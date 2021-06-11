Continue your professional development with Scribd
Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Join 1+ million members and get unlimited* access to books, audiobooks.
Cancel anytime.
New wearable medical devices are also being integrated with iOS and Android platforms for use with smartphones, which can be used by healthcare professionals to efficiently and effectively monitor and diagnose patient outcomes. The advances in virtual medicine and telehealth, especially following the covid-19 crisis for remote healthcare and disease management is creating a conducive environment for market growth.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment