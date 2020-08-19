Successfully reported this slideshow.
Day-1 INTRODUCTION TO MACHINE LEARNING Two Weeks online Live Industrial Training ON HANDS ON: MACHINE LEARNING Day-1 THE N...
Day-1 CONTENT • Definition • Learning • Supervised • Un-Supervised • Reinforcement • ML Problems • Applications • Research...
Day-1 DEFINITION
Day-1 DEFINITION • ML – Subset of AI • ML –Process – Training a Part / Piece of Software called a model. • Why- to make us...
Day-1 Learning • the acquisition of knowledge or skills through study, experience, or being taught. – OXFORD • System shou...
Day-1 Supervised • Supervised learning is a type of ML where the model is provided with labelled training data. • Example:...
Day-1 Supervised - Example
Day-1 Supervised - Example
Day-1 Supervised - Example
Day-1 Supervised – Example - Conclusion • supervised machine learning finds patterns between data and labels that can be e...
Day-1 Un-Supervised • No Labels • the goal is to identify meaningful patterns in the data. • How - the machine must learn ...
Day-1 Un-Supervised-Example
Day-1 Un-Supervised-Example
Day-1 Un-Supervised-Example
Day-1 Un-Supervised-Example
Day-1 Un-Supervised-Conclusion • No Labels • Difficult task • Clustering • Other learning techniques
Day-1 Reinforcement • We don’t do with labels • Technique- Agent-reward • Not suggestable for all • are less stable and pr...
Day-1 ML Problems
Day-1 Applications • Image Recognition • Speech Recognition • Traffic prediction • Product recommendations • Self-driving ...
Day-1 Challenges • Memory networks. Memory networks or memory augmented neural networks still require large working memory...
Day-1 Credits • Harmonizer • NSIC • Google
Day-1
Day-1
About Machine Learning, Supervised, Unsupervised, Reinforcement learnings, Applications and Challenges

Introduction to machine learning day 1

  1. 1. Day-1 INTRODUCTION TO MACHINE LEARNING Two Weeks online Live Industrial Training ON HANDS ON: MACHINE LEARNING Day-1 THE NATIONAL SMALL INDUSTRIES CORPORATION In Association with (A Government of India Enterprise) . Kamalanagar, Kushaiguda, Hyderabad-500062 Date & Time 17-08-2020 2.30pm-3.30pm
  2. 2. Day-1 CONTENT • Definition • Learning • Supervised • Un-Supervised • Reinforcement • ML Problems • Applications • Research Challenges
  3. 3. Day-1 DEFINITION
  4. 4. Day-1 DEFINITION • ML – Subset of AI • ML –Process – Training a Part / Piece of Software called a model. • Why- to make useful predictions • How- by using data – ( about data-next sessions) • Predictions are previously unseen data • With this predictions- we take actions/decisions • Example:- text, image, audio, video
  5. 5. Day-1 Learning • the acquisition of knowledge or skills through study, experience, or being taught. – OXFORD • System should Learning • How-Training-Model / Algorithm? • Supervised • Un-Supervised • Reinforcement
  6. 6. Day-1 Supervised • Supervised learning is a type of ML where the model is provided with labelled training data. • Example: Yes/No, True/False • Consists of Features & labels • Features are measurements or descriptions • the label is essentially the "answer.“ • The goal is to find the answer (label) by using the features. • Example :- Issue of certificate
  7. 7. Day-1 Supervised - Example
  8. 8. Day-1 Supervised - Example
  9. 9. Day-1 Supervised - Example
  10. 10. Day-1 Supervised – Example - Conclusion • supervised machine learning finds patterns between data and labels that can be expressed mathematically as functions. • Given an input feature, you are telling the system what the expected output label is, • thus you are supervising the training. • The ML system will learn patterns on this labelled data. • In the future, the ML system will use these patterns to make predictions on data that it did not see during training.
  11. 11. Day-1 Un-Supervised • No Labels • the goal is to identify meaningful patterns in the data. • How - the machine must learn from an unlabelled data set. • In other words, • the model has no hints • how to categorize each piece of data and • must infer its own rules for doing so. • Example
  12. 12. Day-1 Un-Supervised-Example
  13. 13. Day-1 Un-Supervised-Example
  14. 14. Day-1 Un-Supervised-Example
  15. 15. Day-1 Un-Supervised-Example
  16. 16. Day-1 Un-Supervised-Conclusion • No Labels • Difficult task • Clustering • Other learning techniques
  17. 17. Day-1 Reinforcement • We don’t do with labels • Technique- Agent-reward • Not suggestable for all • are less stable and predictable than supervised approaches.
  18. 18. Day-1 ML Problems
  19. 19. Day-1 Applications • Image Recognition • Speech Recognition • Traffic prediction • Product recommendations • Self-driving cars • Email Spam and Malware Filtering • Virtual Personal Assistant • Online Fraud Detection
  20. 20. Day-1 Challenges • Memory networks. Memory networks or memory augmented neural networks still require large working memory to store data. ... • Natural language processing (NLP) ... • Attention. ... • Understand deep nets training. ... • One-shot learning. ... • Deep reinforcement learning to control robots. ... • Semantic segmentation. ... • Video training data.
  21. 21. Day-1 Credits • Harmonizer • NSIC • Google
  22. 22. Day-1
  23. 23. Day-1

