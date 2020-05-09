Master resume

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
V.D. Mohire
Mr. Vijayananda D Mohire
#52, Near Mahaveer Bhavan,
Hindwadi,
Belgaum, Karnataka State
+91-9741040195
vijaymohire@gmail.com
Websites
Blog https://github.com/vijaymohire
Blog https://www.slideshare.net/vijaymohire
Community https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/users/vijaymohire/
Personal https://www.youracclaim.com/users/vijayananda-mohire/badges
Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijaymohire
Personal Statement
A dedicated, detailed and capable director / partner with eight years of experience in graduate-level applied
research in areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), systems engineering, robotics, quantum
computing and emerging technologies. I extensively published in Internet web sites, with related expertise in
mentoring MS students and startups for proposal and thesis writing. Research areas include ambient intelligence,
autonomous systems, quantum cryptography, computer vision, augmented reality, NLP, fuzzy logic, optimization
techniques, robot dynamics and kinematics, robot operating systems, and MEMS. I am a confident presenter at
conferences, workshops and teaching in classrooms, able to explain complex information to audiences of all
levels
Research Interests
Data science, AI / ML, robotics, data-center, cloud systems, industrial automation, clean technology, system
engineering, quantum computing, quantum cryptography, neural networks, computer vision, augmented reality,
NLP, fuzzy logic, optimization techniques, robot dynamics and kinematics, robot operating systems, MEMS /
NEMS, sensors, semantic based object detection and classification, photonics, low energy systems, smart grid,
Wireless Nanosensor Networks ( WNSN ), Nanorobots, quantum dots and single electron structures for design
of nano-computing platforms, swarm intelligence, micro-batteries using nanosensors & nanowires, virtual reality
/mixed reality and 3D imaging, Smartgrid using AI, thermal imaging robots, Green Nanotechnology, quantum-
dot cellular automata (QCA), 5G, targeted cellular therapies , Smart anti-microbial nanotechnologies, and Smart
Quantum Blockchain
Degrees
2009/8 - 2012/7 Master's Thesis, Master of Technology, Information Technology-AI Major, Karnataka State
Open University
Degree Status: Completed
Thesis Title: Deriving project-values of Multi-Agent System
Supervisors: A Prakash Kumar, 2009/8 - 2012/1
2005/6 - 2009/5 Master's Equivalent, Post Graduate Diploma, Information Technology, Symbiosis Centre
for Distance Learning
Degree Status: Completed
Supervisors: Dr. Swati Mujumdar, 2005/7 - 2007/7
1990/8 - 1995/1 Bachelor's, Bachelor of Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Gulbarga University
Degree Status: Completed
Thesis Title: Project Work: Digital Energy Meter Presentation: Digital TV
Supervisors: Dr. L.S. Biradar from IIT, 1994/6 - 1994/7; Dr. V.D. Mytri from IIT, 1994/4 -
1994/7
V.D. Mohire
Credentials
2019/5 Introduction to Tensorflow for Deep Neural Network, Udacity
Basics of Tensorflow for Deep Neural Network with hands-on using Google Colab and
python
2019/4 Quantum Computing, Udemy
Basics of quantum computing, Qubits, entanglement, super-impositions, Shor's algorithm
and Grover's algorithm
2018/10 Intel Technology Expert- AI, Intel
This is a 15 course completion certification worth 40 credits in Intel's AI products, and
service offering
2017/12 Big Data Analysis with R, DataCamp
Big Data Analysis with R offers deep insights and mini projects all along the course with
coding practice in using statistical functions to generate dataframe that can be processed
to obtain charts, correlations, and predict the future trends
