Mr.Vikas Anil Ghadge RJS College of Nursing
Definition The oral test is defined as a test in which a person is encouraged to speak, and then assed on the basis of tha...
The oral exam : -Formal exam -Subjective test -Face-to-face interaction/personal contact -Verbal response -Immediate respo...
Definition  Posing questions to students in spoken form.  Students must then answer questions as appropriate, from mater...
Types of the oral test 1. Monologue speaking (presentation):  Monologue refers to speech given by solo, by character in a...
Types of the oral test Topic: Elderly people. Increased life expectancy means that there are more elderly people than ever...
Types of oral test In another type of monologue test, a situation is given but no guidance is given as how to respond, and...
Types of the oral test 2.Dialogue speaking (oral interview)  It is an open-ended test where the students lead a discussio...
Types of the oral test 3.Multilogue speaking (discussion & debate) The discussions are student-generated, and students are...
Types of the oral test For example One student acts the part of a police officer , another a bus conductor, a third a bus-...
Design an oral test Step 1: Setting the scene 1. Identifying the purposes of speaking assessment: Do we want reliability o...
Design an oral test Step 2: Designing Speaking Test 1.Components in testing: pronunciation, grammar, vocabulary, fluency, ...
Design an oral test 1.Using pictures, maps and diagrams Choose the pictures very carefully will help in controlling the ba...
Using pictures, maps and diagrams
Design an oral test A. Pictures for description  Can use single pictures, posters and strip cartoons.  When preparing fo...
Design an oral test B. Pictures for comparison and contrast  Give each student two pictures and ask to talk about that. ...
Cont… With pairs of the students: can give each of them some simple puzzles and problem- solving tasks E.g. : Pictures fr...
Design an oral test C. Sequences of pictures A sequences of pictures telling a story or process ( or mix up the order of p...
2. The short talk: Vague subjects or subjects about which an individual student knows very little or should be avoided. E...
Marking scheme When scoring students’ performances, the examiners should concentrate on what individual students are doing...
Advantages 1. Direct personal contact with candidates opportunity to take mitigating circumstances into account 2. Flexibi...
Disadvantages 1. Difficult to evaluate so many things at once( grammar , vocabulary, pronunciation...). 2. Difficult to ch...
