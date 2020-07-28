Successfully reported this slideshow.
Medical Electronics Market To Reach USD 5389.2 Million By 2027
Medical Electronics Market Forecast To 2027 Examined In New Market Research Report 2020

Market Size – USD 3476.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced medical electronics

Published in: Healthcare
Medical Electronics Market Forecast To 2027 Examined In New Market Research Report 2020

  1. 1. Medical Electronics Market To Reach USD 5389.2 Million By 2027
  2. 2. Market Size – USD 3476.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced medical electronics www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Electronics market was valued at USD 3,476.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,389.2 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6 %. Factors such as the growing standard of living, increasing aging population, rising health awareness, and increasing adoption of wearable electronics are driving the growth of the medical electronics market. Further key findings from the report suggest • Based on application, patient monitoring segment is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 5.2%. Adoption of telemetry and remote monitoring devices facilitate the monitoring of patients from long distances in the medical electronics market • Europe is also contributing a good share in the global medical electronics market owing to the factor that there is good support from the government to improve the health sector within the region • The component batteries for healthcare application is expected to grow at a high rate during the current forecast period owing to the increasing demand for wireless medical device, which has long battery life. High-density batteries in wearable medical devices are further driving the growth for the medical electronics market.
  3. 3. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Key Players: Medical Electronics Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Invasive Pacemakers Implantable Cardioverter- Defibrillators (ICDs) Implantable Loop Recorders (ILRs) Spinal Cord Stimulators Gastric Electric Stimulators Endoscopes Non-invasive Imaging Devices Monitoring Devices FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Analog Devices and Hitachi High Technologies Corporation among others Segmentation: To Request for a PDF Sample, Click Here: - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1796
  4. 4. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Medical Electronics Market, by Application Imaging Therapeutics Patient Monitoring Homecare/Handheld Products Regional Outlook for Medical Electronics Market analyses the following geographies: North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Avail this report at Attractive Discount rates! Click here to know more @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1796
  5. 5. www.reportsanddata.com The report emphasizes the following key questions: Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market? Q.2.Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement? Q.3.Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes? Q.4.Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors? Q.5.What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?
  6. 6. Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com About Us

