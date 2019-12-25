Get_eBook* The Gospel According to Yeshua's Cat E_pub,TXT

The Gospel According to Yeshua's Cat: A Novel of Jesus of Nazareth A gem of narrative theology, set with unexpected truths in an irresistible story Jesus and the healing of a desert cat Mari is an Egyptian Mau living by her claws on the fringes of the Judean desert. Yeshua ben Yosef is a man with healing hands, seeking solitude in the wastes beyond Qumran. Their paths cross when Yeshua drives away a pack of wild dogs and rescues the wounded cat, carrying her in his arms to a wadi where he settles to pray. An unusual friendship grows up between them, deepened by Yeshua's ability to speak with animals. From their earliest days, Mari's observations illumine the road he must walk, and when he leaves the wilderness, she rides with him, hidden in a sling beneath his robe. In the way of cats, Mari treasures the hours she spends there, curled against Yeshua's heart, dreaming with the rise and fall of his breast. Jesus of Nazareth, Mary Magdalene, and a Cat Although her forebears are Egyptian

