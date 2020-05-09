Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
V.D. Mohire Page 1 of 12 Mr. Vijayananda D Mohire #52, Near Mahaveer Bhavan, Hindwadi, Belgaum, Karnataka State +91-974104...
V.D. Mohire Page 2 of 12 Credentials 2019/5 Introduction to Tensorflow for Deep Neural Network, Udacity Basics of Tensorfl...
V.D. Mohire Page 3 of 12 Gomatesh Polytechnic Prize / Award Awarded cash prize for standing first to college during final ...
V.D. Mohire Page 4 of 12 Cloud based security with VPN. Advised innovative digital business strategy for a retail store in...
V.D. Mohire Page 5 of 12 This course was developed for student self study, taking up Microsoft interviews, for Big Data an...
V.D. Mohire Page 6 of 12 Student/Postdoctoral Supervision Master’s non-Thesis 2013/3 - 2014/3 Arif Adatia (Completed), Ore...
V.D. Mohire Page 7 of 12 Mentoring Activities 2012/1 Chief Engineer, Bhadale IT Number of Mentorees: 5 Mentorees: 5 indivi...
V.D. Mohire Page 8 of 12 References / Citations / Web Sites: EDS/HP portfolio of services that have MphasiS offerings Acti...
V.D. Mohire Page 9 of 12 in getting the startup from zero to a $1 million startup, with 4 divisions, 20 programs and more ...
V.D. Mohire Page 10 of 12 Reports 1. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2011). MTech - Viva Voce. Karnataka State O...
V.D. Mohire Page 11 of 12 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. Array sorting, dis...
V.D. Mohire Page 12 of 12 6. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Electronics & computer engineering catalogue. SlideShare. Contrib...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Master resume

34 views

Published on

This is my master resume, a long resume for second round of interviews and on wards. It offers a high level summary of all the major activities, gaps and reasons for various tasks

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Master resume

  1. 1. V.D. Mohire Page 1 of 12 Mr. Vijayananda D Mohire #52, Near Mahaveer Bhavan, Hindwadi, Belgaum, Karnataka State +91-9741040195 vijaymohire@gmail.com Websites Blog https://github.com/vijaymohire Blog https://www.slideshare.net/vijaymohire Community https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/users/vijaymohire/ Personal https://www.youracclaim.com/users/vijayananda-mohire/badges Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/in/vijaymohire Personal Statement A dedicated, detailed and capable director / partner with eight years of experience in graduate-level applied research in areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), systems engineering, robotics, quantum computing and emerging technologies. I extensively published in Internet web sites, with related expertise in mentoring MS students and startups for proposal and thesis writing. Research areas include ambient intelligence, autonomous systems, quantum cryptography, computer vision, augmented reality, NLP, fuzzy logic, optimization techniques, robot dynamics and kinematics, robot operating systems, and MEMS. I am a confident presenter at conferences, workshops and teaching in classrooms, able to explain complex information to audiences of all levels Research Interests Data science, AI / ML, robotics, data-center, cloud systems, industrial automation, clean technology, system engineering, quantum computing, quantum cryptography, neural networks, computer vision, augmented reality, NLP, fuzzy logic, optimization techniques, robot dynamics and kinematics, robot operating systems, MEMS / NEMS, sensors, semantic based object detection and classification, photonics, low energy systems, smart grid, Wireless Nanosensor Networks ( WNSN ), Nanorobots, quantum dots and single electron structures for design of nano-computing platforms, swarm intelligence, micro-batteries using nanosensors & nanowires, virtual reality /mixed reality and 3D imaging, Smartgrid using AI, thermal imaging robots, Green Nanotechnology, quantum- dot cellular automata (QCA), 5G, targeted cellular therapies , Smart anti-microbial nanotechnologies, and Smart Quantum Blockchain Degrees 2009/8 - 2012/7 Master's Thesis, Master of Technology, Information Technology-AI Major, Karnataka State Open University Degree Status: Completed Thesis Title: Deriving project-values of Multi-Agent System Supervisors: A Prakash Kumar, 2009/8 - 2012/1 2005/6 - 2009/5 Master's Equivalent, Post Graduate Diploma, Information Technology, Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning Degree Status: Completed Supervisors: Dr. Swati Mujumdar, 2005/7 - 2007/7 1990/8 - 1995/1 Bachelor's, Bachelor of Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Gulbarga University Degree Status: Completed Thesis Title: Project Work: Digital Energy Meter Presentation: Digital TV Supervisors: Dr. L.S. Biradar from IIT, 1994/6 - 1994/7; Dr. V.D. Mytri from IIT, 1994/4 - 1994/7
