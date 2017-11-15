Ppt trình chiếu

Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 1 Công nghệ dạy học CÔNG CỤ ĐÁNH GIÁ GVHD: Nguyễn Ngọc Hoa 1. Nguyễn Thành Đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 2 Nội dung chính Tổng quan về kiểm tra đánh giá Các hình thức kiểm tra đánh ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 3 TỔNG QUAN VỀ KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ 1 I 2 3 4 5 Kiểm tra đánh giá là gì? Mục đí...
Công nghệ dạy học Công cụ đánh giá 4 * Kiểm tra nhằm thu thập số liệu, chứng cứ xem xét, soát xét lại công việc thực tế =>...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 5 - Công khai hóa nhận định về năng lực và kết quả học tập của mỗi học sinh ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 6 * Đối với học sinh: Ý nghĩa Về phát triển năng lực giáo dục Về giáo dưỡng ...
Công nghệ dạy học Đối với giáo viên (điều chỉnh) 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 7 Ý nghĩa Đối với cán bộ quản lí giáo dục Tổn...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 8 Kiểm tra đánh giá có vai trò rất to lớn đến việc nâng cao chất lượng đào t...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 9 - Không nên đánh giá năng lực HS qua một bài kiểm tra. - Tránh có lời nói ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 10 PHÂN LOẠI KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ 1. Kiểm tra thường xuyên. 2. Kiểm tra định kỳ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 11 Khái niệm: Hình thức kiểm tra này còn được gọi là kiểm tra hàng ngày vì n...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 12 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot 1. Kiểm tra thường xuyên. C...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 13 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot 2. Kiểm tra định kỳ. Mục đí...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 14 Kiểm tra định kỳ thường được tiến hành sau khi:  Học xong một số chương....
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 15 3. Kiểm tra tổng kết. Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Mục đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 16 CÁC HÌNH THỨC KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ Kiểm tra miệng III 1 Kiểm tra viết Kiểm t...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 17 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra miệng1 Kiểm tra mi...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 18 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Tác dụng:  Thu hút được sự...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 19 Yêu cầu:  Tạo điều kiện cho tất cả học sinh trả lời.  Giáo viên nghiên ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 20 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra viế...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 21 Tác dụng:  Cùng một lúc kiểm tra được tất cả lớp trong một thời gian nhấ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 22 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Lưu ý:  Ra ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 23 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số câu h...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 24 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 25 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 26 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra viết2 Một số vấn đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 27 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra viết2 Một số vấn đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 28 Kiểm tra viết2 Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TRẮC NGHIỆM...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 29 Kiểm tra viết2 Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TRẮC NGHIỆM...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 30 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 31 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 32 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 33 Kiểm tra thực hành3 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tr...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 34 CÁC CÔNG CỤ, PHẦN MỀM HỖ TRỢIV Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kah...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 35 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot McMIX Tổng quan - McMIX là ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 36 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot McMIX Ưu điểm  Hoàn toàn m...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 37 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot McMIX Hạn chế  Phần mềm cò...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 38 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Tổng q...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 39 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Ưu điể...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 40 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Ưu điể...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 41 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Ưu điể...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 42 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Hạn ch...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 43 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Socrative Tổng quan Công cụ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 44 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Socrative Ưu điểm  Phần mề...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 45 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Socrative Hạn chế  Chỉ đưa...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 46 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot GoFormative Tổng quan  GoF...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 47 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Ưu điểm  Miễn phí  Học si...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 48 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Ưu điểm  Có nhiều cách để ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 49 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot GoFormative Hạn chế  Lớp h...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 50 KAHOOT 1. Kahoot là gì? 2. Ứng dụng Kahoot vào việc dạy học: 3. Ưu nhược ...
Công nghệ dạy học 1. Kahoot là gì? Chơi game Giao diện đẹp Khả năng kết nối mọi người cao Ứng dụng học tập Tiết học trở nê...
Công nghệ dạy học 2. Ứng dụng Kahoot vào việc dạy học Tạo bài tập / bài kiểm tra Tạo cuộc thảo luận nhỏ Tạo không khí cạnh...
