Kafka and event driven architecture -apacoug20

Event-driven architecture in APIs and microservice are very important topics if you are developing modern applications with new technology, platforms. This session explains what is Kafka and how we can use in event-driven architecture. This session explains the basic concepts of publisher, subscriber, streams, and connect. Explain how Kafka works. The session covers developing different functions with different programming languages and shows how they can share messages by using Kafka. What are the options we have in Oracle stack? Which tool make it possible event-driven architecture in Oracle stack. Speaker will also explain Oracle Event HUB, OCI streaming, and Oracle AQ implementation.