  2. 2. V.D. Mohire Page 2 of 12 Credentials 2019/5 Introduction to Tensorflow for Deep Neural Network, Udacity Basics of Tensorflow for Deep Neural Network with hands-on using Google Colab and python 2019/4 Quantum Computing, Udemy Basics of quantum computing, Qubits, entanglement, super-impositions, Shor's algorithm and Grover's algorithm 2018/10 Intel Technology Expert- AI, Intel This is a 15 course completion certification worth 40 credits in Intel's AI products, and service offering 2017/12 Big Data Analysis with R, DataCamp Big Data Analysis with R offers deep insights and mini projects all along the course with coding practice in using statistical functions to generate dataframe that can be processed to obtain charts, correlations, and predict the future trends 2017/12 AWS Cloud practitioner essentials, AWS This is the basic certification from AWS 2016/12 Building microservices applications on Azure service fabric, Microsoft This is a hands-on course that offers insights of developing microservices applications using Azure fabric that is the key service oriented middleware for cloud platform 2016/4 Converged Solutions, DELL-EMC Converged Solutions is the course that offers the latest concepts in Infrastructure consolidation at data center level with a hyper converged planes of data, control, networking, storage and compute units 2016/2 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions, Microsoft This course provides end to end design of Azure solutions using cloud units like virtual machine, disks, compute nodes, parsers, storage, security, operating systems etc 2011/8 Electronics Engineer, Engineers Canada Degree equivalency assessed equal to Canadian Electrical / Electronics Engineer degree 2010/6 ICAS Credential assessment report, ICAS,ON Academics fully recognized to Canadian secondary school, four year bachelor's degree, and a postgraduate diploma 2009/4 Australian Degree Equivalent, AEI-NOOSR This assessment is for Australian Degree equivalency Recognitions 2012/1 Appreciation Letter Karnataka State Open University Distinction This is letter of appreciation for being a bonafide student and being a topper for the M.Tech- course 2003/3 - 2003/3 Brainbench Topper for Hi certificates Brainbench Honor Honored to be among the top 40 test takers with highest certificates of 120 1990/7 - 1990/7 College Topper in Final year Diploma - 1,000 (Indian rupee)
  3. 3. V.D. Mohire Page 3 of 12 Gomatesh Polytechnic Prize / Award Awarded cash prize for standing first to college during final year diploma Employment 2013/6 Chief Engineer-R&D / Partner IT, Bhadale IT Full-time I designed startup programs, product & service offerings. Mentored MS students in data science/ AI / ML; helped five clients in intelligent automation. My research consulting services for systems engineering, and industrial automation, has helped clients in increasing productivity and cost reductions by 25%. Mentored startup teams with innovative prototypes, and proposals of size $1 million. I engaged with universities, students and sponsors for programs, innovations and research. I contributed To capability development for AI, data science, management and engineering. INCOSE, IS2020 symposium, South Africa – “4 technical paper reviews” 2017/3 - 2017/5 External mentor for MS thesis Computer Science and Information Technology, Riga, Riga Technical University Part-time, Consultation, Lecturer Tenure Status: Non Tenure Track Mentored and offered directions for thesis titled: “Evolution Of Methodologies For Efficient Multi-Agent System Projects”. Imparted expertise in design of Agent technologies, methodologies like Prometheus, Tropos, O-MaSE, GAIA, INGENIAS, MAS-CommonKADS and BDI-ASP. Provided expert review on adopting the “feature analysis framework” ( Tran, Low, et. al 2005) for comparing the MAS methodologies. Helped in the Pre-Defense and support of thesis title. Assisted in minimizing the plagiarism to an acceptable level for first submission 2014/11 - 2015/3 External guide for research topics IT, Tunisia, Issat Sousse Part-time, Consultation, Lecturer Tenure Status: Non Tenure Track Offered advice on ambient mobile agent systems, mobile agent commerce. I offered advice for project work using C++, Java, JADE, for multi-agent systems design and development of mobile agents to be deployed to JADE containers run using Linux operating system. I also offered GUI pages for location- based tracking of the agents that migrated to other home server locations 2013/3 - 2014/3 External Tutor Oregon State University Full-time, Consultation, Lecturer Offered mentoring and coaching for MS students for one year accelerated crash course. I supervised, assisted and mentored for various computer science subjects like Python, AI/ML, Software engineering, data structures with hands-on coding, weekly assignments, term work, project work and exam prep. I offered recommendation and review comments for various weak areas for better learning and scoring 2012/1 - 2013/5 Chief Engineer-R&D IT, Bhadale IT Full-time I conducted survey of the innovative initiatives in Canada. I designed innovative solutions for my startup based on the priorities and market demand. I imparted innovative services for IT apps and digital platform projects. Mentored three MS students in their AI based thesis. Advised on datacenter security standards, hazard and operability study (HAZOP) services for a Telco firm to reduce risks and revenue loss of $1 million and implementing