Công nghệ dạy học 3. Ưu, nhược điểm Ưu điểm Nhược điểm Học mà chơi Rất đơn giản, nhẹ và tiện dụng GV có thể loại những ...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 54 Bảng thống kê Công cụ Tiêu chí Kahoot (15 trong top 100 tool) Socrative (...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 55 Tại sao chọn Kahoot? Kahoot (15 trong top 100 tool) Socrative (55 trong t...
Công nghệ dạy học 4. Một số tình huống khi sử dụng Kahoot o Giai đoạn sử dụng o Áp dụng o Điều kiện cơ sở vật chất 15/11/2...
Công nghệ dạy học 1. Đầu giờ học: Tạo động cơ hứng thú vào bài mới, GV có thể sử dụng Kahoot để tạo các câu trắc nghiệm ki...
Công nghệ dạy học Đọc hiểu Ôn luyện từ vựng Minh họa hình ảnh Thảo luận ngắn 4. Một số tình huống sử dụng Kahoot Áp dụng 1...
Công nghệ dạy học Phòng học có máy tính Học sinh có trang bị smartphone Kết nối Internet. 4. Một số tình huống sử dụng Kah...
Công nghệ dạy học Bài dạy cụ thể Bài 21 lớp 10: Mạng thông tin toàn cầu Internet (tiết 1) Thời gian áp dụng: sau khi học...
Công nghệ dạy học Chắc chắn bài kiểm tra bằng Kahoot này sẽ được thực hiện Đảm bảo rằng các câu hỏi nằm trong khả năng trả...
Công nghệ dạy học Tài liệu tham khảo [1] Đại Học Dân Lập Hải Phòng. (2017). Haiphong Private University. Retrieved 26 Sept...
Công nghệ dạy học Tài liệu tham khảo [5] Trường. (2015). Mcmix_ThoTruong_2015. Slideshare.net. Retrieved 28 September 2017...
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 64 www.kahoot.it - Nhập Game Pin - Nhập Nickname
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 65
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 66
Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 67
Công nghệ dạy học MÁC Ơ N 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 68
Ppt trình chiếu

  1. 1. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 1 Công nghệ dạy học CÔNG CỤ ĐÁNH GIÁ GVHD: Nguyễn Ngọc Hoa 1. Nguyễn Thành Được 2. Nguyễn Thị Hồng Nhung 3. Nguyễn Thị Kim Quyên 4. Trần Ngọc Thư 5. Huỳnh Thị Thanh Viên
  2. 2. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 2 Nội dung chính Tổng quan về kiểm tra đánh giá Các hình thức kiểm tra đánh giá Phân loại kiểm tra đánh giá Các công cụ, phần mềm hỗ trợ Kahoot
  3. 3. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 3 TỔNG QUAN VỀ KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ 1 I 2 3 4 5 Kiểm tra đánh giá là gì? Mục đích Ý nghĩa Vai trò Một số lưu ý Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  4. 4. Công nghệ dạy học Công cụ đánh giá 4 * Kiểm tra nhằm thu thập số liệu, chứng cứ xem xét, soát xét lại công việc thực tế => Đánh giá và nhận xét Khái niệm * Đánh giá là việc đưa ra những kết luận, nhận định, phán xét về trình độ học sinh. Kiểm tra Đánh giá Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot 15/11/2017
  5. 5. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 5 - Công khai hóa nhận định về năng lực và kết quả học tập của mỗi học sinh và tập thể lớp. - Giúp cho giáo viên có cơ sở thực tế để nhận ra những điểm mạnh và điểm yếu của mình. Mục đích Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  6. 6. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 6 * Đối với học sinh: Ý nghĩa Về phát triển năng lực giáo dục Về giáo dưỡng Về phát triển năng lực nhận thức Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  7. 7. Công nghệ dạy học Đối với giáo viên (điều chỉnh) 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 7 Ý nghĩa Đối với cán bộ quản lí giáo dục Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  8. 8. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 8 Kiểm tra đánh giá có vai trò rất to lớn đến việc nâng cao chất lượng đào tạo. Kết quả của kiểm tra đánh giá là cơ sở để điều chỉnh hoạt động dạy, hoạt động học và quản lý giáo dục. => Kiểm tra đánh giá đúng thực tế, chính xác và khách quan sẽ giúp người học tự tin, hăng say, nâng cao năng lực sáng tạo trong học tập. Vai trò Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  9. 9. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 9 - Không nên đánh giá năng lực HS qua một bài kiểm tra. - Tránh có lời nói nặng nề, phạt học sinh. - Nên khuyến khích, động viên những tiến bộ của học sinh - Khi phát hiện được nguyên nhân những sai sót, lệch lạc nên có biện pháp giúp đỡ kịp thời. Lưu ý Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  10. 10. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 10 PHÂN LOẠI KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ 1. Kiểm tra thường xuyên. 2. Kiểm tra định kỳ. 3. Kiểm tra tổng kết. Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot II
  11. 11. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 11 Khái niệm: Hình thức kiểm tra này còn được gọi là kiểm tra hàng ngày vì nó được diễn ra hàng ngày. Mục đích:  Kịp thời điều chỉnh hoạt động dạy học của thầy giáo và học sinh.  Thúc đẩy học sinh cố gắng tích cực làm việc một cách liên tục, có hệ thống.  Tạo điều kiện vững chắc để quá trình dạy học chuyển dần sang những bước mới. Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot 1. Kiểm tra thường xuyên.