2017/12 AWS Cloud practitioner essentials, AWS
This is the basic certification from AWS
2016/12 Building microservices applications on Azure service fabric, Microsoft
This is a hands-on course that offers insights of developing microservices applications
using Azure fabric that is the key service oriented middleware for cloud platform
2016/4 Converged Solutions, DELL-EMC
Converged Solutions is the course that offers the latest concepts in Infrastructure
consolidation at data center level with a hyper converged planes of data, control,
networking, storage and compute units
2016/2 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions, Microsoft
This course provides end to end design of Azure solutions using cloud units like virtual
machine, disks, compute nodes, parsers, storage, security, operating systems etc
2011/8 Electronics Engineer, Engineers Canada
Degree equivalency assessed equal to Canadian Electrical / Electronics Engineer degree
2010/6 ICAS Credential assessment report, ICAS,ON
Academics fully recognized to Canadian secondary school, four year bachelor's degree,
and a postgraduate diploma
2009/4 Australian Degree Equivalent, AEI-NOOSR
This assessment is for Australian Degree equivalency
Recognitions
2012/1 Appreciation Letter
Karnataka State Open University
Distinction
This is letter of appreciation for being a bonafide student and being a topper for the
M.Tech- course
2003/3 - 2003/3 Brainbench Topper for Hi certificates
Brainbench
Honor
Honored to be among the top 40 test takers with highest certificates of 120
1990/7 - 1990/7 College Topper in Final year Diploma - 1,000 (Indian rupee)
V.D. Mohire
Gomatesh Polytechnic
Prize / Award
Awarded cash prize for standing first to college during final year diploma
Employment
2013/6 Chief Engineer-R&D / Partner
IT, Bhadale IT
Full-time
I designed startup programs, product & service offerings. Mentored MS students
in data science/ AI / ML; helped five clients in intelligent automation. My research
consulting services for systems engineering, and industrial automation, has helped
clients in increasing productivity and cost reductions by 25%. Mentored startup
teams with innovative prototypes, and proposals of size $1 million. I engaged with
universities, students and sponsors for programs, innovations and research. I contributed
To capability development for AI, data science, management and engineering. INCOSE,
IS2020 symposium, South Africa – “4 technical paper reviews”
2017/3 - 2017/5 External mentor for MS thesis
Computer Science and Information Technology, Riga, Riga Technical University
Part-time, Consultation, Lecturer
Tenure Status: Non Tenure Track
Mentored and offered directions for thesis titled: “Evolution Of Methodologies For Efficient
Multi-Agent System Projects”. Imparted expertise in design of Agent technologies,
methodologies like Prometheus, Tropos, O-MaSE, GAIA, INGENIAS, MAS-CommonKADS
and BDI-ASP. Provided expert review on adopting the “feature analysis framework” ( Tran,
Low, et. al 2005) for comparing the MAS methodologies. Helped in the Pre-Defense and
support of thesis title. Assisted in minimizing the plagiarism to an acceptable level for first
submission
2014/11 - 2015/3 External guide for research topics
IT, Tunisia, Issat Sousse
Part-time, Consultation, Lecturer
Tenure Status: Non Tenure Track
Offered advice on ambient mobile agent systems, mobile agent commerce. I offered advice
for project work using C++, Java, JADE, for multi-agent systems design and
development of mobile agents to be deployed to JADE containers run using Linux
operating system. I also offered GUI pages for location- based tracking of the agents
that migrated to other home server locations
2013/3 - 2014/3 External Tutor
Oregon State University
Full-time, Consultation, Lecturer
Offered mentoring and coaching for MS students for one year accelerated crash course.
