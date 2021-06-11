Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2031 | Siemens AG, Medtronic plc, Animas Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rest Devices Inc.

New wearable medical devices are also being integrated with iOS and Android platforms for use with smartphones, which can be used by healthcare professionals to efficiently and effectively monitor and diagnose patient outcomes. The advances in virtual medicine and telehealth, especially following the covid-19 crisis for remote healthcare and disease management is creating a conducive environment for market growth.

  1. 1. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Complete Analytical Report for 2031 with Key Players- Medtronic plc, Bayer AG, Animas Corporation, Fitbit Inc. and Others June 2021 Report Id : REP-GB-826 Published On : 26-Apr-2021 Category : Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights
  2. 2. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved About Future Market Insights Future Market Insights (FMI) is a premier provider of syndicated research reports, custom research reports, and consulting services. We deliver a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, aerial view of the competitive framework, and future market trends. We provide research services at a global as well as regional level; key regions include GCC, ASEAN, and BRIC. Our offerings cover a broad spectrum of industries including Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Technology, Healthcare, and Retail. We have a global presence with delivery centers across India specializing in providing global research reports and country research reports. FMI is headquartered out of London, U.K., with a state-of-the-art delivery center located in Pune, India. We combine our knowledge and learning from every corner of the world to distill it to one thing – the perfect solution for our client. Research Capabilities Subscription Information  Customized Research  Syndicated Research  Investment Research  Social Media Research Sector Coverage  Automotive and Transportation  Electronics, Semiconductor, and ICT  Retail and Consumer Products  Industrial Automation and Equipment  Chemicals & Materials  Food and Beverages  Services and Utilities  Energy, Mining, Oil, and Gas For detailed subscription information please contact Hari. T (Sr. Manager - Global Business Development) T: +44 (0) 20 7692 8790 | D: +44 20 3287 4268 Email: hari.t@futuremarketinsights.com Customized Research Syndicated Research Investment Research Social Media Research 2
  3. 3. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Research Methodology (1/2) Systematic Research Approach In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. FMI formulates a detailed discussion guide to conduct expert and industry interviews FMI develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts FMI conducts interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein secondary, primary and FMI analysis contribute to the final data Data is scrutinized using MS-Excel to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the industry FMI delivers industry insights and information in the required format (PDF) Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution A C B Primary Research Company Analysis Desk Research  Identifying key opinion leaders  Questionnaire design  In-depth interviews  Coverage across value chain  Market participants  Key strengths  Product portfolio  Mapping as per value chain  Key focus segments  Key industry experts  Channel study  Developments  Market dynamics  Products  Conclusions SOLUTION Primary Research#  Linkedin  Zoominfo  Salesforce  Avention  Factiva  GBI  Genios  Meltwater  Company websites  Company annual reports  White papers  Financial reports Secondary Research # Paid Publications# Insights Market profiling Formulating discussion guide Developing list of respondents Data analysis Data validation Data collection 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 # includes sources of databases 3
  4. 4. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis 4 ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights' report has projected the global wearable medical devices market to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Rising prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disease have been fuelling the demand of wearable devices across the globe. Innovations in biopharmaceutical industry and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes are favoring the market growth. Surging consumer demand for health and fitness solutions and technological developments in the medical field are major factors bolstering the demand for wearable therapeutic medical devices. Integration of artificial intelligence with the smartphones and wearable medical devices have increased the adoption, furthering the demand. Burgeoning cases of diabetes across the glove have improved the adoption of glucose monitoring devices, especially among the geriatric population. Also, due to the penetration of online platforms and increasing awareness about health, the demand for home healthcare wearable medical devices have increased exponentially. Furthermore, increasing expenditure in the healthcare industry across countries such as India, US, China, and UK have propelled the market demand.
  5. 5. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis 5 According to the latest insights of Future Market Insights, the global wearable devices market is poised to expand at over 7% CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. "Growing demand for portable and advanced medical devices to monitor the glucose level and heart rate, due to the increasing cardiovascular diseases and diabetes cases, has been encouraging manufacturers to incorporate technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Thinking (IoT). This will pave way for the expansion of the wearable devices market over the forecast period," says the FMI analyst For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-826 Key Takeaways  Wearable therapeutic medical devices accounted for more than 50% of global market share in terms of product type  Home healthcare wearable devices segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the market revenue, accounting for over 60% of market share  Clinics are anticipated to be the primary distribution channel for wearable medical devices market, followed by hospital pharmacies
  6. 6. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis 6  Increased healthcare expenditure across the U.S. are expected to foster the wearable devices sales  Germany is expected to lead the Europe's wearable medical devices market through 2021  Favorable policies and high investment in the medical field across China are expected to bolster market growth Competitive Landscape Future Market Insights projects the market is moderately consolidated with the leading players focused on product innovation and new launches to maintain a strong foothold in the industry. Strategic mergers, collaborations and acquisition are some of the other few strategies to solidify their position in the industry. In May 2021, Nemaura Medical Inc. announced the purchase of 5000 sugarBEAT transmitters and 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors from a leading company in UK, DB Ethitronix Ltd., that launched sugarBEAT non-invasive daily wear glucose monitoring device in UK. Some of the prominent wearable medical devices manufacturers profiled by FMI are:
  7. 7. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis 7  Siemens AG  Medtronic PLC  Bayer AG  Fitbit Inc.  Animas Corporation  Panasonic Corporation  Smiths Medical  Johnson & Johnson  Owlet Baby Care  Koninklijke Philips NV  Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.  OMRON Corporation  Rest Devices Inc. Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-826 More Insights on the Global Wearable medical devices Market
  8. 8. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis 8 Future Market Insights, in its latest study, provides an unbiased analysis of the wearable medical devices market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the wearable medical devices market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of: Product Type:  Wearable Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices  Fetal and Obstetric Devices o Wearable Fetal Monitors o Infant Motion Sensing Monitors  Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices  Cardiac Monitoring Devices o Wearable Heart Rate Monitors o Wearable Pulse Oximeters o Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors  Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices
  9. 9. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis 9  Hearing Aid  Insulin Pump  Respiratory Therapy Devices o Sleep Apnea Devices o Non-invasive Ventilation  Health & Fitness Devices Application:  Patient Monitoring  Home Healthcare  Health and Fitness Distribution Channel  Hospital Pharmacies  Clinics  Online Channels  Hypermarkets
  10. 10. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis 10 Region:  North America  Latin America  Eastern Europe  Western Europe  Japan  The Asia Pacific excluding Japan  Middle East and Africa For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-826 Key Questions Covered in the Report  How will the market for wearable medical devices will expand through 2031?  Which top companies are leading the global wearable medical devices market?  What are the key drivers and trends that will stimulate the wearable medical devices sales?
  11. 11. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis For more insights on the Wearable Medical Devices Market, you can request a report sample with full TOC Click here to Order a free sample 11  What are the challenges that will affect the sales of wearable medical devices market?  Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?  What is the impact of Covid-19 on wearable medical devices market?
  12. 12. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Future Market Insights Global & Consulting Private Limited (FMI) Thank You To know more about us, please visit our website: www.futuremarketinsights.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@futuremarketinsights.com For media queries, contact the press office at press@futuremarketinsights.com For other queries contact: Hari. T (Sr. Manager - Global Business Development) Future Market Insights: 3rd Floor, 207 Regent Street, London W1B 3HH T: +44 20 7692 8790 | D: +44 20 3287 4268 Email: hari.t@futuremarketinsights.com 12