  12. 12. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 12 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot 1. Kiểm tra thường xuyên. Cách tiến hành: • Quan sát hoạt động của lớp, của mỗi học sinh có tính hệ thống. • Qua quá trình học bài mới. • Qua việc ôn tập, củng cố bài cũ. • Qua việc vận dụng tri thức vào thực tiễn.
  13. 13. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 13 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot 2. Kiểm tra định kỳ. Mục đích:  Giúp thầy trò nhìn nhận lại kết quả hoạt động sau một thời gian nhất định.  Đánh giá được việc nắm tri thức, kỹ năng, kỹ xảo của học sinh sau một thời hạn nhất định.  Giúp cho học sinh củng cố, mở rộng tri thức đã học.  Tạo cơ sở để học sinh tiếp tục học sang những phần mới, chương mới.
  14. 14. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 14 Kiểm tra định kỳ thường được tiến hành sau khi:  Học xong một số chương.  Học xong một phần chương trình.  Học xong một học kỳ. Chú ý: Do kiểm tra sau một số bài, chương, học kỳ của một môn học nên khối lượng tri thức, kỹ năng, kỹ xảo nằm trong phạm vi kiểm tra là tương đối lớn. Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot 2. Kiểm tra định kỳ.
  15. 15. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 15 3. Kiểm tra tổng kết. Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Mục đích:  Đánh giá kết quả chung.  Củng cố, mở rộng toàn bộ tri thức đã học từ đầu năm, đầu môn học, đầu giáo trình.  Tạo điều kiện để học sinh chuyển sang học môn học mới, năm học mới. Hình thức kiểm tra tổng kết được thực hiện vào cuối giáo trình, cuối môn học, cuối năm. Kiểm tra tổng kết thường được tiến hành sau khi:
  16. 16. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 16 CÁC HÌNH THỨC KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ Kiểm tra miệng III 1 Kiểm tra viết Kiểm tra thực hành 2 3 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  17. 17. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 17 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra miệng1 Kiểm tra miệng được tiến hành khi:  Trước khi học bài mới  Trong quá trình học bài mới  Sau khi học xong bài mới  Thi cuối học kỳ  Thi cuối năm học
  18. 18. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 18 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Tác dụng:  Thu hút được sự chú ý của học sinh.  Thúc đẩy cho học sinh học tập thường xuyên, có hệ thống, liên tục.  Giúp học sinh rèn luyện kĩ năng biểu đạt bằng ngôn ngữ. Nhược điểm:  Một bộ phận học sinh thường thụ động trong khi kiểm tra.  Mất nhiều thời gian. Kiểm tra miệng1
  19. 19. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 19 Yêu cầu:  Tạo điều kiện cho tất cả học sinh trả lời.  Giáo viên nghiên cứu kỹ những kiến thức cơ.  Dung lượng kiến thức vừa phải, sát trình độ học sinh, học sinh có thể trả lời ngắn gọn trong vài phút.  Sau khi nêu câu hỏi, cần có thời gian ngắn để học sinh chuẩn bị  Thái độ và cách ứng xử của giáo viên đối với học sinh có ảnh hưởng trong kiểm tra. Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra miệng1
  20. 20. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 20 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra viết được tiến hành khi:  Sau khi học xong một phần  Sau khi học xong một chương, nhiều chương.  Sau khi học xong toàn giáo trình  Sau khi hết học kì hoặc năm học
  21. 21. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 21 Tác dụng:  Cùng một lúc kiểm tra được tất cả lớp trong một thời gian nhất định.  Có thể kiểm tra từ một vấn đề nhỏ đến một vấn đề lớn hơn.  Giúp học sinh phát triển năng lực diễn đạt bằng ngôn ngữ viết. Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  22. 22. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 22 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Lưu ý:  Ra đề bài phải rõ ràng, chính xác.  Giáo dục cho các em tinh thần tự giác, nghiêm túc trong khi làm bài.  Tạo điều kiện cho học sinh làm bài không làm cho các em mất tập trung tư tưởng, phân tán chú ý.  Thu bài đúng giờ, chấm bài cẩn thận, trả bài đúng hạn.  Có nhận xét chính xác, cụ thể.  Khuyến khích học sinh tiến bộ, nhắc nhở học sinh sa sút.
