Bảng hướng dẫn khách hàng Designer.com.vn

  1. 1. BẢN HƯỚNG DẪN KHÁCH HÀNG DESIGNER.COM.VN Kính gửi quý khách hàng Dưới đây là hướng dẫn cung cấp thông tin phục vụ cho cho việc thiết kế với mục tiêu đưa ra sản phẩm chính xác nhất với yêu cầu của khách hàng 1, Hướng dẫn chung Bất kỳ một thiết kế nào đều được được tạo bởi các yếu tố - Văn bản text - Hình ảnh - Yếu tố đồ họa - Background - Tone, màu chủ đạo
  2. 2. 2, Hướng dẫn chi tiết Khách hàng bắt buộc cung cấp : Văn bản text. Đây là thông tin chính xác khách hàng sẽ trình bày lên thiết kế. Hình ảnh . Có những hình ảnh bắt buộc mà khách hàng cần lấy chính xác ảnh đó, khách hàng vui lòng cung cấp cho chúng tôi. Còn các hình ảnh mở rộng không bắt buộc, chúng tôi hoàn toàn có thể tìm thay quý khách. Tone màu chủ đạo : Khách muốn màu sắc chủ đạo là màu nào vui lòng cho chúng tôi. Logo thương hiệu. Khách hàng cung cấp bổ xung không bắt buộc : Link mẫu sản phẩm tương tượng mà khách hàng thích phong cách design. Bản vẽ tay trên giấy bố cục mà khách thích. Hình ảnh bổ xung gợi ý 3, Lưu ý Với hình ảnh khách hàng nén vào một folder .zip hoặc rar để gửi. Gửi hình ảnh chất lượng cao File cần ảnh trong suốt khách vui lòng gửi file PNG hoặc file gốc Khi khách gửi qua zalo vui lòng chọn chế độ đính kèm.
  3. 3. 4, Các ví dụ thông tin khách hàng cần gửi chúng tôi Khách thiết kế bao bì trà Hình ảnh khách muốn cho vào và mẫu muốn làm giống Văn bản text hướng dẫn Trà túi lọc từ nấm chaga của Nga tên trên hộp Trà là CHAGAtea (chữ Chaga thì to chủ đạo cách tân) Mặt trước trên mặt trước hộp trà cần có hình ảnh rừng bạch dương hình ảnh của nấm chaga nền thêm họa tiếtnhư kiểu hộp bánh trung thukiểu đơn giản màu vàng như kiểu hoa sen trên mặt hộp trà cần có thêm hình kiểu ấm trà có hơi lên như bên em có ấy thêm họa tiết hoa ATISO màu sắc thì anh cần màu nền sang trọng tông chủ đạo là xanh Mặt viền : thì nó sẽ đồng nhất tông màu với họa tiết họa tiết nền viền ở cạnh trên hộp trà hình trống đồng ren vàng
  4. 4. Mặt sau : có mấy cái í hiệu kí hiệu EAC rồi thùng rác,,,, ở dòng ấy Khách hàng thiết kế bìa sách muốn cụ thể hơn Khách hàng thiết kế tem nhãn nước
  5. 5. Văn phòng Hà Nội Hotline : 09 6565 3839 ( Phone, Zalo ) Địa chỉ: P.2411, Tòa nhà Thống nhất Complex, 82 Nguyễn Tuân, Q.Thanh Xuân, TP Hà Nội Email : tuvan@designer.com.vn Văn phòng TP Hồ Chí Minh Hotline : 0845 00 99 77 ( Phone, Zalo ) Địa chỉ: P.18.12A, Park 3, Vinhomes Central Park, 208 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh Email : saigon@designer.com.vn

