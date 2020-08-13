Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME
UNION QUIZ 2020
ROUND 1 • TAKE OFF
• Who designed the Indian Parliament in New Delhi? • Edwin Landseer Lutyens
• Which monument was built to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Bombay? • Gateway of India
• “Hindi Divas(Hindi Day)” celebrate in India on which date? • September 14.
• What was the code name of the first nuclear test conducted by India in Pokhran on 18 May 1974? • Smiling Budha
• Which state is known as India’s spice garden? • Kerala
• IRS series satellites are used for……… • Remote sensing.
• Who is known as the father of Indian Green Revolution. • M.S Swaminathan
• The Gulf of Mannar is situated along the cost of which Indian State? • Tamil Nadu
• Who is known as the Birdman of India? • Salim Ali
• Total number of spokes present in Asok Chakra…… • 24
Union quiz 2020
