Thermal Spray Materials Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth and Future Scope

Jan. 18, 2022
Geographically, the North American region held the largest share in the thermal spray materials market in 2018. This can be attributed to the presence of major military and civil aircraft manufacturing companies in the region, such as Bombardier Inc., The Boeing Company, and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Moreover, the existence of leading automotive companies, such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors (GM), Tesla Inc., Chevrolet, Lincoln, Chrysler, and Jeep, also stimulates the market growth in the region.

  1. 1. ©P&SIntelligence.Allrightsreserved 1 Booming Automobile Manufacturing Fueling Demand for Thermal Spray Materials
  2. 2. The mushrooming popularity of the aerial mode of transportation is fueling the expansion of the aerospace industry, which is, in turn, driving the worldwide sales of thermal spray materials. Moreover, the increasing defense expenditure of several countries, such as India, the U.S., Japan, and China is also propelling the growth of the aerospace industry. For example, as per various estimates, China will spend more than $1.1 trillion in aircrafts over the next 20 years. As thermal sprays are extensively used in coatings, which are applied on turbo- machinery, such as high-pressure turbine seals, rotor-path linings, bearings, compressor seals, airframe, engine components, and oil seals, in order to improve fuel efficiency and fluid dynamics, reduce maintenance expenses, and prevent wear and tear, the soaring sales of both defense and commercial aircrafts are driving their demand across the world. Apart from the booming aerospace industry, the rising urbanization rate, especially in the Eastern European and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, is also fueling the requirement for industrial machinery in construction, automobiles, and consumer product industries. As these equipment need thermal spray materials for preventing corrosion, erosion, wear, and various other damages, their rising usage is predicted to fuel the growth of the global thermal spray materials market in the coming years. According to the forecast of the market research company, P&S Intelligence, the revenue of the market will grow from $1,860.8 million in 2018 to $2,869.2 million by 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2024. Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/thermal-spray- materials-market/report-sample Wire/rod and powder are the two types of thermal spray materials used all over the world. Between these, the demand for wire/road materials was found to be higher during the last few years. This was because of the fact that by utilizing wire/rod materials, only the molten droplets reach the substrate, which minimizes wastages. Moreover, the flame exiting the nozzle of the spraying machine is concentric, when wire/rod materials are used, which leads to uniform heating for the proper spraying of the material. Industrial gas turbines, electronics, energy and power, food processing, industrial manufacturing, mining, rubber producing, textile producing, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, and medical devices are the major end-use industries of thermal spray materials. Amongst these, the requirement for these materials was the highest in the aerospace industry during the past years. This was because of the fact that thermal spray materials were extensively used for coating different aerospace components for both military and commercial aircrafts. Geographically, the demand for thermal spray materials was found to be the highest in North America during the last few years. This was because of the
  3. 3. existence of a thriving automotive industry, owing to the soaring sales and manufacturing of automobiles and automotive components in the region. In addition, the region is home to some of the leading military and civil aircraft manufacturing companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bombardier Inc., and The Boeing Company, which is also boosting the demand for thermal spray materials. Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market- analysis/thermal-spray-materials-market Hence, the demand for thermal spray materials will shoot up in the years to come, mainly because of their growing usage in automotive and aerospace industries across the world. Market Segmentation by Type • Powder o Metal-based ▪ Pure metal and alloy ▪ MCrAlY alloy ▪ Precious metal • Ceramic-based o Ceramic oxide ▪ Alumina ▪ Chromia ▪ Titania ▪ Zirconia ▪ Others o Cermets o Carbides • Polymer and other material-based • Wire/Rod Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry • Automotive • Aerospace • Industrial Gas Turbines • Energy and Power • Electronics • Oil and Gas • Medical Devices • Others Market Segmentation by Geography • North America Thermal Spray Materials Market o By type o By end-use industry o By country – U.S. and Canada • Europe Thermal Spray Materials Market
  4. 4. o By type o By end-use industry o By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Rest of Europe • Asia-Pacific (APAC) Thermal Spray Materials Market o By type o By end-use industry o By country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC • Latin America (LATAM) Thermal Spray Materials Market o By type o By end-use industry o By country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of LATAM • Middle East and Africa (MEA) Thermal Spray Materials Market o By type o By end-use industry o By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA © P&S Intelligence. All rights reserved 3
  5. 5. ©P&SIntelligence.Allrightsreserved 4 Disclaimer: P&S Intelligence always keeps its customers’ interests at the core while carrying out research activities. P&S Intelligence ensures the reliability and accuracy of information and data provided in its market research publications. However, the information in publications is subject to fluctuations, as it is based on primary interviews of officials from various companies or organizations. P&S Intelligence is not responsible for any incorrect data provided by the key industry players of the concerned domain. The information or analysis in P&S Intelligence publications represents opinions based on research and should not be interpreted as statements of fact. Information in this report was believed to be correct at the time of publication, but cannot be guaranteed. P&S Intelligence does not endorse any product, service, or vendor depicted in its research publications. All intellectual properties, including trademarks and copyrights, belong to their respective owners and may be protected by copyright. Under no circumstance can these be reproduced in any form without prior written agreement of their owners. An order for market research report is intended for internal use of the company only and not for disclosure to third parties or any other publication in general. No service, report, or part thereof provided by P&S Intelligence can be reproduced, republished, resold, revealed, distributed, circulated, or sublicensed in any medium or form now realized or hereafter become realized, including but not limited to, all forms of optical-based media, magnetic, electronic, or digital, without a written permission from Prescient & Strategic Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Kindly write to: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com B-13, Sector – 2, Noida, U.P. – 201301, INDIA Contact No: +91 120 4541 337 US/Canada Toll-Free: 1-888-778-7886

