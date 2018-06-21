Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROTEIN S.U.VIKRAMAN 2017032052
Protein • Large molecules composed of one or more chains of amino acids in a specific order determined by the base sequenc...
Protein • Amino Acid Sequence • Protein Conformation • Levels of Protein Structure - Primary structure -Secondary structur...
Peptides and Proteins Peptides and proteins are polymers of twenty amino acids connected to each other by peptide bonds. ...
FOOD PROTEIN • Like peptides, proteins are formed from amino acids through amide linkages. • The structure of a protein is...
Levels of Protein Structure 1)PRIMARY STRUCTURE • It is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide chain linked by peptide...
2.SECONDARY STRUCTURE • Is the local spatial arrangement of the polypeptide’s backbone (peptide bond) atoms without regard...
Alpha helix •A spiral, compact, rod like structure •Mostly right handed α-helix, with R groups protruding outside •Stabili...
Beta helix •Almost fully extended and its surface appear pleated. •Found in fibrous and globular protein. •Formed of 1 or ...
3.TERITIARY STRUCTURE GLOBULAR PROTEIN FIBROUS PROTEIN •Is the three dimensional structure of a single polypeptide chain g...
Forces that stabilize tertiary structure • These are bonds that form between side chains of amino acids of the same polype...
4.QUATERNARY STRUCTURE •Many proteins are composed of two or more polypeptide chains which are loosely associated through ...
CLASSIFICATION OF PROTEIN SIMPLE PROTEIN COMPOUND PROTEIN DERIVED PROTEIN 1.Albumin 2.Globulins 3.Histones 1.Phosphoprotei...
Conjugated protein • Proteins can be modified to include other chemical groups “prosthetic groups” besides amino acids: Cl...
Protein Function • Catalysis – enzymes • Structural – keratin • Transport – hemoglobin • Toxins – rattle snake venom, rici...
Denaturation of Protein • The term denaturation denotes a reversible or irreversible change of native conformation (tertia...
Denaturation • Denaturation is possible with any treatment that cleaves hydrogen bridges, ionic or hydrophobic bonds.This ...
Applications of protein denaturing • 1- Boiling eggs: Change in albumin shape and solubility. • 2- Cooking meat: Easily ch...
THANK YOU S.U.VIKRAMAN
