 32. Domain & Events
  33. 33. Big Monolithic application Monolithic App Customer Card Account Credit Virtual Machine (s)
  34. 34. Slice with service and APIs Monolithic App Virtual Machine (s) Customer Service Card Service Account Service Credit Service API API A P I M a n a g e m e n t
  35. 35. Modern High level container based architecture Event Management (Pub/Sub) Customer Service Card Service Account Service Credit Service API API A P I M a n a g e m e n t vContainer 1 Container 2 Container 3 Container 4 Container Management platform User interface Container x
  36. 36. 3 7 Process of container-based microservice reconstruction Plan to slice monolithic
  37. 37. Summary 3 8 • Monolithic is not always bad but think to modernize if you requires. • Dont rewrite fully, change incrementally. • Make the split right – Bounded context. • Decompose Domain , sub-domain and bounded context. • Bounded context is not a microservices. • Service should follow single responsibility principle. • Services should also conform the common closure principle (Things can changes and pack together.) • Have indepedent deployable unit as container. • API and container management platform is required.
  38. 38. Questions? 3 9