  4. 4. V.D. Mohire Page 4 of 12 Cloud based security with VPN. Advised innovative digital business strategy for a retail store in Canada based on buyer’s preferences and recommendation engine 2007/2 - 2009/5 Architect IT, MphasiS, an HP Company Full-time I managed an enterprise portfolio of EDS & HP for IT deals. I designed and supervised solution architectures, technical strategies for 50 large proposals. I was instrumental in revenue generation of projects worth $200 million. I designed 10 unique integrated technical stacks for digital, cloud, data science and AI. I developed 50 client presentations, demos for workshops, approvals and pre-sales. I mentored junior staff for technology and emerging skills 2003/12 - 2006/11 IT Specialist IT, Wipro Technologies Full-time Managed 20 large IT projects of typical team size of five members. I designed and delivered end-to-end technical full stacks and solutions for contracts worth $100 million. Lead teams for migration to .Net digital platform and enterprise framework compliance. I offered technical and business advice for enterprise architectures using TOGAF. Represented Wipro Technologies, in London, UK and coordinated with an offshore team. I mentored 10 juniors’ for.Net technology full-stack devops. 2000/6 - 2003/6 Systems Analyst IT, Tech Mahindra Full-time Elicited project requirements, and generated business use cases as per BABOK guidelines. I designed test cases (unit & integrated)for manual and automatic testing for large projects with one million lines of code. Assisted in technology modernization of 10 projects using .Net / MS SQL Server and Java / J2EE platforms 1996/6 - 2000/1 Aeronautical Engineer Research and Development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Full-time I assisted in engineering test rig setup for five avionics and flight control line replaceable unit (LRU) systems. I developed five large software modules for real-time data capture of million lines of avionic data for error detection and analysis. I was involved in engineering field work, lab analysis reporting, aircraft field servicing at various stations for prototype Ground clearance 1995/7 - 1996/6 Intern Engineer Research and Development, Indian Telephone Industries Full-time I developed SCADA, telemetry equipment for 10 metro railway stations using C / UNIX. Drafted 10 large ANSI D (22’x34’) CAD sketches for electrical panels for control room Major leave of Absence 2009/6 - 2012/1 Study, and Legal matters Needed time to complete my M.Tech course and complete the Embassy legalities like Apostile on originals, transcripts and visa related activities Course Development 2018/5 Course Title: Azure Big Data - Data-science Interview prep course Course Level: Graduate
  5. 5. V.D. Mohire Page 5 of 12 This course was developed for student self study, taking up Microsoft interviews, for Big Data and Data Science technologies 2017/1 Course Title: Study Guide 70-534-Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions Course Level: Graduate This course was developed for student self study, taking up Microsoft exam ,70-534- Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions 2017/1 Course Title: Study Guide 70-533-Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions Course Level: Graduate This course was developed for student self study, taking up Microsoft exam ,70-533- Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions 2017/1 Course Title: Study Guide 70-532-Developing Microsoft Azure solutions Course Level: Graduate This is a self - help course developed to enable students to learn and take the Microsoft exam 70-532-Developing Microsoft Azure solutions 2016/1 Course Title: Information Security Course Level: Undergraduate This is a mini course about Information Security meant to get the basics of the Information security to the undergraduate student Program Development 2019/4 Program Title: Startup services Course Level: Graduate Program Description: In this program, I developed trainings, workshop & seminars for startups to start from absolute base. Key features are advisory services, innovation services, start up accelerators, raising capital, sales and marketing, international expansion, setting up of startup environment, & platforms Unique / innovative characteristics: We offer startup related personal mentoring, coaching and encouragements without any personal benefits for a small equity in your startup. We have partners across the globe, tie-ups with various