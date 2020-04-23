Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 клас Українська мова 21.04.2020 1.Опрацювати параграфи 66, 67, 68, 69. 2. Перегляньте пояснення про відмінювання числів...
Завдання з вибором трьох правильних відповідей 6. Позначте рядки, де в усіх випадках на місці пропуску слід писати –и: А т...
3. Товариство відпливе за три дні. 4. Дев’ятеро молодих козаків поскакало з хутора найбистрішими кіньми. 5. А десятим скак...
  1. 1. 10 клас Українська мова 21.04.2020 1.Опрацювати параграфи 66, 67, 68, 69. 2. Перегляньте пояснення про відмінювання числівників, головне запишіть у зошит www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGQRjUp814k(12 хв.24 сек.); експрес-урок про узгодження числівників з іменниками https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mK2U1bvm8Ps; експрес –урок про час https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaTRsN-S5yg; Після перегляду коротко запишіть, що нового ви дізналися про числівники. Виконайте тест. Числівник Завдання з вибором однієї правильної відповіді 1. Позначте речення, у якому вжито числівник. А Козацька сотня розтанула в пітьмі. Б У спартакіаді взяли участь сто учнів. В З-поміж альпіністів лише одиниці змогли подолати цей маршрут. Г Четвірка друзів вирушила в мандри. Д На майже голих гілках висіло з десяток останніх яблук. 2. Позначте рядок, у якому всі числівники кількісні: А дванадцять, четвертий, тридцять шість Б сімсот двадцять, сорок один, тринадцятий В дві тисячі, вісімдесятий, триста Г сто другий, двісті вісім, чотирнадцять Д двадцять, вісімсот сорок, дванадцять 3. Позначте рядок числівників, кожен з яких змінюється за родами, числами та відмінками: А дванадцятий, тридцять четвертий, сім тисяч Б одинадцятий, двадцять сьомий, десять В тридцятий, вісімдесят один, семисотий Г шістдесятий, сорок третій, сотий Д трьохсотий, вісімнадцятий, тисяча двісті 4. Позначте рядок, у якому кількісні та порядкові складені числівники вжито у правильнихвідмінкових формах А двомастами шістдесятьома, трьохсот сімдесят восьмим Б чотирьохсот вісімдесятьох сімох, п’ятсот десятьох В семистами тридцятьома чотирма, шістсот двадцять другим Г восьмистам сорока сімом, чотириста сімдесят четвертого Д на дев’ятистах вісімдесятьох шістьох, сімисот тридцять дев’ятому 5. Укажіть збірний числівник: А два Б другий В обидва Г сто Д півтора
  2. 2. Завдання з вибором трьох правильних відповідей 6. Позначте рядки, де в усіх випадках на місці пропуску слід писати –и: А три кілограм…, два комп’ютер…, три з половиною гектар.. Б два пакет…, три кілометр…, чотири з половиною центнер… В чотири портрет…, два словник…, півтора контейнер…. Г два глобус…, три предмет…, нуль цілих і дві десяті відсотк.. Д три човн…. , чотири атлас…, дві цілих і шість десятих сантиметр… Е обидва керівник…, три з чвертю літр…, двадцять чотири ящик… 7. Позначте рядки складних слів, кожне з яких пишеться разом: А (дво)тисячний, (три)мільйонний, (чотириста)десятий Б (півтора)метровий, (триста)перший, (тридцяти)тисячний В (сто)кілометровий, (семи)сотий, (двісті)восьмий Г (шести)мільярдний, (двадцяти)кілограмовий, (вісім)десятирічний Д (сімдесяти)сантиметровий, (дванадцяти)тонний, (сорока)тисячний Е (восьми)гранний, (три)добовий, (сорока)(семи)мільйонний. 8. Позначте числівники, у яких пишеться ь: А вісім…надцять Б віс…мох В чотир…мастами Г девят…сот Д тридцят…ох Е шіст…ма 9. Позначте словосполучення, у яких іменник уживається із закінченням –ів: А кілька (апельсин) Б десять (акварель) В двадцять сім (кілограм) Г тридцять (гектар) Д багато (подорож) Е п’ять (громадянин) 10. Укажіть рядки, у яких словосполучення побудовані правильно: А десятеро курчат, двоє хлопчиків, троє учениць Б двоє окулярів, п’ятеро цуценят, троє вікон В четверо ножиць, двоє учнів, шестеро мавпенят Г двоє дверей, троє сестер, четверо ведмежат Д семеро хлопців, троє саней, четверо кошенят Е троє ягнят, четверо медсестер, двоє куховарок Завдання на встановлення відповідності 11. Укажіть відповідність між числівником та його характеристикою А кількісний у родовому відмінку Б порядковий у давальному відмінку В кількісний в орудному відмінку Г порядковий у місцевому відмінку 1. вісімдесятьома шістьома 2. сто третьому 3. у дев’яносто четвертому 4. шістсот дванадцятого 5. сімдесятьох сімох 12. Текст і завдання до нього 1. І справді, ще до смерку примчав гонець із сусіднього зимівника. 2. Він сповістив, що кошовий Бородавка рихтує вісімдесят байдаків – іти морем на Туреччину.
  3. 3. 3. Товариство відпливе за три дні. 4. Дев’ятеро молодих козаків поскакало з хутора найбистрішими кіньми. 5. А десятим скакав Михайлик. 6. Баскими кіньми домчали до перевозу, поромом перехопилися на той берег. 7. На березі ніде було пропхатися: вся Січ вийшла вантажити байдаки. 8. Козаки тягали невеличкі гармати-фальконети, приладнували їх по чотири, по шість на човен. А. Укажіть речення, в якому вжито порядковий числівник. Б Укажіть речення, в якому вжито кількісний числівник В Укажіть речення, в яких ужито кількісні числівники у формі знахідного відмінка. Виконати до 26.04.2020 р. Українська література Значення творчості Лесі Українки 21.04.2020р. Опрацюйте статтю https://uk.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9B%D0%B5%D1%81%D1%8F_%D0%A3%D0%BA%D1 %80%D0%B0%D1%97%D0%BD%D0%BA%D0%B0. Дайте відповіді на питання: 1.Яке значення творчостіЛесі Українки для української літератури? 2. Із яких телепередач можна більше дізнатися про життя і творчість Лесі Українки? 3.Як вшановують пам'ять Лесі Українки? 4. За що присуджується премія імені Лесі Українки? 5. Опрацюйте статтю https://uk.wikipedia.org/wiki/200_%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B8%D0%B2%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1 %8C. На якій банкноті знаходиться зображення ЛесіУкраїнки? Що знаходиться в центральній частині купюри? Які слова написані на банкноті? Виконати до 26.04.2020 р.