  23. 23. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 23 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số câu hỏi thường gặp trong kiểm tra viết:  Câu hỏi với mục đích đòi hỏi học sinh phải tái hiện các kiến thức sự kiện, đòi hỏi phải ghi nhớ và trình bày một cách chính xác, hệ thống, chọn lọc.  Câu hỏi yêu cầu năng lực nhận thức, đòi hỏi học sinh phải thông hiểu, phân tích, tổng hợp, khái quát hóa, hệ thống hóa, vận dụng tri thức vào tình huống cụ thể.
  24. 24. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 24 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TRẮC NGHIỆM Câu hỏi • Nội dung câu hỏi thuộc phần kiến thức quan trọng của chương trình • Câu dẫn phải trực tiếp hoặc một vấn đề cụ thể, không nên trích dẫn SGK. • Phương án nhiễu hợp lý, xây dựng dựa trên các lỗi mà HS thường mắc phải. • Mỗi câu hỏi chỉ có một đáp án đúng, chính xác nhất.
  25. 25. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 25 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TRẮC NGHIỆM Nguyên tắc viết câu dẫn - Đưa “ý chính” của câu hỏi vào câu dẫn, không nên đưa vào các phương án lựa chọn. - Sắp xếp câu dẫn hợp lý. - Làm nổi bật nội dung bằng cách in nghiêng, đậm hoặc gạch chân.
  26. 26. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 26 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra viết2 Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TRẮC NGHIỆM Phương án lựa chọn • Câu hỏi khách quan đa lựa chọn có từ 3-5 phương án. • Các phương án lựa chọn nên có độ dài tương xứng. • Tránh đưa ra các phương án lựa chọn chồng chéo, có sự trùng lặp, nối tiếp với nhau. • Tránh các câu hỏi “gợi ý” hoặc “kết nối”, đáp án của câu này được tìm thấy hoặc phụ thuộc vào câu khác.
  27. 27. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 27 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra viết2 Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TRẮC NGHIỆM Phương án lựa chọn Ví dụ
  28. 28. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 28 Kiểm tra viết2 Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TRẮC NGHIỆM Phương án nhiễu - Phương án nhiễu được đưa ra nhằm “thu hút” những học sinh không hoàn toàn nắm vững nội dung/kiến thức. - Tất cả các phương án nhiễu phải có tính hợp lý. Đó thường là những hiểu lầm những sai sót học sinh thường mắc.. Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Ví dụ
  29. 29. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 29 Kiểm tra viết2 Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TRẮC NGHIỆM Cách tính điểm Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Lấy điểm toàn bài là 10 điểm và chia đều cho tổng số câu hỏi. Số câu Điểm mỗi câu/ thang điểm 10 20 0,5 40 0,25 Ví dụ Lưu ý: cách tính này không phân biệt vị thế câu hỏi ở các bậc tư duy khác nhau.
