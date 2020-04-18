Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENCONTRAR LA ECUACIÓN DE LA RECTA CON PUNTO Y PENDIENTE Sebastián Munuera. 2020
Ecuación de la recta con punto y pendiente

Published on

Ecuación de la recta con punto y pendiente

Published in: Education
Ecuación de la recta con punto y pendiente

  1. 1. ENCONTRAR LA ECUACIÓN DE LA RECTA CON PUNTO Y PENDIENTE Sebastián Munuera. 2020
  2. 2. • Hasta ahora, me han dado la ecuación de la recta (y=3x, y=-2x+1, …..) y he tenido que dibujarla o encontrar puntos. • El problema se puede plantear al revés que me den datos de la recta y yo tenga que encontrar su ecuación. • Este problema me puede venir de dos formas: – Me dan un punto y la pendiente. – Me dan dos puntos de la recta. • Vamos a ver como se resuelven los dos.
  3. 3. Me dan un punto y la pendiente • Primero hay que saber qué es la pendiente. • La pendiente de una recta, es su inclinación, que se escribe con la letra m.
  4. 4. Me dan un punto y la pendiente • Si la pendiente es un número positivo, m>0, la recta va hacia arriba. • Si la pendiente es negativa, m<0 va hacia abajo. • Y si la pendiente es cero, ni lo uno ni lo otro. • .
  5. 5. Me dan un punto y la pendiente • Esa m es justo la primera letra de la ecuación de la recta, y=mx+n. • Si la ecuación es y=2x+1, su pendiente es 2, positivo, y la recta es del primer tipo. • Si la ecuación es y=-3x+6, su pendiente es -3, negativo, y la recta es del segundo tipo. • Si la ecuación es y=8, no aparece la «x», porque el número que la acompaña es 0, y la recta es del tercer tipo. • .
  6. 6. Me dan un punto y la pendiente • Ahora el problema, con un ejemplo: • Me piden que encuentre la ecuación de la recta que tiene pendiente igual a 5 y que pasa por el punto (1,8), o sea x=1, y=8. • Todas las ecuaciones de la recta hemos visto que tienen la forma y=mx+n • Como la pendiente es 5  m=5 y la ecuación será y=5x+n. Me falta la n. • Además sé que el punto (1,8) está en la recta, y puedo cambiar la “x” por el 1 y la “y” por el 8.  Cambiando en y=5x+n  8=5·1+n, despejando 3=n.  Ya puedo cambiar la n en la ecuación: y=5x+3. Resuelto.
  7. 7. Me dan un punto y la pendiente • Hay una segunda forma de hacer este problema, que es como viene en el libro, pero necesitas recordar una fórmula, y aunque el procedimiento es inmediato, la experiencia dice que se olvida fácilmente. • Te la cuento, aunque si sabes hacerlo bien de la forma que hemos explicado, es suficiente. Pero también puedes usarla en los ejercicios.
  8. 8. Me dan un punto y la pendiente • La fórmula es: – m es la pendiente y (x0,y0) es el punto. • En el ejemplo anterior m=5 y (x0,y0)=(1,8) • Sustituyendo cada dato: y=8+5(x-1) – Haciendo las operaciones: y=5x+3 • La misma ecuación que con el otro procedimiento. Usa el que prefieras.

