Benzene Market to Reach USD 115.42 Billion By 2027
www.reportsanddata.com The global benzene market is forecast to reach USD 115.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new repor...
www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Key Players: Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)...
www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Regional Outlook for Benzene Market analyses the following geographies: North Americ...
www.reportsanddata.com The report emphasizes the following key questions: Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising gr...
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized researc...
The growing demand from various end users such as textiles, packaging and agriculture is expected to drive the demand for Benzene Market.

Published in: Business
Benzene Market Is Anticipated To Show Growth By 2027

  1. 1. Benzene Market to Reach USD 115.42 Billion By 2027
  2. 2. www.reportsanddata.com The global benzene market is forecast to reach USD 115.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Benzene is a commodity petrochemical and an aromatic hydrocarbon product. It is manufactured as a by-product in refineries and stream crackers. Further key findings from the report suggest • An increase in the application of insulation materials in the construction industry is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, has led to an increase in the demand for consumer products such as furniture wax and thinners globally. • A derivative of benzene, Cyclohexane, which is used to manufacture textiles, is a basic raw material for the production of nylon. The paints and coatings used in the construction industry is another growth- inducing factor as it incorporates benzene derivatives in the manufacturing of lacquers and paints. • Refiners across the globe utilize catalytic reforming to manufacture high-octane reformate for high- value aromatics of benzene and gasoline blending for petrochemical use. It is also a primary source of refinery-based hydrogen. Market Summary Market Size – USD 82.04 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid expansion in the APAC region.
  3. 3. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Key Players: Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027) Cumene Aniline Ethylbenzene Cyclohexane Chlorobenzene Maleic Anhydride Alkylbenzene Sinopec, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc. JX Holdings, Bp Plc., and Borealis AG, among others. Segmentation: To get a sample pdf with the skeleton of the Global Benzene Market Report, click here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2326
  4. 4. www.reportsanddata.com Market Summary Regional Outlook for Benzene Market analyses the following geographies: North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Avail this report at Attractive Discount rates! Click here to know more @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2326 In market segmentation by applications of the Benzene, the report covers the following uses- Plastics Solvent Chemical Intermediates Surfactants Rubber Manufacturing Detergents
  5. 5. www.reportsanddata.com The report emphasizes the following key questions: Q.1.What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market? Q.2.Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement? Q.3.Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes? Q.4.Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors? Q.5.What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry’s growth in the forecast period?
