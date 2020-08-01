Gas Condensate Separation Stages – Design & Optimization

The life cycle of an oil & gas venture begins at the wellhead where subsurface engineers work their way through surveying, drilling, laying production tubing and well completions. Once a well is completed, gathering lines from each well is laid to gather hydrocarbons and transported via a main trunk line to a gas oil separation unit (GOSP) to be processed further to enhance their product value for sales. Gas condensate wells consist of natural gas which is rich in heavier hydrocarbons that are recovered as liquids in separators in field facilities or gas-oil separation plants (GOSP).



The following tutorial is aimed at demonstrating how to optimize and provide the required number of separation stages to process a gas condensate mixture and separate them into their respective vapour phase and liquid phase – termed as “Stage Separation”. Stage separation consists of laying a series of separators which operate at consecutive lower pressures to strip out vapours from the well liquids & resulting in a stabilized liquid. Prior to any hydrocarbon processing in a gas processing plant or a refinery, it is imperative to maximize the liquid recovery as well as provide a stabilized liquid hydrocarbon.