I supervised, assisted and mentored for various computer science subjects like Python,
AI/ML, Software engineering, data structures with hands-on coding, weekly assignments,
term work, project work and exam prep. I offered recommendation and review comments
for various weak areas for better learning and scoring
2012/1 - 2013/5 Chief Engineer-R&D
IT, Bhadale IT
Full-time
I conducted survey of the innovative initiatives in Canada. I designed innovative solutions
for my startup based on the priorities and market demand. I imparted innovative services
for IT apps and digital platform projects. Mentored three MS students in their AI based
thesis. Advised on datacenter security standards, hazard and operability study (HAZOP)
services for a Telco firm to reduce risks and revenue loss of $1 million and implementing
V.D. Mohire
Cloud based security with VPN. Advised innovative digital business strategy for a retail
store in Canada based on buyer’s preferences and recommendation engine
2007/2 - 2009/5 Architect
IT, MphasiS, an HP Company
Full-time
I managed an enterprise portfolio of EDS & HP for IT deals. I designed and supervised
solution architectures, technical strategies for 50 large proposals. I was instrumental in
revenue generation of projects worth $200 million. I designed 10 unique integrated
technical stacks for digital, cloud, data science and AI. I developed 50 client
presentations, demos for workshops, approvals and pre-sales. I mentored junior staff for
technology and emerging skills
2003/12 - 2006/11 IT Specialist
IT, Wipro Technologies
Full-time
Managed 20 large IT projects of typical team size of five members. I designed and
delivered end-to-end technical full stacks and solutions for contracts worth $100 million.
Lead teams for migration to .Net digital platform and enterprise framework compliance.
I offered technical and business advice for enterprise architectures using TOGAF.
Represented Wipro Technologies, in London, UK and coordinated with an offshore team. I
mentored 10 juniors’ for.Net technology full-stack devops.
2000/6 - 2003/6 Systems Analyst
IT, Tech Mahindra
Full-time
Elicited project requirements, and generated business use cases as per BABOK
guidelines. I designed test cases (unit & integrated)for manual and automatic testing for
large projects with one million lines of code. Assisted in technology modernization of 10
projects using .Net / MS SQL Server and Java / J2EE platforms
1996/6 - 2000/1 Aeronautical Engineer
Research and Development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Full-time
I assisted in engineering test rig setup for five avionics and flight control line replaceable
unit (LRU) systems. I developed five large software modules for real-time data capture of
million lines of avionic data for error detection and analysis. I was involved in engineering
field work, lab analysis reporting, aircraft field servicing at various stations for prototype
Ground clearance
1995/7 - 1996/6 Intern Engineer
Research and Development, Indian Telephone Industries
Full-time
I developed SCADA, telemetry equipment for 10 metro railway stations using C / UNIX.
Drafted 10 large ANSI D (22’x34’) CAD sketches for electrical panels for control room
Major leave of Absence
2009/6 - 2012/1 Study, and Legal matters
Needed time to complete my M.Tech course and complete the Embassy legalities like
Apostile on originals, transcripts and visa related activities
Course Development
2018/5 Course Title: Azure Big Data - Data-science Interview prep course
Course Level: Graduate
V.D. Mohire
This course was developed for student self study, taking up Microsoft interviews, for Big
Data and Data Science technologies
2017/1 Course Title: Study Guide 70-534-Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions
Course Level: Graduate
This course was developed for student self study, taking up Microsoft exam ,70-534-
Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions
2017/1 Course Title: Study Guide 70-533-Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions
Course Level: Graduate
This course was developed for student self study, taking up Microsoft exam ,70-533-
Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions
2017/1 Course Title: Study Guide 70-532-Developing Microsoft Azure solutions
Course Level: Graduate
This is a self - help course developed to enable students to learn and take the Microsoft
exam 70-532-Developing Microsoft Azure solutions
2016/1 Course Title: Information Security
Course Level: Undergraduate
This is a mini course about Information Security meant to get the basics of the Information
security to the undergraduate student
Program Development
2019/4 Program Title: Startup services
Course Level: Graduate
Program Description: In this program, I developed trainings, workshop & seminars for
startups to start from absolute base. Key features are advisory services, innovation
services, start up accelerators, raising capital, sales and marketing, international
expansion, setting up of startup environment, & platforms
Unique / innovative characteristics: We offer startup related personal mentoring, coaching
and encouragements without any personal benefits for a small equity in your startup.
