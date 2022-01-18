Geographically, the North American region held the largest share in the thermal spray materials market in 2018. This can be attributed to the presence of major military and civil aircraft manufacturing companies in the region, such as Bombardier Inc., The Boeing Company, and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Moreover, the existence of leading automotive companies, such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors (GM), Tesla Inc., Chevrolet, Lincoln, Chrysler, and Jeep, also stimulates the market growth in the region.