universities, accelerators and agencies that will help in effective utilization and realization of the innovative ideas Co-developers: Kherada, Zoheb 2017/6 Program Title: Mentoring Services Course Level: Graduate Program Description: These are based on mentoring framework, guidelines as prescribed by top Universities / Institutes especially from North America. Key modules are mentoring – requirements analysis ,development of material & delivery of material Unique / innovative characteristics: Generate material based on your personal needs or as per University guidelines. We offer blended trainings based on industrial standards, our best knowledge and engineering / academic experience. We use caution and have a zero plagiarism policy that will ensure your work and material is unique to you Co-developers: Kherada, Zoheb
  6. 6. V.D. Mohire Page 6 of 12 Student/Postdoctoral Supervision Master’s non-Thesis 2013/3 - 2014/3 Arif Adatia (Completed), Oregon state university Academic Advisor Degree Name: Masters of Science Specialization: Computers Student Degree Start Date: 2013/3 Student Degree Received Date: 2014/3 Thesis/Project Title: Arif plaza Inn Project Description: Offered external supervisory services for various projects like Arif Plaza Inn, Hangman, Golf game, and various weekly submissions. All these were related to IT and computer languages like Python, PHP, LAMP stack, Java, NoSQL, Software engineering, Android and apple apps under Windows and Linux OS. Master’s Thesis 2017/3 - 2017/5 Himanshu Patel (Completed), Riga Technical University Academic Advisor Degree Name: Masters of Science Specialization: Computer Systems Student Degree Start Date: 2015/3 Student Degree Received Date: 2017/7 Thesis/Project Title: Evaluation of methodologies for efficient Multi-Agent system projects Project Description: The research problem that is going to be addressed in this thesis is that the challenges faced (theoretical, methodology, tools and proven MAS project techniques) by IT industry in developing AI based MAS projects. Choosing a right MAS type and methodology is a challenge for each of the projects. This thesis will try to resolve such issues in areas of MAS methodologies by way of compiling most popular methodologies and their pros and cons all documented in one document. Staff Supervision Number of Scientific and Technical Staff: 20 Number of Visiting Researchers: 1 Number of Highly Qualified Personnel in Research Training: 2 Number of Employees: 50 Number of Volunteers: 10 Event Administration 2012/9 - 2012/10 Event Administrator, Startup company meeting, Association This was a series of meeting at various locations in Toronto, ON with interested members. I was responsible for the hall bookings, invites, arranging for the meals and travel arrangements. This was an key turning event that has lead me to lead a startup with few of the associates Editorial Activities 2015/6 Author and Administrator, Startup services catalogues, Report I have administered more than 100 service catalogues for the startup I work since 2012. I have various reports, offering details, technical reports and research reports that enabled a strong foundation for the startup programs
  7. 7. V.D. Mohire Page 7 of 12 Mentoring Activities 2012/1 Chief Engineer, Bhadale IT Number of Mentorees: 5 Mentorees: 5 individual students I managed a startup and mentored 5 MS students from US, Canada, EU and Middle East 2012/10 - 2013/3 Investigation Advisor, IBSYS Canada Number of Mentorees: 1 Mentorees: Mashuqul Chowdhury I offered my advisory services for the investigation of the internal fraud and theft in a Telecom data center. I imparted my advice based on my knowledge, skills of business ethics, ethical hacking and theft using proxies 2007/2 - 2009/5 Architect, MphasiS, an HP Company Number of Mentorees: 20 Mentorees: A virtual team of 20 members I managed a large team of 10 direct juniors and a virtual team of sizes 20 spread across various geographies 2003/12 - 2006/11 IT Specialist, Wipro Technologies Number of Mentorees: 10 Mentorees: A team of 10 I mentored a team of 10 for IT project implementation, coding best practices, related to .Net, SQL Server, J2EE technologies 2000/6 - 2003/6 Team Lead, Tech Mahindra Number of Mentorees: 5 Mentorees: Project group of team sizes of 5 I mentored 5 juniors related to .Net , Java Technologies for project planning, documentation and drafting of systems analysis documents Conference Review Activities 2019/12 - 2020/1 Reviewer, INCOSE IS 2020 - Cape Town, South Africa, Double Blind, INCOSE- International Council on Systems Engineering Number of Works Reviewed / Refereed: 4 Organizational Review Activities 2007/2 - 2009/4 Due diligence officer, MphasiS As part of the engagements for partners and deals, I offered due diligence services of 2 key clients and 2 key projects related to the organizations. The activity helped our company to get the finer details for negotiation along with facts of the maturity, skills, establishment entities etc Knowledge and Technology Translation 2007/2 - 2008/3 Knowledge transfer, Consultation Service Group/Organization/Business Serviced: EDS, an HP company Target Stakeholder: Industry/Business (>500 employees) Outcome / Deliverable: Transfer of technology know-how, operations management to end users, guidelines for project management Evidence of Uptake/Impact: EDS services were able to uptake and understand MphasiS's technology stack, processes and skill sets that enabled the MNC to offer a blended offering to their end client