We have partners across the globe, tie-ups with various universities, accelerators and
agencies that will help in effective utilization and realization of the innovative ideas
Co-developers: Kherada, Zoheb
2017/6 Program Title: Mentoring Services
Course Level: Graduate
Program Description: These are based on mentoring framework, guidelines as prescribed
by top Universities / Institutes especially from North America. Key modules are mentoring
– requirements analysis ,development of material & delivery of material
Unique / innovative characteristics: Generate material based on your personal needs or
as per University guidelines. We offer blended trainings based on industrial standards, our
best knowledge and engineering / academic experience. We use caution and have a zero
plagiarism policy that will ensure your work and material is unique to you
Co-developers: Kherada, Zoheb
V.D. Mohire
Student/Postdoctoral Supervision
Master’s non-Thesis
2013/3 - 2014/3 Arif Adatia (Completed), Oregon state university
Academic Advisor Degree Name: Masters of Science
Specialization: Computers
Student Degree Start Date: 2013/3
Student Degree Received Date: 2014/3
Thesis/Project Title: Arif plaza Inn
Project Description: Offered external supervisory services for various projects like Arif
Plaza Inn, Hangman, Golf game, and various weekly submissions. All these were
related to IT and computer languages like Python, PHP, LAMP stack, Java, NoSQL,
Software engineering, Android and apple apps under Windows and Linux OS.
Master’s Thesis
2017/3 - 2017/5 Himanshu Patel (Completed), Riga Technical University
Academic Advisor Degree Name: Masters of Science
Specialization: Computer Systems
Student Degree Start Date: 2015/3
Student Degree Received Date: 2017/7
Thesis/Project Title: Evaluation of methodologies for efficient Multi-Agent system projects
Project Description: The research problem that is going to be addressed in this thesis
is that the challenges faced (theoretical, methodology, tools and proven MAS project
techniques) by IT industry in developing AI based MAS projects. Choosing a right MAS
type and methodology is a challenge for each of the projects. This thesis will try to resolve
such issues in areas of MAS methodologies by way of compiling most popular
methodologies and their pros and cons all documented in one document.
Staff Supervision
Number of Scientific and Technical Staff: 20
Number of Visiting Researchers: 1
Number of Highly Qualified Personnel in Research Training: 2
Number of Employees: 50
Number of Volunteers: 10
Event Administration
2012/9 - 2012/10 Event Administrator, Startup company meeting, Association
This was a series of meeting at various locations in Toronto, ON with interested
members. I was responsible for the hall bookings, invites, arranging for the meals and
travel arrangements. This was an key turning event that has lead me to lead a startup
with few of the associates
Editorial Activities
2015/6 Author and Administrator, Startup services catalogues, Report
I have administered more than 100 service catalogues for the startup I work since 2012.
I have various reports, offering details, technical reports and research reports that
enabled a strong foundation for the startup programs
V.D. Mohire
Mentoring Activities
2012/1 Chief Engineer, Bhadale IT
Number of Mentorees: 5
Mentorees: 5 individual students
I managed a startup and mentored 5 MS students from US, Canada, EU and Middle East
2012/10 - 2013/3 Investigation Advisor, IBSYS Canada
Number of Mentorees: 1
Mentorees: Mashuqul Chowdhury
I offered my advisory services for the investigation of the internal fraud and theft in a
Telecom data center. I imparted my advice based on my knowledge, skills of business
ethics, ethical hacking and theft using proxies
2007/2 - 2009/5 Architect, MphasiS, an HP Company
Number of Mentorees: 20
Mentorees: A virtual team of 20 members
I managed a large team of 10 direct juniors and a virtual team of sizes 20 spread across
various geographies
2003/12 - 2006/11 IT Specialist, Wipro Technologies
Number of Mentorees: 10
Mentorees: A team of 10
I mentored a team of 10 for IT project implementation, coding best practices, related
to .Net, SQL Server, J2EE technologies
2000/6 - 2003/6 Team Lead, Tech Mahindra
Number of Mentorees: 5
Mentorees: Project group of team sizes of 5
I mentored 5 juniors related to .Net , Java Technologies for project planning,
documentation and drafting of systems analysis documents
Conference Review Activities
2019/12 - 2020/1 Reviewer, INCOSE IS 2020 - Cape Town, South Africa, Double Blind, INCOSE-
