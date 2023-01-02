6.
Proposed coherence function
Where Ʈ=fs(d/c)
True Coherence function
7.
Comparison between the true coherence function & it’s
predicted value
8.
Block diagram of the proposed two-microphone speech
enhancement technique
9.
NOISE SUPPRESSION FILTER
• The overall filter consists of two different filters,
each designed to operate within a defined range of
ɵ values.
• One filter is used for suppressing the interfering
signals coming from about 90° , and the other
for dealing with situations, where 90°< ɵ<=180°.
11.
90° < ɵ<=180°
µ is a small positive spectral flooring constant close to
zero.
12.
ONE MAJOR ADVANTAGE
• In contrast to many other methods proposed in the
area of speech enhancement, it doesn’t require
estimation of the noise statistics to compute the
gain function.
13.
Work done
1. Initially we successfully implemented a basic design of
digital hearing aid in MATLAB.
2. Then we tried to introduce directionality by beam forming.
Beamforming doesn’t perform well in multiple noise
source environment.
3. Finally we have implemented a better speech
enhancement algorithm based on coherence function.
15.
Spectrogram output and time profile of input signal
and speech enhanced signal
16.
Conclusion
The proposed dual-microphone algorithm utilizes the coherence
function between the input signals and yields a filter, whose
coefficients are computed based on the real and imaginary parts of
the coherence function. The simplicity of the implementation and
intelligibility benefits make this method a potential candidate for
future use in commercial hearing aid devices.
17.