  8. 8. V.D. Mohire Page 8 of 12 References / Citations / Web Sites: EDS/HP portfolio of services that have MphasiS offerings Activity Description: Provided awareness and services based meetings, workshops with EDS team and able to offer them insights of our offshore offerings in terms of skill sets, maturity, billing rates and other parameters International Collaboration Activities 2007/7 - 2008/4 Deal collaborator, United States As part of the offshore team setup, I assisted the team activities, collaboration with EDS US team and managing the setup and alignment of Indian subsidiary 2004/8 - 2005/4 Client side Coordinator, United Kingdom As an onsite coordinator for Wipro Technologies, I managed collaborative effort for GSK's key pharmacy projects related to Treasury cash management and quality in particulate manufacturing Other Memberships 2019/10 - 2020/10 Member, International Council on Systems Engineering Member of the Systems Engineering society, offering engineering services for multidisciplinary streams related to systems and product design 2019/6 - 2020/7 Member, Engineers Australia Professional License to practice under ITEE college for Information, Telecom, Electronics Engineering areas 2019/7 - 2020/6 Member, Australian Cost Engineering Society Member of the Cost Engineering society licensed to practice engineering costing based on AACEI methodologies. 2019/6 - 2020/6 Member, Project Management Institute Member of the PMI, offering managerial services based on PMBOK and Agile Engineering standards 2009/7 - 2010/7 Member, Australian Computer society Ex-membership granted from ACS after credentials evaluation Most Significant Contributions 1997/6 Avionic LRU test plant I assisted the design, fabrication and validation of Avionics Test unit that was an integrated research setup facility that was a key project of national importance worth $50 million dollar 2006/6 Integrated testing of large projects I have offered my quality services for large projects that had code size of more than 1 MLOC and took one full night to compile the entire code base of C++ / VC++ language 2003/3 Top certificate holder- MVP I have been placed in the global top 40 list for highest certifications from Brainbench Inc 2009/1 Intelligence management system I managed deal worth $100 million that leveraged upon modern AI, big data mining and digital technology platform as offered by HP 2019/10 Startup activities As part of a startup, I have immensely contributed my time, money and effort that resulted
  9. 9. V.D. Mohire Page 9 of 12 in getting the startup from zero to a $1 million startup, with 4 divisions, 20 programs and more than 100 services, that has potential to be unicorn worth $1billion in few years time 1995/6 Metro Railway Telemetry As part of my intern, I have significantly contributed for the control room design, telemetry software for a metro railway project that was undertaken by ITI, India for the Indian Railway; project was multiyear and had a contract value of $25 million dollars Presentations 1. Vijayananda Mohire. (2016). Microsoft InfoSec for cloud and mobile. Capability demonstration event, Hyderabad, India This presentation was delivered to showcase my capabilities to offer my services to a fortune MNC. The area included Information security as related to CEH/ CISSP domains and its applicability to Microsoft's cloud platform 2. Vijayananda Mohire. (2014). Smart metering solution. Knowledge sharing event, Dubai, United Arab Emirates This presentation was offered to a Director in UAE that helped him to gain the basic know how of Smart Meter project and the technology component from SAP. 3. Vijayananda Mohire. (2014). IBM Watson solution for Resume bank. Knowledge sharing event, New York, United States This presentation offered insights of using IBM Watson technology for HR related resume data bank. It offered the key technologies in AI that helped the decision maker to better understand the features of Watson as applicable to intelligent resume data management 4. Vijayananda Mohire. (2012). IWES Saga. IWES training program, Toronto, This presentation was the final submission of the knowledge acquired and employment prospectus in Canada. This offered the Canadian working style, ethics and safety standards 5. Vijayananda Mohire. (2012). Business strategy- for a retail shoe company. Capability demonstration event, Toronto, Canada This presentation was