International Council on Systems Engineering
Number of Works Reviewed / Refereed: 4
Organizational Review Activities
2007/2 - 2009/4 Due diligence officer, MphasiS
As part of the engagements for partners and deals, I offered due diligence services
of 2 key clients and 2 key projects related to the organizations. The activity helped
our company to get the finer details for negotiation along with facts of the maturity,
skills, establishment entities etc
Knowledge and Technology Translation
2007/2 - 2008/3 Knowledge transfer, Consultation Service
Group/Organization/Business Serviced: EDS, an HP
company Target Stakeholder: Industry/Business (>500
employees)
Outcome / Deliverable: Transfer of technology know-how, operations management to
end users, guidelines for project management
Evidence of Uptake/Impact: EDS services were able to uptake and understand MphasiS's
technology stack, processes and skill sets that enabled the MNC to offer a blended
offering to their end client
V.D. Mohire
References / Citations / Web Sites: EDS/HP portfolio of services that have
MphasiS offerings
Activity Description: Provided awareness and services based meetings, workshops
with EDS team and able to offer them insights of our offshore offerings in terms of skill
sets, maturity, billing rates and other parameters
International Collaboration Activities
2007/7 - 2008/4 Deal collaborator, United States
As part of the offshore team setup, I assisted the team activities, collaboration with
EDS US team and managing the setup and alignment of Indian subsidiary
2004/8 - 2005/4 Client side Coordinator, United Kingdom
As an onsite coordinator for Wipro Technologies, I managed collaborative effort for GSK's
key pharmacy projects related to Treasury cash management and quality in particulate
manufacturing
Other Memberships
2019/10 - 2020/10 Member, International Council on Systems Engineering
Member of the Systems Engineering society, offering engineering services
for multidisciplinary streams related to systems and product design
2019/6 - 2020/7 Member, Engineers Australia
Professional License to practice under ITEE college for Information, Telecom,
Electronics Engineering areas
2019/7 - 2020/6 Member, Australian Cost Engineering Society
Member of the Cost Engineering society licensed to practice engineering costing based
on AACEI methodologies.
2019/6 - 2020/6 Member, Project Management Institute
Member of the PMI, offering managerial services based on PMBOK and Agile
Engineering standards
2009/7 - 2010/7 Member, Australian Computer society
Ex-membership granted from ACS after credentials evaluation
Most Significant Contributions
1997/6 Avionic LRU test plant
I assisted the design, fabrication and validation of Avionics Test unit that was an
integrated research setup facility that was a key project of national importance worth $50
million dollar
2006/6 Integrated testing of large projects
I have offered my quality services for large projects that had code size of more than 1
MLOC and took one full night to compile the entire code base of C++ / VC++ language
2003/3 Top certificate holder- MVP
I have been placed in the global top 40 list for highest certifications from Brainbench Inc
2009/1 Intelligence management system
I managed deal worth $100 million that leveraged upon modern AI, big data mining and
digital technology platform as offered by HP
2019/10 Startup activities
As part of a startup, I have immensely contributed my time, money and effort that resulted
V.D. Mohire
in getting the startup from zero to a $1 million startup, with 4 divisions, 20 programs and
more than 100 services, that has potential to be unicorn worth $1billion in few years
time
1995/6 Metro Railway Telemetry
As part of my intern, I have significantly contributed for the control room design, telemetry
software for a metro railway project that was undertaken by ITI, India for the Indian
Railway; project was multiyear and had a contract value of $25 million dollars
Presentations
1. Vijayananda Mohire. (2016). Microsoft InfoSec for cloud and mobile. Capability demonstration
event, Hyderabad, India
This presentation was delivered to showcase my capabilities to offer my services to a fortune MNC. The
area included Information security as related to CEH/ CISSP domains and its applicability to Microsoft's
cloud platform
2. Vijayananda Mohire. (2014). Smart metering solution. Knowledge sharing event, Dubai, United
Arab Emirates
This presentation was offered to a Director in UAE that helped him to gain the basic know how of Smart
Meter project and the technology component from SAP.