  30. 30. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 30 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TỰ LUẬN Câu hỏi • Câu hỏi phải đánh giá nội dung quan trọng của chương trình; • Câu hỏi phải phù hợp với các tiêu chí ra đề kiểm tra về mặt trình bày và số điểm tương ứng; • Câu hỏi yêu cầu học sinh phải vận dụng kiến thức vào các tình huống mới; • Câu hỏi thể hiện rõ nội dung và cấp độ tư duy cần đo; • Khi viết câu hỏi nên chú ý các vấn đề: Độ dài của bài làm (câu trả lời); Mục đích bài kiểm tra; Thời gian để viết bài kiểm tra; Các tiêu chí cần đạt.
  31. 31. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 31 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TỰ LUẬN Phân loại câu hỏi Tự luận ngắn hay viết trả lời có giới hạn Ví dụ:  Tại sao các cơn lốc hay xảy ra vào mùa hè hơn mùa đông?  Tại sao cà chua có lợi cho sức khỏe hơn là khoai tây rán? Ví dụ:  Giải thích việc nông dân sử dụng phân bón trong trồng trọt có thể làm ô nhiễm hồ và suối.  Nêu các sự kiện chính dẫn đến trận quyết chiến Điện Biên Phủ. Tự luận trả lời dài hay viết trả lời mở rộng
  32. 32. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 32 Kiểm tra viết2 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Một số vấn đề khi biên soạn đề kiểm tra ĐỀ THI TỰ LUẬN Nguyên tắc viết câu hỏi -Câu hỏi phải ngắn gọn, vừa đủ để vấn đề rõ ràng -Câu hỏi cần phải cung cấp một nguyên lí tổ chức để viết tự luận. - Nên nhắm đến việc kiểm tra, đánh giá các mục tiêu quan trọng ở mức trí lực cao (nhận thức và tư duy bậc cao). + Câu hỏi nên luyện tập sinh viên tư duy và áp dụng sáng tạo những điều đã học + Câu hỏi không nên dẫn đến các câu trả lời sao chép lại thông tin.
  33. 33. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 33 Kiểm tra thực hành3 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Kiểm tra thực hành được tiến hành khi:  Ở trên lớp.  Trong phòng thí nghiệm.  Trong vườn trường.  Ngoài thiên nhiên. Lưu ý:  Theo dõi trình tự, độ chính xác, trình độ thành thạo của các thao tác.  Kết hợp kiểm tra lý thuyết - cơ sở lý luận của các thao tác thực hành.
  34. 34. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 34 CÁC CÔNG CỤ, PHẦN MỀM HỖ TRỢIV Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot 1. McMIX 2. Articulate Quizmaker 3. Socrative 4. GoFormative 5. Kahoot Tổng quan Ưu điểm Hạn chế
  35. 35. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 35 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot McMIX Tổng quan - McMIX là phần mềm trộn đề thi trắc cho phép bạn tạo ra các đề thi khác nhau từ bộ câu hỏi có sẵn. - McMIX có thể sử dụng trong khâu soạn đề thi cho đề bài môn trắc nghiệm.
  36. 36. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 36 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot McMIX Ưu điểm  Hoàn toàn miễn phí  Giao diện ngôn ngữ Tiếng Việt, hỗ trợ tất cả font chữ Tiếng Việt  Nhập xuất đề dưới dang word, thao tác đơn giản, dễ sử dụng  Tạo được vô số đề hoán vị từ đề gốc  Tự động sinh ra mã đề hoán vị thông minh  Hỗ trợ định dạng đề thi và trang in đề thi
  37. 37. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 37 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot McMIX Hạn chế  Phần mềm còn nhiều lỗi trong quá trình nhập và xuất đề  Không hỗ trợ xuất file PDF  Không hỗ trợ chấm thi tự động  Không hỗ trợ quản lý ngân hàng câu hỏi  Hỗ trợ thi online chưa tốt
  38. 38. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 38 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Tổng quan - Articulate Quizmaker là một công cụ tạo đề thi trắc nghiệm để thí sinh trả lời trên máy tính hoặc trên giấy. - Sử dụng trong khâu soạn đề thi và và cho học sinh thi trên máy hoặc trên giấy.
