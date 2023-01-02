Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

A Dual-Microphone Speech Enhancement Algorithm Based on the Coherence Function

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

IT Business Solutions & Services for Industries.pdf
Five Splash Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
How to recruit software developers An in-depth guide.pdf
JamesEddie2
MINI PRC FINAL.pptx
DatlaSravya1
ICT as Platform for Change.pptx (1).pdf
TeacherAnneApolinari
crontab_unified.pdf
Lorenzo Santos Virosta
Solution for Energymanagement - Redispatch 2.0
Dell Technologies
Gravity powerpoint PPT.ppt
Eren684817
8 1 and 8 2 second version.ppt
RamanDhawan2
1 of 18 Ad

A Dual-Microphone Speech Enhancement Algorithm Based on the Coherence Function

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

A Dual-Microphone Speech Enhancement Algorithm Based on the Coherence Function

A Dual-Microphone Speech Enhancement Algorithm Based on the Coherence Function

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
85.1k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84.5k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.4k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.8k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.7k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

IT Business Solutions & Services for Industries.pdf
Five Splash Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
0 views
How to recruit software developers An in-depth guide.pdf
JamesEddie2
4 views
MINI PRC FINAL.pptx
DatlaSravya1
3 views
ICT as Platform for Change.pptx (1).pdf
TeacherAnneApolinari
3 views
crontab_unified.pdf
Lorenzo Santos Virosta
3 views
Solution for Energymanagement - Redispatch 2.0
Dell Technologies
7 views
Gravity powerpoint PPT.ppt
Eren684817
1 view
8 1 and 8 2 second version.ppt
RamanDhawan2
0 views
Pertemuan 13. Mobile Ip.pdf
TaufikIqbalR1
0 views
Publishing ICT Project (1).pdf
TeacherAnneApolinari
3 views
E-Ball Technology.pptx
AsrithaPonugoti
3 views
RATIOS_PROPORTIONS_AND_SIMILAR_FIGURES.ppt
RamanDhawan2
0 views
WHY CHOOSE ENDPOINT WELLNESS.pptx
endpointwellness
2 views
chilliapple - Top Mobile Technologies Used to Develop Apps in 2022 & beyond (...
ChilliApple Limited
0 views
Master YouTube Influence.pdf
ObrianMufaro
8 views
International Journal of Multimedia & Its Applications (IJMA)
ijma
0 views
L5-Functions.pptx
AnjaliSharda3
2 views
Presentation Template.pptx
ssusercee3c4
0 views
intro_physics_1.pdf
Eren684817
3 views
media-kit-Delhi+Metro.ppt
ssuserd6838c
0 views
IT Business Solutions & Services for Industries.pdf
Five Splash Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
0 views
1 slide
How to recruit software developers An in-depth guide.pdf
JamesEddie2
4 views
16 slides
MINI PRC FINAL.pptx
DatlaSravya1
3 views
22 slides
ICT as Platform for Change.pptx (1).pdf
TeacherAnneApolinari
3 views
22 slides
crontab_unified.pdf
Lorenzo Santos Virosta
3 views
1 slide
Solution for Energymanagement - Redispatch 2.0
Dell Technologies
7 views
2 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.7k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

A Dual-Microphone Speech Enhancement Algorithm Based on the Coherence Function

  1. 1. ABSTRACT •The formulation of the theory of A Dual- Microphone Speech Enhancement Algorithm Based on the Coherence Function directional hearing and documents the progress made in software MATLAB.
  2. 2. MOTIVATION •One of the most common complaints made by hearing impaired listeners is reduced speech intelligibility in noisy environments.
  3. 3. COHERENCE FUNCTION •The coherence function takes values between zero and one and is an indicator of how well two signals correlate to each other at a particular frequency.
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION •Coherence Function ≃ 1 Speech signal predominant, should should be passed without attenuation. •Coherence Function ≃ 0 Noise signal predominant, should be suppressed.
  5. 5. PLACEMENT OF TWO MICROPHONES & SOUND SOURCES
  6. 6. Proposed coherence function Where Ʈ=fs(d/c) True Coherence function
  7. 7. Comparison between the true coherence function & it’s predicted value
  8. 8. Block diagram of the proposed two-microphone speech enhancement technique
  9. 9. NOISE SUPPRESSION FILTER • The overall filter consists of two different filters, each designed to operate within a defined range of ɵ values. • One filter is used for suppressing the interfering signals coming from about 90° , and the other for dealing with situations, where 90°< ɵ<=180°.
  10. 10. ɵ=90°
  11. 11. 90° < ɵ<=180° µ is a small positive spectral flooring constant close to zero.
  12. 12. ONE MAJOR ADVANTAGE • In contrast to many other methods proposed in the area of speech enhancement, it doesn’t require estimation of the noise statistics to compute the gain function.
  13. 13. Work done 1. Initially we successfully implemented a basic design of digital hearing aid in MATLAB. 2. Then we tried to introduce directionality by beam forming. Beamforming doesn’t perform well in multiple noise source environment. 3. Finally we have implemented a better speech enhancement algorithm based on coherence function.
  14. 14. Analytical beam profile Polar plot for 4 microphone array- Beamforming
  15. 15. Spectrogram output and time profile of input signal and speech enhanced signal
  16. 16. Conclusion The proposed dual-microphone algorithm utilizes the coherence function between the input signals and yields a filter, whose coefficients are computed based on the real and imaginary parts of the coherence function. The simplicity of the implementation and intelligibility benefits make this method a potential candidate for future use in commercial hearing aid devices.
  17. 17. REFERENCES • John G. Proakis, Digital Signal Processing, 4th Edition. • Nima Yousefian and Philipos C. Loizou, Senior Member, IEEE,”A Dual-Microphone Speech Enhancement Algorithm Based on the Coherence Function”,IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON AUDIO, SPEECH, AND LANGUAGE PROCESSING, VOL. 20, NO. 2, FEBRUARY 2012. • http://ecs.utdallas.edu/loizou/speech/noizeus/ • Ingle, Vinay K., Proakis, John G., Digital Signal Processing using Matlab. Brooks-Cole Publishing Company 2000.

×