3. Vijayananda Mohire. (2014). IBM Watson solution for Resume bank. Knowledge sharing event, New
York, United States
This presentation offered insights of using IBM Watson technology for HR related resume data bank. It
offered the key technologies in AI that helped the decision maker to better understand the features of
Watson as applicable to intelligent resume data management
4. Vijayananda Mohire. (2012). IWES Saga. IWES training program, Toronto,
This presentation was the final submission of the knowledge acquired and employment prospectus in
Canada. This offered the Canadian working style, ethics and safety standards
5. Vijayananda Mohire. (2012). Business strategy- for a retail shoe company. Capability demonstration
event, Toronto, Canada
This presentation was offered to owner of a retail business that enabled him to benefits of migrating to a
digital platform and increasing his sales through better online catalog based self-services and online
purchases
Publications
Thesis/Dissertation
1. Deriving project values of multi-agent systems. (2012). Karnataka State Open University. Master's Thesis.
Number of Pages: 102 Supervisor: Mr. Shivakumar Gowda K
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I, as a one man team fully contributed to this thesis under supervisors guidance and reviews. I fully
participated right from hypothesis, literature review, project in support of the hypothesis, data gathering,
tools setup, experimentation, results analysis, reporting and publication Description / Contribution Value:
The purpose of this dissertation is to explore and demonstrate the values of Artificial Intelligence based
Multi Agent System (MAS) and its benefits for the IT Team which intents to venture and invest its time
and resource for project development. This research expects to produce a number of key findings: a)
historical evidences to confirm a significant increase in the complexity in developing MAS projects b) the
different types of methodologies used in recent years to resolve such complexities, systematic practical
approaches in reaching the project targets supported by facts and figures, and c) case studies and
examples; a global solution to address the common problems in MAS project implementation.
V.D. Mohire
Reports
1. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2011). MTech - Viva Voce.
Karnataka State Open University.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the presentation report. This is the
Dissertation Part-I in support of my intended research work. It has presentation in support of my
research methodology, timelines and expected results
2. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2010). Wireless and mobile network assignment Report I.
Karnataka State Open University.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. I published my learning for
students. Key topics are, Digital cellular systems for 3G/4G and related technologies. Insights of TDMA (Time
Division Multiple access), CDMA (Code Division Multiple access), GSM, OFDM, Mobile subscriber unit (MSU) or
Mobile station ( MS), Air Interface standard, Base station (BS), Databases, Security Mechanism, Gateway
consisting of MTSO or MSC Mobile Subscriber Units (MSUs) or Mobile station (MS)
3. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2010). AI and Neural Networks Assignment Report II.
Karnataka State Open University.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. Intelligent control :Intelligent
control is a class of control techniques that use various AI computing approaches like neural networks,
Bayesian probability, fuzzy logic, machine learning, evolutionary computation and genetic algorithms.
Intelligent scheduling: Flow shop scheduling problems are a NP complete problem and determination of
optimal scheduling (for minimizing the make-span) thus requires an exponential order of time with respect to
both machine-size and job-size. Finding a sub-optimal solution is thus preferred for such scheduling
problems. Recently, artificial neural nets and genetic algorithms have been employed to solve this problem.
The heuristic search has also been used for handling this problem Synaptic Dynamics is attributed to
learning in a biological neural network.
4. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2010). Wireless and mobile network assignment Report II.
Karnataka State Open University.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. Few of the key areas that I
published are Consolidation in the next-generation network for voice and data convergence, Integration of
Toll / Tandem functionality into MSP using DWDM and SONET; CDMA mobile telephone switching office
(MTSO),speech coding, channel coding, and modulation.
5. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2009). Algorithm Analysis and Design Assignment Report II.
Karnataka State Open University.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report along with lab setup for C /C++
code for various algorithms. Depth First Search Algorithm code, Breadth First Search Algorithm code,
C/C++ codes for merge sort
6. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2009). Advanced Computer Architecture Assignment Report II.
