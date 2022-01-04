In terms of revenue, the energy recovery ventilator market was valued at US$ 2.83 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 5.06 billion by 2027. Increase in need forindoor air quality and load reduction, positive impact of codes and standards, rise in construction of green buildings, and continuous advancements in energy recovery ventilator (ERV) solutions are some of the factors accountable for boosting the market growth.