offered to owner of a retail business that enabled him to benefits of migrating to a digital platform and increasing his sales through better online catalog based self-services and online purchases Publications Thesis/Dissertation 1. Deriving project values of multi-agent systems. (2012). Karnataka State Open University. Master's Thesis. Number of Pages: 102 Supervisor: Mr. Shivakumar Gowda K Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I, as a one man team fully contributed to this thesis under supervisors guidance and reviews. I fully participated right from hypothesis, literature review, project in support of the hypothesis, data gathering, tools setup, experimentation, results analysis, reporting and publication Description / Contribution Value: The purpose of this dissertation is to explore and demonstrate the values of Artificial Intelligence based Multi Agent System (MAS) and its benefits for the IT Team which intents to venture and invest its time and resource for project development. This research expects to produce a number of key findings: a) historical evidences to confirm a significant increase in the complexity in developing MAS projects b) the different types of methodologies used in recent years to resolve such complexities, systematic practical approaches in reaching the project targets supported by facts and figures, and c) case studies and examples; a global solution to address the common problems in MAS project implementation.
  10. 10. V.D. Mohire Page 10 of 12 Reports 1. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2011). MTech - Viva Voce. Karnataka State Open University. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the presentation report. This is the Dissertation Part-I in support of my intended research work. It has presentation in support of my research methodology, timelines and expected results 2. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2010). Wireless and mobile network assignment Report I. Karnataka State Open University. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. I published my learning for students. Key topics are, Digital cellular systems for 3G/4G and related technologies. Insights of TDMA (Time Division Multiple access), CDMA (Code Division Multiple access), GSM, OFDM, Mobile subscriber unit (MSU) or Mobile station ( MS), Air Interface standard, Base station (BS), Databases, Security Mechanism, Gateway consisting of MTSO or MSC Mobile Subscriber Units (MSUs) or Mobile station (MS) 3. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2010). AI and Neural Networks Assignment Report II. Karnataka State Open University. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. Intelligent control :Intelligent control is a class of control techniques that use various AI computing approaches like neural networks, Bayesian probability, fuzzy logic, machine learning, evolutionary computation and genetic algorithms. Intelligent scheduling: Flow shop scheduling problems are a NP complete problem and determination of optimal scheduling (for minimizing the make-span) thus requires an exponential order of time with respect to both machine-size and job-size. Finding a sub-optimal solution is thus preferred for such scheduling problems. Recently, artificial neural nets and genetic algorithms have been employed to solve this problem. The heuristic search has also been used for handling this problem Synaptic Dynamics is attributed to learning in a biological neural network. 4. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2010). Wireless and mobile network assignment Report II. Karnataka State Open University. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. Few of the key areas that I published are Consolidation in the next-generation network for voice and data convergence, Integration of Toll / Tandem functionality into MSP using DWDM and SONET; CDMA mobile telephone switching office (MTSO),speech coding, channel coding, and modulation. 5. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2009). Algorithm Analysis and Design Assignment Report II. Karnataka State Open University. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report along with lab setup for C /C++ code for various algorithms. Depth First Search Algorithm code, Breadth First Search Algorithm code, C/C++ codes for merge sort 6. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2009). Advanced Computer Architecture Assignment Report II. Karnataka State Open University. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. Different levels of memory hierarchy, NUMA, Flynn’s Taxonomy of computer architecture-SISD (single instruction stream, single data stream), SIMD (single instruction stream, multiple data streams), MISD (multiple instruction streams, single data stream), and MIMD (multiple instruction streams, multiple data streams) 7. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2007). C Programming Project Report. Symbiosis Center for Distance Learning.