  39. 39. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 39 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Ưu điểm  Cho phép tạo ra nhiều loại câu hỏi trắc nghiệm ( lên đến 25 loại)
  40. 40. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 40 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Ưu điểm  Có thể chèn các hình ảnh đối tượng, các file đa phương tiện vào trong câu hỏi.  Xuất câu hỏi ra nhiều định dạng như: web động, powerpoint hoặc word.  Người làm biết được kết quả, điểm số sau khi hoàn thành.( Có thể thêm cả giải thích)
  41. 41. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 41 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Ưu điểm  Có phần giám sát và báo cáo kết quả.  Có sự tùy biến cho các câu hỏi ( tùy biến thời gian, số lần sửa).  Thiết kế giao diện đẹp mắt, chuyên nghiệp
  42. 42. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 42 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Articulate Quizmaker Hạn chế  Giao diện tiếng Anh  Không thích hợp với trắc nghiệm các môn Khoa học tự nhiên  Phần mền tính phí
  43. 43. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 43 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Socrative Tổng quan Công cụ giảng dạy câu hỏi thiết bị kết nối mạng
  44. 44. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 44 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Socrative Ưu điểm  Phần mềm miễn phí  Hỗ trợ giáo viên tạo bài kiểm tra trắc nghiệm và bài kiểm tra với câu trả lời ngắn.  Giáo viên có thể xuất báo cáo chi tiết về hiệu suất của học sinh thông qua mail hoặc tải về máy.
  45. 45. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 45 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Socrative Hạn chế  Chỉ đưa hình ảnh, không hỗ trợ video vào bài kiểm tra.  Số lượng học sinh tham gia bị giới hạn: tối đa 20 người.
  46. 46. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 46 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot GoFormative Tổng quan  GoFormative là một công cụ miễn phí cho phép giáo viên sáng tạo bài tập với nhiều lựa chọn đa dạng (trắc nghiệm, câu trả lời ngắn, vẽ, …).  GoFormative được dùng để cho giáo viên tạo đề thi và học sinh truy cập vào trang web để làm bài thi.
  47. 47. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 47 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Ưu điểm  Miễn phí  Học sinh có thể chỉnh sửa trực tiếp bài làm bằng cách viết, vẽ hoặc tải hình lên.  Giáo viên có thể gửi kèm nội dung có trong máy tính cá nhân hoặc từ YouTube vào bài tập. Thêm ảnh, video, link đến trang khác hoặc thêm file Audio Record. GoFormative
  48. 48. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 48 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot Ưu điểm  Có nhiều cách để đưa bài tập cho học sinh: Quick Code, Link, Ember Code hay tải lên Google Classroom.  Giáo viên có thể xem câu trả lời của học sinh để đánh giá, phản hồi đúng lúc.  Học sinh có thể phản hồi thông qua lớp học trên Google. GoFormative
  49. 49. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 49 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot GoFormative Hạn chế  Lớp học chỉ khả dụng với người dùng Google Apps for Education. Do đó học sinh phải có tài khoảng email phù hợp với Google Apps for Education thì mới có thể gửi phản hồi nhận xét về cho giáo viên
