06.04.2020. Біологія11 клас. Тема. Завдання та досягненнясучасної селекції.Сучасні методиселекції. Прочитати&44,45. Перегл...
Додаток 1
  1. 1. 06.04.2020. Біологія11 клас. Тема. Завдання та досягненнясучасної селекції.Сучасні методиселекції. Прочитати&44,45. Переглянутивідеофрагментизапосиланням https://youtu.be/VzeMrmMXLQc https://youtu.be/L8pLIjBy_ug https://youtu.be/hOhYJ7d-Mhw https://youtu.be/dEjzfsRg6SU Виконатизавдання в зошиті до 10.04 . (Додаток1). Повторитипараграф 18,19.