Karnataka State Open University.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. Different levels of memory
hierarchy, NUMA, Flynn’s Taxonomy of computer architecture-SISD (single instruction stream, single data
stream), SIMD (single instruction stream, multiple data streams), MISD (multiple instruction streams, single
data stream), and MIMD (multiple instruction streams, multiple data streams)
7. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2007). C Programming Project Report.
Symbiosis Center for Distance Learning.
11.
Page 11 of 12
numbers, file related operations like search word, copy word etc
8. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2007). Java Programming Project Report.
Symbiosis Center for Distance Learning.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report along with lab setup for running
Java code, compile test and capture results. The projects provide hands-on Java code that is a for
Computer Dealer Inventory management software and offering the dealer with a Scientific Calculator
using simple math functions
9. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2007). Web Programming Assignment Report.
Symbiosis Center for Distance Learning.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. This report offers my project
submissions using HTML, Web, JavaScript, CSS, HTML form, tables, and related project web pages
Working Papers
1. First Listed Author. (Vijayananda Mohire). (2020). Sample Research Abstracts.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the paper. Smart Nano-computing, Smart
Quantum Cryptography, Wireless Nanosensor Networks (WNSN) , CleanTech, Micro-batteries
2. First Listed Author. (Vijayananda Mohire). (2017). Sample research ideas.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the paper. Food quality testers using AI for
packed and open food items Traveler’s navigator kits using VR/AR/ AI/ML Smart grid using AI / Fuzzy logic
Vehicle Collision detector Driver’s vision aid that uses AR/VR
Manuals
1. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Cognitive enterprise catalogue. SlideShare.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers
insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to Cognitive Enterprise
2. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Health and life science innovations programs catalogue. SlideShare.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers
insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to health and life science innovations
3. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Research-oriented services engineering products catalogue. SlideShare.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers
insights of our offerings in areas of research-oriented services engineering products
4. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). AI neural networks and algorithms catalogue. SlideShare.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers
insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI algorithms and neural networks
5. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Robotics catalogue. SlideShare. :
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers
insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to Robotic Engineering
V.D. Mohire
6. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Electronics & computer engineering catalogue. SlideShare.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers
insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to Electronics and Computers
7. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Clean-tech innovations programs catalogue. SlideShare.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers
insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to Clean Technology
8. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Advanced AI services catalogue. SlideShare.
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers
insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI for vision, augmented / virtual / hybrid reality
9. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Systems engineering services catalogue. Slideshare
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I planned, drafted and published it to online website. This catalogue offers insights of our internal
processes with regards to Systems Engineering that comprises of engineering designs, software
components for product features and quality
10. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Bio-technology engineering catalogue. Slideshare
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
I fully managed the planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our
offerings related to Environmental Microbiology, Genomics, Bioinformatics, Food / Agriculture / Water
Microbiology, Molecular Genetics, Biological robots, Bio-electronics, & Biosensors, Eco-friendly bio-
materials
Online Resources
1. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. Digital TV - Career Episode.
(2012).
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
This project “Digital TV" was my Degree presentation; I had lead a team of 2 members in analysis of
Analog TV and unique features of Digital TV, the various digital techniques used for signal processing,
filtering and enrichment of memory based AV and RGB content
2. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. Engineering Test Rig - Career Episode.
(2012).
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
This was a report solely drafted and submitted by me for my engineering license award. I gathered my
career records as an Aeronautical Engineer, project files and assembled as per the prescribed report
format. This project "Engineering Test Rig” was my top Engineering project; I had lead a team of 5
members in analysis, design, fabrication of the test rig using MIL 1553B, ANSI, IEEE standards.
3. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. Digital Energy Meter - Career Episode. (2012).
Contribution Percentage: 91-100
This was a report solely drafted and submitted by me for my engineering license award. I gathered my
academic records, project files and assembled as per the prescribed report format. This project “Digital
Energy Meter" was my Degree project; I had lead a team of 5 members in design, fabrication, assembly of
motherboard PCB.