  50. 50. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 50 KAHOOT 1. Kahoot là gì? 2. Ứng dụng Kahoot vào việc dạy học: 3. Ưu nhược điểm của Kahoot 4. Một số tình huống sử dụng Kahoot 5. Một số lưu ý khi tạo đề thi trắc nghiệm bằng Kahoot V Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  51. 51. Công nghệ dạy học 1. Kahoot là gì? Chơi game Giao diện đẹp Khả năng kết nối mọi người cao Ứng dụng học tập Tiết học trở nên vui nhộn, thú vị 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 51 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  52. 52. Công nghệ dạy học 2. Ứng dụng Kahoot vào việc dạy học Tạo bài tập / bài kiểm tra Tạo cuộc thảo luận nhỏ Tạo không khí cạnh tranh Khảo sát ý kiến 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 52 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  53. 53. Công nghệ dạy học 3. Ưu, nhược điểm Ưu điểm Nhược điểm Học mà chơi Rất đơn giản, nhẹ và tiện dụng GV có thể loại những người chơi không hợp lệ ra khỏi trò chơi Linh động trong lúc chờ Có thể dùng bất kỳ trình duyệt web nào Hoàn toàn miễn phí.  Chỉ làm việc với các câu hỏi trắc nghiệm  Vì đây là một trò chơi trực tiếp nên người chơi phải ở cùng một phòng trong cùng thời điểm.  Có tối đa 95 ký tự cho các câu hỏi và 60 ký tự cho các câu trả lời 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 53 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  54. 54. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 54 Bảng thống kê Công cụ Tiêu chí Kahoot (15 trong top 100 tool) Socrative (55 trong top 100 tool) McMIX Articulate Quizmaker GoFormative Miễn phí hay có phí Miễn phí Miễn phí Miễn phí Có phí Miễn phí Thích hợp cho bài thi trên giấy Không Không Có Có Không Thích hợp cho bài thi online ở nhà Có Có Không Có Có Thích hợp cho bài thi online trên lớp Có Có Không Có Có Thích hợp trộn và in đề thi Không Không Có Có Không Giao diện Tiếng Việt Không Không Có Không Không Xuất file word Không Không Có Có Không Chấm thi tự động Có Có Không Có Có Chèn video Có Không Không Không Có Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  55. 55. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 55 Tại sao chọn Kahoot? Kahoot (15 trong top 100 tool) Socrative (55 trong top 100 tool) McMIX Articulate Quizmaker GoFormative -Chỉ làm việc với các câu hỏi trắc nghiệm. -Người chơi phải ở cùng một phòng trong cùng thời điểm. -Có giới hạn ký tự. -Chỉ đưa hình ảnh, không hỗ trợ video. -Số lượng tham gia bị giới hạn: tối đa 20 người. -Phần mềm còn nhiều lỗi. -Không hỗ trợ xuất file PDF. -Không hỗ trợ chấm thi tự động. -Không hỗ trợ quản lý ngân hàng câu hỏi. -Không thích hợp với trắc nghiệm các môn Khoa học tự nhiên. -Phần mềm tính phí. -Lớp học chỉ khả dụng với người dùng Google Apps for Education. Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  56. 56. Công nghệ dạy học 4. Một số tình huống khi sử dụng Kahoot o Giai đoạn sử dụng o Áp dụng o Điều kiện cơ sở vật chất 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 56 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  57. 57. Công nghệ dạy học 1. Đầu giờ học: Tạo động cơ hứng thú vào bài mới, GV có thể sử dụng Kahoot để tạo các câu trắc nghiệm kiểm tra bài cũ, dẫn dắt vào bài mới 2. Giữa giờ học: Sau khi học xong 1 đến 2 nội dung của bài học, để thay đổi không khí căng thẳng của lớp và để đánh giá xem mức độ hiểu bài của Hs, GV có thể áp dụng Kahoot giúp Hs ghi nhớ bài học 3. Cuối giờ học: GV sử dụng Kahoot để ôn tập, hệ thống kiến thức của bài. 4. Một số tình huống sử dụng Kahoot Giai đoạn sử dụng 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 57 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  58. 58. Công nghệ dạy học Đọc hiểu Ôn luyện từ vựng Minh họa hình ảnh Thảo luận ngắn 4. Một số tình huống sử dụng Kahoot Áp dụng 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 58 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  59. 59. Công nghệ dạy học Phòng học có máy tính Học sinh có trang bị smartphone Kết nối Internet. 4. Một số tình huống sử dụng Kahoot Điều kiện cơ sở vật chất 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 59 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  60. 60. Công nghệ dạy học Bài dạy cụ thể Bài 21 lớp 10: Mạng thông tin toàn cầu Internet (tiết 1) Thời gian áp dụng: sau khi học xong tiết 1, cho học sinh củng cố bài học bằng một số câu hỏi trắc nghệm với Kahoot. Điều kiện cơ sở vật chất: •Phòng có máy chiếu, loa. •Phòng học có wifi, học sinh có smartphone có thể truy cập Internet (Hoặc phòng máy có mạng Internet). 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 60