  11. 11. V.D. Mohire Page 11 of 12 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. Array sorting, display odd / even numbers, file related operations like search word, copy word etc 8. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2007). Java Programming Project Report. Symbiosis Center for Distance Learning. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report along with lab setup for running Java code, compile test and capture results. The projects provide hands-on Java code that is a for Computer Dealer Inventory management software and offering the dealer with a Scientific Calculator using simple math functions 9. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. (2007). Web Programming Assignment Report. Symbiosis Center for Distance Learning. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the report. This report offers my project submissions using HTML, Web, JavaScript, CSS, HTML form, tables, and related project web pages Working Papers 1. First Listed Author. (Vijayananda Mohire). (2020). Sample Research Abstracts. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the paper. Smart Nano-computing, Smart Quantum Cryptography, Wireless Nanosensor Networks (WNSN) , CleanTech, Micro-batteries 2. First Listed Author. (Vijayananda Mohire). (2017). Sample research ideas. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the paper. Food quality testers using AI for packed and open food items Traveler’s navigator kits using VR/AR/ AI/ML Smart grid using AI / Fuzzy logic Vehicle Collision detector Driver’s vision aid that uses AR/VR Manuals 1. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Cognitive enterprise catalogue. SlideShare. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to Cognitive Enterprise 2. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Health and life science innovations programs catalogue. SlideShare. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to health and life science innovations 3. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Research-oriented services engineering products catalogue. SlideShare. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings in areas of research-oriented services engineering products 4. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). AI neural networks and algorithms catalogue. SlideShare. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI algorithms and neural networks 5. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Robotics catalogue. SlideShare. : Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to Robotic Engineering
  12. 12. V.D. Mohire Page 12 of 12 6. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Electronics & computer engineering catalogue. SlideShare. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to Electronics and Computers 7. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Clean-tech innovations programs catalogue. SlideShare. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI as applied to Clean Technology 8. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Advanced AI services catalogue. SlideShare. Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I was solely responsible for planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings in areas of advanced AI for vision, augmented / virtual / hybrid reality 9. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Systems engineering services catalogue. Slideshare Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I planned, drafted and published it to online website. This catalogue offers insights of our internal processes with regards to Systems Engineering that comprises of engineering designs, software components for product features and quality 10. Vijayananda Mohire. (2019). Bio-technology engineering catalogue. Slideshare Contribution Percentage: 91-100 I fully managed the planning, drafting and publishing of the catalogue. This catalogue offers insights of our offerings related to Environmental Microbiology, Genomics, Bioinformatics, Food / Agriculture / Water Microbiology, Molecular Genetics, Biological robots, Bio-electronics, & Biosensors, Eco-friendly bio- materials Online Resources 1. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. Digital TV - Career Episode. (2012). Contribution Percentage: 91-100 This project “Digital TV" was my Degree presentation; I had lead a team of 2 members in analysis of Analog TV and unique features of Digital TV, the various digital techniques used for signal processing, filtering and enrichment of memory based AV and RGB content 2. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. Engineering Test Rig - Career Episode. (2012). Contribution Percentage: 91-100 This was a report solely drafted and submitted by me for my engineering license award. I gathered my career records as an Aeronautical Engineer, project files and assembled as per the prescribed report format. This project "Engineering Test Rig” was my top Engineering project; I had lead a team of 5 members in analysis, design, fabrication of the test rig using MIL 1553B, ANSI, IEEE standards. 3. First Listed Author. Vijayananda Mohire. Digital Energy Meter - Career Episode. (2012). Contribution Percentage: 91-100 This was a report solely drafted and submitted by me for my engineering license award. I gathered my academic records, project files and assembled as per the prescribed report format. This project “Digital Energy Meter" was my Degree project; I had lead a team of 5 members in design, fabrication, assembly of motherboard PCB.

×