  61. 61. Công nghệ dạy học Chắc chắn bài kiểm tra bằng Kahoot này sẽ được thực hiện Đảm bảo rằng các câu hỏi nằm trong khả năng trả lời của học sinh Câu hỏi và câu trả lời ngắn gọn, súc tích (Có tối đa 95 ký tự cho câu hỏi và 60 ký tự cho câu trả lời) Thời gian mỗi câu phù hợp 5. Một số lưu ý khi tạo đề thi trắc nghiệm bằng Kahoot 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 61 Tổng quan Phân loại Hình thức Phần mềm Kahoot
  62. 62. Công nghệ dạy học Tài liệu tham khảo [1] Đại Học Dân Lập Hải Phòng. (2017). Haiphong Private University. Retrieved 26 September 2017, from http://www.hpu.edu.vn/tintuc/HPUSVDHCT-sinhviendanghoc- 20-3059-Mot-So-Cong-Cu-Tuyet-Voi-Ho-Tro-Giao-Vien-Trong-Giang-Day.html [2] Tạo đề thi trắc nghiệm, t. (2017). [TaiMienPhi.Vn] Tạo đề thi trắc nghiệm, trộn câu hỏi trắc nghiệm bằng McMIX trên PC. Thuthuat.taimienphi.vn. Retrieved 26 September 2017, from http://thuthuat.taimienphi.vn/tao-va-tron-de-thi-trac-nghiem- voi-mcmix-3053n.aspx [3] Khái niệm - ĐÁNH GIÁ GIÁO DỤC. (2017). Sites.google.com. Retrieved 26 September 2017, from https://sites.google.com/site/dhanhgiagiaoduc/iii-cac-van-de- ve-doi-moi/1-dhoi-moi-kiem-tra-danh-gia/a-khai-niem [4] Mục đích, ý nghĩa và vai trò - ĐÁNH GIÁ GIÁO DỤC. (2017). Sites.google.com. Retrieved 26 September 2017, from https://sites.google.com/site/dhanhgiagiaoduc/iii-cac-van-de-ve-doi-moi/1-dhoi-moi- kiem-tra-danh-gia/b-muc-dich-y-nghia-va-vai-tro 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 62
  63. 63. Công nghệ dạy học Tài liệu tham khảo [5] Trường. (2015). Mcmix_ThoTruong_2015. Slideshare.net. Retrieved 28 September 2017, from https://www.slideshare.net/TranNguyenThoTruong/mcmixthotruong2015 [6] Các khái niệm cơ bản của kiểm tra, đánh giá - VOER. (2017). Voer.edu.vn. Retrieved 26 September 2017, from https://voer.edu.vn/m/cac-khai-niem-co-ban-cua-kiem-tra-danh-gia/aa5a6c25 [7] Tải phần mềm tạo đề thi trắc nghiệm, Huong Dan tao de thi trac nghiem Full. (2017). Taimienphi.vn. Retrieved 26 September 2017, from http://taimienphi.vn/tk/t%E1%BA%A1o+%C4%91%E1%BB%81+thi+tr%E1%BA%AFc+nghi%E1%BB %87m [8] Kahoot.it – Để Bài Thuyết Trình Của Bạn Khiến Ai Cũng Lắng Nghe . (2017). Ybox.vn. Retrieved 26 September 2017, from http://ybox.vn/ky-nang/kahootit-de-bai-thuyet-trinh-cua-ban-khien-ai-cung- lang-nghe-x6wvlkfdjv [9] walkytalky2016, V. (2016). ỨNG DỤNG CỦA KAHOOT TRONG GIẢNG DẠY VÀ HỌC TẬP. ỨNG DỤNG CNTT TRONG DẠY VÀ HỌC. Retrieved 26 September 2017, from https://walkytalky2016.wordpress.com/2016/12/31/ung-dung-cua-kahoot-trong-giang-day-va-hoc-tap/ [10] Articulate Quizmaker - Tìm với Google. (2017). Google.com.vn. Retrieved 16 October 2017, from https://www.google.com.vn/search?biw=1366&bih=639&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=Articulate+Quizmaker&oq =Articulate+Quizmaker&gs_l=psy-ab.3...36800.36800.0.37845.1.1.0.0.0.0.398.398.3- 1.1.0....0...1.1.64.psy-ab..0.0.0....0.WrQzRbQh2VE#imgrc=MX_B6fCom-ua1M: 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 63
  64. 64. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 64 www.kahoot.it - Nhập Game Pin - Nhập Nickname
  65. 65. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 65
  66. 66. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 66
  67. 67. Công nghệ dạy học 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 67
  68. 68. Công nghệ dạy học MÁC Ơ N 15/11/2017 Công cụ đánh giá 68

